You’ve Bought Some Capri Pants, Now What? Here Are 5 Jackets They’ll Look Great With

There's no getting away from it—capri pants are shaping up to be the biggest trouser trend of the summer. Now, I understand you may be hesitant to try them, especially considering wide-leg trousers have been at the centre of fashion for so long, but I'm here to tell you that you needn't be. Styling them might seem tricky on the surface, but I've put hours of research in and can tell you with confidence that styling these capri pants is easier than you might have thought. If you're stuck for shoe pairings, I've already chronicled all the styles that work best. However, the next best place to start is with a jacket.

Now, I know temperartures are starting to heat up, but need I remind you, this is Britain, and jackets are still pretty essential throughout the summer months. Just look at this past week, which has been much colder than it was a mere seven days ago. After looking through what feels like hundreds of capri pants outfits, I came to realise my favourites all involved a chic jacket.

From boxy blazers to suede styles, read on to discover the five jackets I'll be wearing on rotation with capri pants this season, as inspired by fashion people who already are.

DISCOVER THE BEST JACKETS TO WEAR WITH CAPRIS:

1. SUEDE JACKETS

Style Notes: For early summer days, there's no lightweight layer I'd rather reach for than a comfortable suede jacket. The relaxed silhouette works hard to soften the distinctive cut of the trousers, making them feel more wearable if you're new to the trend.

SHOP SUEDE JACKETS AND CAPRI PANTS:

Mango Leather Bomber Jacket £350 SHOP NOW Throw on over a T-shirt or a cotton tank.

H&M Crease-Front Capri Trousers £20 SHOP NOW These have a particularly throwback feel.

Sezane Will Jacket £225 SHOP NOW This comes in so many other colours and styles, but the suede is gorgeous.

Mango Capri Leggings £30 SHOP NOW Style with a kitten heel or wear with a ballet flat.

2. BOUCLÉ JACKETS

Style Notes: This elegant jacket makes any outfit feel 10 times chicer, and capri pants are no exception. Double down on the dressy energy and style with strappy kitten heels or trending mary janes for a 2024-approved take on the trend.

SHOP BOUCLÉ JACKETS AND CAPRI PANTS:

Reformation Dale Cropped Jacket £298 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Mango Capri Leggings £30 SHOP NOW These also come in khaki and black.

Mango Pocket Tweed Jacket £80 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it is.

Arket Ribbed Capri Leggings £47 SHOP NOW This rich brown shade looks so good paired with cream and white.

3. RELAXED BLAZERS

Style Notes: Juxtapose the cropped, fitted trousers by pairing them with a relaxed-fit blazer. Bringing a laid-back energy, a boxy blazer adds contrast and interest to a capri-trouser outfit—I'll be coming back to this combination throughout the summer months.

SHOP BOXY BLAZERS AND CAPRI PANTS:

COS Oversized Pinstriped Wool Blazer £180 SHOP NOW Pinstripe blazers will never go out of style.

Maeve Structured Bombshell Capri Pants £90 SHOP NOW I like the wrap-over waist on this pair.

Aligne Mira Boxy Blazer £165 SHOP NOW This fresh cream blazer is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Chimi Capri Bottom £200 SHOP NOW These feature slits at the knee for a subtle kick flare.

4. LEATHER JACKETS

Style Notes: Add a hardy edge to the cute trousers by styling your pair with a leather jacket. Lean into the cool vibes and wear with trending ballet flats and a new-season white blouse.

SHOP LEATHER JACKETS AND CAPRI PANTS:

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Jacket With a Shirt Collar £299 SHOP NOW This minimal leather jacket is at the top of my wish list.

Stradivarius Smart Capri Trousers £23 SHOP NOW Wear with a baggy knit or make it more classic with a fitted blouse.

& Other Stories Oversized Leather Jacket £429 SHOP NOW A leather jacket is the ideal layer for these recent cooler spring days.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop Leggings £90 SHOP NOW Leggings are the comfiest way to tackle the trend.

5. FITTED BLAZERS

Style Notes: Working in tandem with the elegant nature of the trending trousers, adding a fitted blazer will create a silhouette that looks very high-end. For the full effect, select a blazer in the same shade as your capri pants and then accessorise with minimal jewels and a sleek leather bag.

SHOP FITTED BLAZERS AND CAPRI PANTS:

COS The Draped-Waist Blazer £225 SHOP NOW Such a fresh cut.

M&S Collection Cotton Blend Slim Fit Cropped Trousers £25 SHOP NOW This pair comes in sizes 6-24 and an array of different colours.

Bershka Fitted Blazer £50 SHOP NOW I love how this looks with some skin on show underneath.