There are very few pieces in my wardrobe that I consider genuine forever pieces. The kind that strikes the perfect balance between style, versatility, and comfort. And although I adore my midi poplin skirts and would never, ever get rid of my classic jeans, the truth is that on a typical day, you’re most likely to find me in my leggings. However, as much as I love them, I still find myself running into a common dilemma: how can I make them look chic and put together for those more formal occasions? It’s all well and good to throw them on with a tank top and pair of trainers when running errands; however, when it comes to office styling, for example, this task becomes much more difficult.
So, with the goal of adding a touch of elegance to my spring leggings outfits in mind, I decided to go on the hunt for the chicest trends to pair with them this season. And for 2026 specifically, it’s all about embracing pieces that feel equally as elevated as they do wearable. Think elegant waisted blazers that will polish up a pair of trending capri pants or cool polo tops that will add interest to even the most classic of black leggings. I'm a firm believer that even the smallest of tweaks can take your leggings outfit from simple to chic. And after a quick browse on my Instagram feed, I’ve found a number of elevated but equally timeless trends to freshen up my leggings. But the best part? I’ve rounded them up for you below.
Keep scrolling to discover the six chic but classic trends that I’ll be styling with my leggings to make them feel fresh for spring 2026.
6 Chic Trends to Wear With Leggings in Spring 2026
1. Funnel-Neck Jacket
Style Notes: It’s official: funnel-neck jackets are back as the it-girl outerwear style of choice for spring 2026. Not only will these elegant silhouettes easily make leggings look polished, but they’ll also help to keep you warm on those chillier spring days that we know all too well here in London.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Nylon Funnel-Neck Jacket
This won't stick around for long.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Ariste Paneled Leather Jacket
Nour Hammour never disappoints me.
H&M
Oversized Jacket
Simple, chic and easy to style.
Norma Kamali
Capri High-Rise Leggings
The styling possibilities are endless.
2. Polo Top
Style Notes: Rugby-style polo tops first had their resurgence last autumn, and they’re set to go nowhere for spring, helping to add a cool edge to your classic black leggings. Opt for a neutral design for everyday wear, or mix things up with vibrant hues.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Cotton Jersey Polo Shirt
This is high up on my luxury wishlist.
Free People
We the Free Bubble Gum Rugby Sweatshirt
Such a fun colour combo.
Massimo Dutti
Striped Long Sleeve Cotton Polo Shirt
This cream and brown iteration will go with everything you own.
Boden
High Rise Jersey Leggings
A great price for a high quality pair of leggings.
3. Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Alaïa’s mesh flats have quickly become a favourite amongst the fashion crowd since their initial release in 2022. Since then, there have been a number of options to choose from on both the luxury and high-street markets, and they’re comfy, easy to wear, and most importantly, look (and feel!) cool with your cropped leggings throughout the warm months.