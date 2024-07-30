Olivia Wilde Wore the Perfect Anti-Skinny Jeans to Pair With A Button-Down

If you told me that I could only borrow clothes from Olivia Wilde's closet, I wouldn't make a fuss. Time and time again, Wilde proves that she has an impressive collection of elevated basics that strike the perfect balance between aspirational and accessible, classic and contemporary. Don't believe me? Take a look at her most recent off-duty outfit, which consisted of luxe, relaxed, and well-cut pieces that made her look timeless and utterly of the moment.

Yesterday in New York, Olivia Wilde put together a laid-back and effortless outfit. She wore flowy wide-leg pants and an oversized button-down shirt featuring a popular summer print : stripes. To complete her look, she opted for Adidas Samba sneakers, a canvas tote bag, and her go-to Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Olivia Wilde: Balenciaga Oversize Stripe Button-Up Shirt ($995); Adidas OG Samba Sneakers ($100); Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses ($180)

This isn't the first time Wilde has advocated for leaving skinny jeans or tight-fitting pants at home. Other than being spotted in workout leggings, the actress has been seen several times in the last few months wearing baggy straight-leg and cropped silhouettes, which are undoubtedly the comfiest looks to run your errands in. On each occasion, she's paired her pants alongside lightweight coats, like blazers and denim jackets, and practical footwear, such as retro-inspired sneakers.

Scroll on to shop Wilde's look and more anti-skinny pants, which look amazing with button-down shirts or any top style.

Shop our favorite anti-skinny jeans

H&M Wide-Leg Dress Pants $20 SHOP NOW As Wilde proved, pinstripes make an outfit look extra polished.

Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pants $118 SHOP NOW These come in 7 other colors and sizes 00-16.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants $218 SHOP NOW This wardrobe staple lives up to its name.

COS Raw Denim Trousers $135 SHOP NOW Dark-hued jeans are set to take off this fall because they're versatile and elegant.

Open Edit Wide Leg Satin Pants $59 SHOP NOW From Jennifer Lawrence to Katie Holmes, everyone agrees satin trousers are the easiest way to look "rich."

MAX MARA Leisure Bonn Wide-Leg Pants $295 SHOP NOW You'll have these for years and years.

VERONICA BEARD Mia Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants $330 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors are so into crisp khaki pants right now.

H&M Wide-Leg Pants $35 SHOP NOW You won't find a more versatile pair of wide-leg pants at a better price.

rag & bone Irina Ponte Wide Leg Pants $225 SHOP NOW The perfect pair for the office or lunch meetings.

FRAME Lounge Wide-Leg Pants $298 SHOP NOW Fashion-set approved.

Topshop Pinstripe Wide Leg Pants $85 $55 SHOP NOW A great alternative to Wilde's pair.

Reformation Fernando Wide Leg Linen Pants $178 SHOP NOW These pair well with ballet flats and kitten heels.

Lunya Pima Wide Leg Pants $148 SHOP NOW These are so comfy, you could totally fall asleep in them.

Stateside Linen Wide Leg Trousers $208 SHOP NOW Pair these with an oversize leather jacket and sporty sneakers.

THEORY Hemp Wide-Leg Pants $245 SHOP NOW This denim-like color automatically looks so luxe.

Reformation Cary Jeans $168 SHOP NOW The infamous Cary Jeans are elite with their perfect blue wash and a super-relaxed fit.

Banana Republic Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pants $150 $105 SHOP NOW Banana Republic offers a fantastic range of stylish tailored pants that combine top-notch quality with wallet-friendly prices.