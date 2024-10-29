I've Just Assembled 4 Chic and Classy Outfits With H&M's Perfect £16 Cardigan
I love knitwear, and I'm always searching for the next key piece to add to my wardrobe. Having spent more than my fair share of time scrolling through some of my favourite high-street brands' websites, I've curated a small edit of a few new-season knitwear heroes I'm considering investing in this season.
Although I've seen plenty of worthy styles out there this month, I keep coming back to a simple yet perfectly chic crew-neck cardigan from H&M. Available in six colourways, this fine-knit cardigan looks well above its humble £16 price tag. Boasting a neat-fitting cut and a simple button fastening, the elegant knit offers endless styling options. Available in sizes XXS–4XL, I predict that it won't be long until it's been entirely swept up.
Below, I've created four outfits that champion the knit, so read on to discover every way I'd style it this winter.
4 WAYS TO WEAR H&M'S CHIC CARDIGAN
1. GREY CARDIGAN + TAILORED TROUSERS
Style Notes: A grey cardigan is a capsule wardrobe staple that will never let you down. To make it feel a little more elevated, pair it with tonal tailored trousers and accessorise with sleek, statement accessories.
Shop the Outfit:
2. CREAM CARDIGAN + DENIM SKIRT
Style Notes: There's no need to let your favourite skirts gather dust over the winter months. Instead, pair them with a sung knit and knee-high boots and throw on a chic scarf for extra warmth.
Shop the Outfit:
This light beige shade will brighten up your winter wardrobe.
Style with knee-high boots to wear this classic denim maxi well into the winter months.
This cosy cashmere scarf will work hard to keep you warm all winter.
3. BROWN CARDIGAN + KNITTED SLIP DRESS
Style Notes: The chocolate-brown colour trend is one of the most popular this season. To craft a look that would make any fashion editor do a double-take, pair the cardigan with a knitted slip dress and accessorise with a leopard-print pouch.
Shop the Outfit:
Just add knee-high boots or ballet flats if you prefer.
These rich merlot ballet flats are an easy way to add a wash of colour to a winter outfit.
The leopard-print fashion trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
4. BLACK CARDIGAN + PEA COAT
Style Notes: This fine-knit cardigan is lightweight enough to layer underneath a coat without adding extra bulk to an outfit. Pairing well with classic jeans, the elegant knit is perfect for styling with denim, loafers and a chic pea coat.
Shop the Outfit:
A classic pea coat is a wardrobe investment you'll come back to winter after winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
