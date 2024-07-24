I’m Not Anti-Shorts, But I Definitely Prefer Wearing These 6 Stylish Alternatives

I've always had a difficult relationship with shorts. Difficult in that I love them on other people but, on me, I hate to say it but I've always felt a little self-conscious when wearing them. My legs aren't the part of my body I love the most, and while I don't shy away from wearing dresses and skirts that fall above the knee, I've always felt like shorts just don't suit me. A big part of this is my build—I'm 5' 3" and while petite women definitely look incredible in shorts, my legs are actually shorter than my torso, and some shorts just don't seem to work with the ratio I have.

Over the years, I have found shorts styles I do feel great in—usually mid-thigh and tailored—but I've also become a bit of an expert at finding alternatives to shorts that I can wear in the summer months. I brought this up to my colleagues this week and they all immediately wanted to know what they could wear instead of shorts. Identifying a market for such a story, I decided to share my findings here with you, too.

This comes with a caveat. If you want to wear shorts, then you absolutely should wear shorts! However, if you're looking to switch things up or if you're like me and just don't love wearing them, scroll on to see the alternatives to shorts I recommend trying.

6 CHIC ALTERNATIVES TO SHORTS TO WEAR THIS SUMMER

1. BREEZY SKIRTS

Style Notes: While shorts are synonymous with summer, to me nothing feels more sensible for warmer weather than a breezy, non-constricting skirt. Much more comfortable to wear and, 9 times out of 10, more elegant-looking, look for styles in cotton or linen to make them feel even more summer-appropriate.

Free People One Montana Maxi Skirt £118 SHOP NOW

LORO PIANA Belted Linen, Wool and Silk-Blend Midi Skirt £1620 SHOP NOW

2. CAPRI PANTS

Style Notes: If you want to look on-trend this summer, then a pair of Capri pants is where it's at. They might feel more daunting to wear given their close cut but, when consider the fact they're basically a chicer interpretation of leggings, they become all the more translatable. For me, I find they balance out my frame and make my legs look longer, especially when I wear them with heeled flip flops.

Reformation Posie Pedal Pusher Pant £128 SHOP NOW

ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Pedal Pusher in Gingham £24 SHOP NOW

MANGO Crop Skinny Trousers £30 SHOP NOW

3. MINIDRESSES

Style Notes: If you like wearing shorts because of, well, how short they can be, then a minidress will give you the same look. I like the look of more fitted dresses for a simple silhouette.

Free People Berry Kiss Mini Dress £118 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Rizzo Shirred Gingham Voile Mini Dress £301 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch High-Neck Stretch Mini Dress £52 SHOP NOW

4. SKORTS

Style Notes: Okay, so I know skorts are technically shorts but there's a lot to be said for that small piece of fabric, especially when it comes to sitting down. Where shorts can look easily scruffy when crumpled, skorts don't crease as easy, and thus look more polished even after hours of wear.

ZARA Striped Skort With Belt £30 SHOP NOW

Next Neutral Rochelle Linen Blend Skort £26 SHOP NOW

ZARA Skort With Knot Detail £30 SHOP NOW

5. LINEN TROUSERS

Style Notes: If it's something lightweight you seek, then a pair of linen trousers will be just as cool as a pair of shorts. The open weave of the fabric encourages more airflow, which will stop you from overheating. Plus, no matter what you wear them with, they always look nonchalantly stylish. The same, however, cannot be said for all shorts.

Live Unlimited London Linen Blend Tapered Cropped Trousers £59 SHOP NOW

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers £65 SHOP NOW

6. DENIM SKIRTS

Style Notes: I love jorts on everyone else but me? They made my legs look stumpy. Instead, I've taken to wearing denim skirts in their place—choose one of the more interesting styles on the market and they'll look just as on-trend as jorts.

GANNI Stripe Overdyed Denim Mini Skirt £195 SHOP NOW

OUR LEGACY Cover Frayed Denim Mini Skirt £270 SHOP NOW