Here's How to Watch the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Award season marches on. So far in 2025, we've enjoyed reporting on red carpet outfits at the Golden Globes, where Zendaya stole the show, and the Grammys, where Taylor Swift was the talk of the night. Next up: the Critics Choice Awards, which covers both television and film. Last year's event had a stellar turnout, so I expect nothing less this time around. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

When are the 2025 Critics Choice Awards?

The show will be held on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Where can I watch the Critics Choice Awards?

You can watch the show live on E! at 7 p.m. EST/PST on February 7. It will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Who is hosting?

For the third year in a row, Chelsea Handler will serve as host.

Who is nominated?

Wicked and Conclave lead this year’s film nominations with 11 nods each. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie, and Zoe Saldaña are among the women nominated for best actress and best supporting actress. On the men's side, notable nominees include Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Kieran Culkin, and Daniel Craig. See the full list of film nominees here.

As for television, Shōgun leads the way with six nominations. Other shows in the running across categories include Slow Horses, Baby Reindeer, The Diplomat, Abbott Elementary, Hacks, and Only Murders in the Building. Some of my favorite style stars are nominated, including Keira Knightley, Anna Sawai, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, and Dakota Fanning. See the full list of television nominees here.

Who is presenting?

Presenters at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards include Kate Hudson, Keri Russell, Lupita Nyong'o, Michelle Yeoh, Orlando Bloom, Chase Stokes, and Kristen Bell. See the full list of presenters here.