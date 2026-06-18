Listen. I have been on the fence about wearing capri leggings ever since they had a major return last summer. The trend always felt “dated” and a bit too casual for my liking, and many other fashion people held the same sentiments but have since embraced capri leggings. Among many others, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are regular wearers, and Tessa Thompson is the latest stylish celebrity to endorse the trend.
Thompson's styling of capri leggings was anything but dated. In fact, she looked incredibly of-the-moment, and the pieces she wore with them made the leggings look particularly expensive. She paired them with just two simple items that made a huge difference: a white button-down shirt and a pair of pointed-toe mules. She accessorized with just a beaded pendant necklace by Tory Burch. These two minimal yet chic pieces turned her capri leggings into an event-worthy outfit. Had she styled her capris with any other top or shoes, like a tee and sneakers, for example, she simply wouldn’t look as polished. This look convinced me that capri leggings can, in fact, look expensive and sophisticated.
If you’re in need of more convincing, keep scrolling to re-create Thompson's look and shop more capri leggings, button-downs, and pointed-toe mules.