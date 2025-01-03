Here's How to Watch the 2025 Golden Globes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Award season is finally here. The 2025 Golden Globes will kick off a series of red carpet events culminating in the Academy Awards in March. I particularly enjoy the Golden Globes because it covers both film and television, so you can see your favorite stars from both Wicked and The Bear. Read on for all the need-to-know details.

When are the 2025 Golden Globes?

This year's show is on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Where can I watch the 2025 Golden Globes?

The 82nd annual Golden Globes will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. You can also stream it live if you are subscribed to Paramount+ with Showtime. If you are subscribed to Paramount+ Essential, you can't stream it live, but you can view the show on-demand the next day.

Who is hosting this year's Golden Globes?

Nikki Glaser is hosting this year's ceremony, making her the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo.

Who is nominated this year?

Nominees for top awards include Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez, Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, Anna Sawai, Ayo Edebiri, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Allen White, Adam Brody, Keira Knightley, Pamela Anderson, Dakota Fanning, Mikey Madison, and more. See the full list of 2025 Golden Globes nominees here.

Who is presenting this year?

Presenters include Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Colman Domingo, Zoë Kravitz, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Viola Davis, Aubrey Plaza, Glenn Close, Michelle Yeoh, and more. See the full list of 2025 Golden Globes presenters here.