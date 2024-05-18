You’ve Bought Some Capri Pants, Now What? Here Are 5 Jackets They’ll Look Great With

Natalie Munro
By
published

There's no getting away from it—capri pants are shaping up to be the biggest trouser trend of the summer. Now, I understand you may be hesitant to try them, especially considering wide-leg trousers have been at the centre of fashion for so long, but I'm here to tell you that you needn't be. Styling them might seem tricky on the surface, but I've put hours of research in and can tell you with confidence that styling these capri pants is easier than you might have thought. If you're stuck for shoe pairings, I've already chronicled all the styles that work best. However, the next best place to start is with a jacket.

Now, I know temperartures are starting to heat up, but need I remind you, this is Britain, and jackets are still pretty essential throughout the summer months. Just look at this past week, which has been much colder than it was a mere seven days ago. After looking through what feels like hundreds of capri pants outfits, I came to realise my favourites all involved a chic jacket.

From boxy blazers to suede styles, read on to discover the five jackets I'll be wearing on rotation with capri pants this season, as inspired by fashion people who already are.

DISCOVER THE BEST JACKETS TO WEAR WITH CAPRIS:

1. SUEDE JACKETS

Style Notes: For early summer days, there's no lightweight layer I'd rather reach for than a comfortable suede jacket. The relaxed silhouette works hard to soften the distinctive cut of the trousers, making them feel more wearable if you're new to the trend.

SHOP SUEDE JACKETS AND CAPRI PANTS:

mango, Leather Bomber Jacket - Women
Mango
Leather Bomber Jacket

Throw on over a T-shirt or a cotton tank.

Crease-Front Capri Trousers
H&M
Crease-Front Capri Trousers

These have a particularly throwback feel.

jacket
Sezane
Will Jacket

This comes in so many other colours and styles, but the suede is gorgeous.

capri pants
Mango
Capri Leggings

Style with a kitten heel or wear with a ballet flat.

2. BOUCLÉ JACKETS

Style Notes: This elegant jacket makes any outfit feel 10 times chicer, and capri pants are no exception. Double down on the dressy energy and style with strappy kitten heels or trending mary janes for a 2024-approved take on the trend.

SHOP BOUCLÉ JACKETS AND CAPRI PANTS:

Dale Cropped Jacket
Reformation
Dale Cropped Jacket

This also comes in black.

mango, Capri Leggings - Women
Mango
Capri Leggings

These also come in khaki and black.

jacket
Mango
Pocket Tweed Jacket

This looks so much more expensive than it is.

Arket, Ribbed Capri Leggings - Dark Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Ribbed Capri Leggings

This rich brown shade looks so good paired with cream and white.

3. RELAXED BLAZERS

Style Notes: Juxtapose the cropped, fitted trousers by pairing them with a relaxed-fit blazer. Bringing a laid-back energy, a boxy blazer adds contrast and interest to a capri-trouser outfit—I'll be coming back to this combination throughout the summer months.

SHOP BOXY BLAZERS AND CAPRI PANTS:

Oversized Pinstriped Wool Blazer
COS
Oversized Pinstriped Wool Blazer

Pinstripe blazers will never go out of style.

Maeve Structured Bombshell Capri Pants
Maeve
Structured Bombshell Capri Pants

I like the wrap-over waist on this pair.

Mira Boxy Blazer
Aligne
Mira Boxy Blazer

This fresh cream blazer is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

capri pants
Chimi
Capri Bottom

These feature slits at the knee for a subtle kick flare.

4. LEATHER JACKETS

Style Notes: Add a hardy edge to the cute trousers by styling your pair with a leather jacket. Lean into the cool vibes and wear with trending ballet flats and a new-season white blouse.

SHOP LEATHER JACKETS AND CAPRI PANTS:

Nappa Leather Jacket With a Shirt Collar
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Jacket With a Shirt Collar

This minimal leather jacket is at the top of my wish list.

capri pants
Stradivarius
Smart Capri Trousers

Wear with a baggy knit or make it more classic with a fitted blouse.

Oversized Leather Jacket
& Other Stories
Oversized Leather Jacket

A leather jacket is the ideal layer for these recent cooler spring days.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Crop 17
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Crop Leggings

Leggings are the comfiest way to tackle the trend.

5. FITTED BLAZERS

Style Notes: Working in tandem with the elegant nature of the trending trousers, adding a fitted blazer will create a silhouette that looks very high-end. For the full effect, select a blazer in the same shade as your capri pants and then accessorise with minimal jewels and a sleek leather bag.

SHOP FITTED BLAZERS AND CAPRI PANTS:

The Draped-Waist Blazer
COS
The Draped-Waist Blazer

Such a fresh cut.

Cotton Blend Slim Fit Cropped Trousers
M&S Collection
Cotton Blend Slim Fit Cropped Trousers

This pair comes in sizes 6-24 and an array of different colours.

Fitted Blazer
Bershka
Fitted Blazer

I love how this looks with some skin on show underneath.

Capri Leggings
& Other Stories
Capri Leggings

If styled right, capri pants make every outfit look more expensive.

