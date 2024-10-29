I've Just Assembled 4 Chic and Classy Outfits With H&M's Perfect £16 Cardigan

I love knitwear, and I'm always searching for the next key piece to add to my wardrobe. Having spent more than my fair share of time scrolling through some of my favourite high-street brands' websites, I've curated a small edit of a few new-season knitwear heroes I'm considering investing in this season.

Although I've seen plenty of worthy styles out there this month, I keep coming back to a simple yet perfectly chic crew-neck cardigan from H&M. Available in six colourways, this fine-knit cardigan looks well above its humble £16 price tag. Boasting a neat-fitting cut and a simple button fastening, the elegant knit offers endless styling options. Available in sizes XXS–4XL, I predict that it won't be long until it's been entirely swept up.

Below, I've created four outfits that champion the knit, so read on to discover every way I'd style it this winter.

4 WAYS TO WEAR H&M'S CHIC CARDIGAN

1. GREY CARDIGAN + TAILORED TROUSERS

Style Notes: A grey cardigan is a capsule wardrobe staple that will never let you down. To make it feel a little more elevated, pair it with tonal tailored trousers and accessorise with sleek, statement accessories.

Shop the Outfit:

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan in Grey Marl £16 SHOP NOW A simple grey cardigan is so versatile.

Weekday Relaxed Pleated Suiting Trousers £55 SHOP NOW I always come back to Weekday for its chic staples.

Jigsaw Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina £110 SHOP NOW These also come in three other shades.

M&S Collection Faux Leather Briefcase Bag in Black £40 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than it is.

John Lewis Polished Statement Disc Earrings in Silver £12 SHOP NOW These also come in gold.

2. CREAM CARDIGAN + DENIM SKIRT

Style Notes: There's no need to let your favourite skirts gather dust over the winter months. Instead, pair them with a sung knit and knee-high boots and throw on a chic scarf for extra warmth.

Shop the Outfit:

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan in Light Beige Marl £16 SHOP NOW This light beige shade will brighten up your winter wardrobe.

Citizens of Humanity Circolo Frayed Denim Maxi Skirt £360 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots to wear this classic denim maxi well into the winter months.

Zara Textured Medal Ring £16 SHOP NOW I think mixed metal pieces are so interesting to look at.

COS Pure Brushed-Cashmere Triangle Scarf in Mole £110 SHOP NOW This cosy cashmere scarf will work hard to keep you warm all winter.

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag in Espresso Suede £398 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

3. BROWN CARDIGAN + KNITTED SLIP DRESS

Style Notes: The chocolate-brown colour trend is one of the most popular this season. To craft a look that would make any fashion editor do a double-take, pair the cardigan with a knitted slip dress and accessorise with a leopard-print pouch.

Shop the Outfit:

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan in Dark Brown £16 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous shade.

Zara Studded Leather Belt £36 SHOP NOW This textured, studded belt won't be in stock for long.

& Other Stories Rib-Knit Tank Midi Dress in Ivory £65 SHOP NOW Just add knee-high boots or ballet flats if you prefer.

Mango Leather Ballet Flats in Burgundy £50 SHOP NOW These rich merlot ballet flats are an easy way to add a wash of colour to a winter outfit.

H&M Oblong Shoulder Bag in Beige/Leopard Print £23 SHOP NOW The leopard-print fashion trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

4. BLACK CARDIGAN + PEA COAT

Style Notes: This fine-knit cardigan is lightweight enough to layer underneath a coat without adding extra bulk to an outfit. Pairing well with classic jeans, the elegant knit is perfect for styling with denim, loafers and a chic pea coat.

Shop the Outfit:

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan in Black £16 SHOP NOW Style on its own or wear over a fresh white tee.

COS Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Pea Coat in Grey £225 SHOP NOW A classic pea coat is a wardrobe investment you'll come back to winter after winter.

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans in Dusty Blue £95 SHOP NOW These versatile jeans also come in four other washes.

COS Leather Loafers in Black £115 SHOP NOW Loafers with ruched detailing look so expensive.