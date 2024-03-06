It's True: Slim-Leg Trousers Are Back, and I've Seen So Many French Women Wearing Them

As we move between the seasons I'm eager to reevaluate my wardrobe, ensuring that I'm fitted out with hard-working staples that I look forward to wearing every single time. With this in mind I've come to distinguish between the items in my collection that I'm pausing on, and a few that suddenly feel fresh and exciting to wear.

Up there with my favourite pair of jeans, a classic pair of cigarette trousers is a wardrobe staple of mine that I reach for at least once a week. Ideal for a trip to the office or an evening out, a cigarette trouser offers a blank canvas for versatile styling and can be smartened up or dressed down with ease.

A firm staple in the rotation of any French women, the cigarette trouser styles elegantly with trending mary janes, leather loafers and, on colder days, ankle boots. For an office-ready ensemble style with a button down or light knit, or, you can lean towards the casual side and wear with a graphic t-shirt, slouchy jumper and colourful trainers.

With a leg-skimming cut and ankle grazing finish, these tailored trousers have been a staple in the rotation of fashion people for decades. Originally gaining popularity in the 1950s, the trousers have ebbed and flowed out of popularity, before settling down as the timeless staple we know them as today. Although wide-leg trousers have been all the rage in recent years, I'm seeing more and more people reaching for this streamline silhouette as we head farther into 2024.

Seeing the rise of the skinny pant in recent months, brands have have now perfected this staple offering. From H&M's enduringly popular cigarette trousers that come in a wide range of colours to The Row's chic cropped pair, read on to discover our edit of the best cigarette trousers to buy now.

SHOP CIGARETTE TROUSERS

H&M Cigarette Trousers £18 SHOP NOW This staple design comes in 18 colours.

Cos Slim-Fit Tailored Trousers £75 SHOP NOW Style with kitten heels or wear with leather loafers.

Marks & Spencer Slim Fit Ankle Grazer Trousers With Stretch £22.5 SHOP NOW This classic pant offers a chic and easy way to nail office styling.

Jigsaw Bi Stretch Cigarette Trouser £140 SHOP NOW Wear with a classic white trainer or style with a trending retro style.

Alexander McQueen High-Rise Cropped Wool-Twill Trousers £690 SHOP NOW These crop above the ankle and style well with flats and court shoes.

Ralph Lauren Annie Wool-Blend Crepe Slim-Leg Trousers £933 SHOP NOW With a light stretch these are ideal for styling to the office.

Sezane Gustavo Trousers £95 SHOP NOW Navy trousers style well with beige, pink and grey.

The Row Kosso Wool-Blend Crepe Slim-Leg Trousers £650 SHOP NOW Style with an oversized kit or wear with a crisp button down.

Khaite Waylin Crepe Tapered Trousers £1230 SHOP NOW Fashion people always come back to Khaite for its formidable take on wardrobe classics.