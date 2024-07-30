Olivia Wilde Wore the Perfect Anti-Skinny Jeans to Pair With A Button-Down

If you told me that I could only borrow clothes from Olivia Wilde's closet, I wouldn't make a fuss. Time and time again, Wilde proves that she has an impressive collection of elevated basics that strike the perfect balance between aspirational and accessible, classic and contemporary. Don't believe me? Take a look at her most recent off-duty outfit, which consisted of luxe, relaxed, and well-cut pieces that made her look timeless and utterly of the moment.

Yesterday in New York, Olivia Wilde put together a laid-back and effortless outfit. She wore flowy wide-leg pants and an oversized button-down shirt featuring a popular summer print: stripes. To complete her look, she opted for Adidas Samba sneakers, a canvas tote bag, and her go-to Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.

Olivia Wilde wears Ray Ban sunglasses, a stripe button-down shirt, stripe-wide leg pants, and a black bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Olivia Wilde: Balenciaga Oversize Stripe Button-Up Shirt ($995); Adidas OG Samba Sneakers ($100); Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses ($180)

This isn't the first time Wilde has advocated for leaving skinny jeans or tight-fitting pants at home. Other than being spotted in workout leggings, the actress has been seen several times in the last few months wearing baggy straight-leg and cropped silhouettes, which are undoubtedly the comfiest looks to run your errands in. On each occasion, she's paired her pants alongside lightweight coats, like blazers and denim jackets, and practical footwear, such as retro-inspired sneakers.

Scroll on to shop Wilde's look and more anti-skinny pants, which look amazing with button-down shirts or any top style.

Shop our favorite anti-skinny jeans

Wide-Leg Dress Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Dress Pants

As Wilde proved, pinstripes make an outfit look extra polished. 

The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant
Madewell
The Harlow Wide-Leg Pants

These come in 7 other colors and sizes 00-16.

The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants

This wardrobe staple lives up to its name.

Raw Denim Trousers
COS
Raw Denim Trousers

Dark-hued jeans are set to take off this fall because they're versatile and elegant.

Wide Leg Satin Pants
Open Edit
Wide Leg Satin Pants

From Jennifer Lawrence to Katie Holmes, everyone agrees satin trousers are the easiest way to look "rich."

Leisure Bonn Pleated Stretch-Jersey Wide-Leg Pants
MAX MARA
Leisure Bonn Wide-Leg Pants

You'll have these for years and years.

Mia Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
VERONICA BEARD
Mia Pleated Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Who What Wear editors are so into crisp khaki pants right now.

H&M, Wide-Leg Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Pants

You won't find a more versatile pair of wide-leg pants at a better price. 

Irina Ponte Wide Leg Pants
rag & bone
Irina Ponte Wide Leg Pants

The perfect pair for the office or lunch meetings.

Lounge Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
FRAME
Lounge Wide-Leg Pants

Fashion-set approved.

Pinstripe Wide Leg Pants
Topshop
Pinstripe Wide Leg Pants

A great alternative to Wilde's pair.

Reformation, Fernando Wide Leg Linen Pants
Reformation
Fernando Wide Leg Linen Pants

These pair well with ballet flats and kitten heels.

Pima Wide Leg Pants
Lunya
Pima Wide Leg Pants

These are so comfy, you could totally fall asleep in them.

Stateside, Linen Wide Leg Trousers
Stateside
Linen Wide Leg Trousers

Pair these with an oversize leather jacket and sporty sneakers.

Hemp Wide-Leg Pants
THEORY
Hemp Wide-Leg Pants

This denim-like color automatically looks so luxe.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Jeans

The infamous Cary Jeans are elite with their perfect blue wash and a super-relaxed fit.

Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant
Banana Republic
Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pants

Banana Republic offers a fantastic range of stylish tailored pants that combine top-notch quality with wallet-friendly prices.

Wide-Leg Linen Trousers, Natural
Source Unknown
Wide-Leg Linen Trousers

Linen pants will always be forward—especially when they feature a pin-tuck and a mid-rise fit.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

