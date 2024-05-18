You’ve Bought Some Capri Pants, Now What? Here Are 5 Jackets They’ll Look Great With
There's no getting away from it—capri pants are shaping up to be the biggest trouser trend of the summer. Now, I understand you may be hesitant to try them, especially considering wide-leg trousers have been at the centre of fashion for so long, but I'm here to tell you that you needn't be. Styling them might seem tricky on the surface, but I've put hours of research in and can tell you with confidence that styling these capri pants is easier than you might have thought. If you're stuck for shoe pairings, I've already chronicled all the styles that work best. However, the next best place to start is with a jacket.
Now, I know temperartures are starting to heat up, but need I remind you, this is Britain, and jackets are still pretty essential throughout the summer months. Just look at this past week, which has been much colder than it was a mere seven days ago. After looking through what feels like hundreds of capri pants outfits, I came to realise my favourites all involved a chic jacket.
From boxy blazers to suede styles, read on to discover the five jackets I'll be wearing on rotation with capri pants this season, as inspired by fashion people who already are.
DISCOVER THE BEST JACKETS TO WEAR WITH CAPRIS:
1. SUEDE JACKETS
Style Notes: For early summer days, there's no lightweight layer I'd rather reach for than a comfortable suede jacket. The relaxed silhouette works hard to soften the distinctive cut of the trousers, making them feel more wearable if you're new to the trend.
SHOP SUEDE JACKETS AND CAPRI PANTS:
Throw on over a T-shirt or a cotton tank.
Style with a kitten heel or wear with a ballet flat.
2. BOUCLÉ JACKETS
Style Notes: This elegant jacket makes any outfit feel 10 times chicer, and capri pants are no exception. Double down on the dressy energy and style with strappy kitten heels or trending mary janes for a 2024-approved take on the trend.
SHOP BOUCLÉ JACKETS AND CAPRI PANTS:
3. RELAXED BLAZERS
Style Notes: Juxtapose the cropped, fitted trousers by pairing them with a relaxed-fit blazer. Bringing a laid-back energy, a boxy blazer adds contrast and interest to a capri-trouser outfit—I'll be coming back to this combination throughout the summer months.
SHOP BOXY BLAZERS AND CAPRI PANTS:
This fresh cream blazer is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
4. LEATHER JACKETS
Style Notes: Add a hardy edge to the cute trousers by styling your pair with a leather jacket. Lean into the cool vibes and wear with trending ballet flats and a new-season white blouse.
SHOP LEATHER JACKETS AND CAPRI PANTS:
This minimal leather jacket is at the top of my wish list.
Wear with a baggy knit or make it more classic with a fitted blouse.
A leather jacket is the ideal layer for these recent cooler spring days.
5. FITTED BLAZERS
Style Notes: Working in tandem with the elegant nature of the trending trousers, adding a fitted blazer will create a silhouette that looks very high-end. For the full effect, select a blazer in the same shade as your capri pants and then accessorise with minimal jewels and a sleek leather bag.
SHOP FITTED BLAZERS AND CAPRI PANTS:
This pair comes in sizes 6-24 and an array of different colours.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
12 Chic Looks to Help Ease You Into Wearing the Controversial Capri Pant Trend
Come on. You know you want to try it.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Dua Lipa Wore the Sophisticated Jacket That Looks Pretty With Skirts *and* Jeans
The styling possibilities are truly endless.
By Eliza Huber
-
Instead of Jeans, Fashion People Are Turning Their Attention to This Classy Pant Trend
Everyone needs a pair, in my opinion.
By Natalie Munro
-
Not Too Hot or Too Cold—8 Spring Jackets Made for Transitional Temps
Perfect for a first date.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
The Only 9 Jackets You Need for Spring, According to Fashion People
There's something for everyone.
By Remy Farrell
-
6 Chic Pieces That I Swear Take My Spring Outfits From Subpar to Sophisticated
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Jacket Trend That Fashion People Are Rallying Around
These are the best styles out RN.
By Eliza Huber
-
Don't Mind If I Do—These 23 Pieces From the J.Crew Sale Are Too Chic to Pass Up
These are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes