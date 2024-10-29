I've Just Assembled 4 Chic and Classy Outfits With H&M's Perfect £16 Cardigan

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

I love knitwear, and I'm always searching for the next key piece to add to my wardrobe. Having spent more than my fair share of time scrolling through some of my favourite high-street brands' websites, I've curated a small edit of a few new-season knitwear heroes I'm considering investing in this season.

Although I've seen plenty of worthy styles out there this month, I keep coming back to a simple yet perfectly chic crew-neck cardigan from H&M. Available in six colourways, this fine-knit cardigan looks well above its humble £16 price tag. Boasting a neat-fitting cut and a simple button fastening, the elegant knit offers endless styling options. Available in sizes XXS–4XL, I predict that it won't be long until it's been entirely swept up.

Below, I've created four outfits that champion the knit, so read on to discover every way I'd style it this winter.

4 WAYS TO WEAR H&M'S CHIC CARDIGAN

1. GREY CARDIGAN + TAILORED TROUSERS

H&M cardigan outfit builds.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: A grey cardigan is a capsule wardrobe staple that will never let you down. To make it feel a little more elevated, pair it with tonal tailored trousers and accessorise with sleek, statement accessories.

Shop the Outfit:

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan in Grey Marl

A simple grey cardigan is so versatile.

Relaxed Pleated Suiting Trousers
Weekday
Relaxed Pleated Suiting Trousers

I always come back to Weekday for its chic staples.

Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina | Black
Jigsaw
Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina

These also come in three other shades.

Faux Leather Briefcase Bag
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Briefcase Bag in Black

This looks way more expensive than it is.

John Lewis Polished Statement Disc Earrings
John Lewis
Polished Statement Disc Earrings in Silver

These also come in gold.

2. CREAM CARDIGAN + DENIM SKIRT

H&M cardigan outfit builds.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: There's no need to let your favourite skirts gather dust over the winter months. Instead, pair them with a sung knit and knee-high boots and throw on a chic scarf for extra warmth.

Shop the Outfit:

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan in Light Beige Marl

This light beige shade will brighten up your winter wardrobe.

Circolo Frayed Denim Maxi Skirt
Citizens of Humanity
Circolo Frayed Denim Maxi Skirt

Style with knee-high boots to wear this classic denim maxi well into the winter months.

Textured Medal Ring
Zara
Textured Medal Ring

I think mixed metal pieces are so interesting to look at.

Pure Brushed-Cashmere Triangle Scarf
COS
Pure Brushed-Cashmere Triangle Scarf in Mole

This cosy cashmere scarf will work hard to keep you warm all winter.

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag in Espresso Suede

This also comes in three other shades.

3. BROWN CARDIGAN + KNITTED SLIP DRESS

H&M cardigan outfit builds.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: The chocolate-brown colour trend is one of the most popular this season. To craft a look that would make any fashion editor do a double-take, pair the cardigan with a knitted slip dress and accessorise with a leopard-print pouch.

Shop the Outfit:

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan in Dark Brown

Such a gorgeous shade.

Studded Leather Belt
Zara
Studded Leather Belt

This textured, studded belt won't be in stock for long.

Rib-Knit Tank Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Rib-Knit Tank Midi Dress in Ivory

Just add knee-high boots or ballet flats if you prefer.

Leather Ballet Flats - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Leather Ballet Flats in Burgundy

These rich merlot ballet flats are an easy way to add a wash of colour to a winter outfit.

Oblong Shoulder Bag
H&M
Oblong Shoulder Bag in Beige/Leopard Print

The leopard-print fashion trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

4. BLACK CARDIGAN + PEA COAT

H&M cardigan outfit builds.

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: This fine-knit cardigan is lightweight enough to layer underneath a coat without adding extra bulk to an outfit. Pairing well with classic jeans, the elegant knit is perfect for styling with denim, loafers and a chic pea coat.

Shop the Outfit:

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan in Black

Style on its own or wear over a fresh white tee.

Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Pea Coat
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Pea Coat in Grey

A classic pea coat is a wardrobe investment you'll come back to winter after winter.

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans in Dusty Blue

These versatile jeans also come in four other washes.

Leather Loafers
COS
Leather Loafers in Black

Loafers with ruched detailing look so expensive.

Oval-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
Chloé Eyewear
Oval-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

