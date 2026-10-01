October is here, and I have to admit, I'm very stuck on what to wear right now. With the temperature jumping between seasons day by day, I’m finding it very difficult to find outfits that can be adapted to each weather condition as well as still look extremely polished. And although I like to dip my toes into the world of trends to add some interest to my looks every so often, the truth is that I’m a classic dresser to my core. To me, it’s all well and good to hop on the latest fad, but in my opinion, the most elegant and put-together outfits will always be made up of a foundation of timeless capsule wardrobe basics that can be relied upon time after time.
So with this in mind, I decided to go on the hunt for easy but sophisctaed outfit ideas that will see me through the month. Luckily, after spending some time scrolling on the pages of my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram, my saved folder was soon filled with a myriad of stylish outfit ideas that I’ll be wearing on repeat this month. And rest assured that each outfit I found remains timeless, refined and, of course, comes with the ability to be adapted to whatever the weather decides to throw at us this month.
From cosy chunky knits paired with delicate satin separates to buttery soft suede jackets styled with timeless jeans and pretty ballet flats, keep scrolling to discover the five easy-to-copy outfits I’ll be recreating in October.
5 Easy But Elegant Outfits You'll Find Polished Dressers In This October
1. Suede Jacket + Stovepipe Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style notes: I cannot wait for the temperature to drop so that I can pull my buttery-soft suede jacket out again for the season. And on more casual days, I’ll be styling my chocolate brown iteration with a classic long-sleeve tee, dark wash stovepipe jeans and comfy ballet flats. Simple? Yes. But so very stylish.
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This is high up on my autumn wishlist.
2. Wool Coat + Cardigan + Pencil Skirt
Style notes: Wool coat season is finally here! And a longer iteration will do the heavy lifting in making you look polished and put together this season. The outfit I’ll be copying? This head-to-toe espresso brown ensemble filled with sleek silhouettes and interesting textures.
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Long Wool Coat
I want the entire outfit, please!
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Compact Knit Cardigan
An easy autumn layering piece.
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A skirt you can wear in or out of the office.
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Audrey suede clutch
No notes from me.
3. Jumper + Satin Trousers + Ankle Boots
Style notes: When jeans feel too casual, I’ll be relying on my black satin trousers as an alternative. They’re elegant, polished and will help to dress up my chunky cashmere knits. This combo plus a pair of ankle boots and a leather tote is going to be my go-to office outfit from now until next spring.
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Soft Goat
Girlfriend Turtleneck
This also comes in five other versatile colours, including black and burgundy.
Style notes: You probably already own a pair of black tailored trousers, and the good news is that they don’t take much to style. A simple white top, leather flats and chic cream jacket will do the trick, and don’t forget to accessorise with a trendy pendant necklace to finish off the look.
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This sells out every year.
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5. Leather Blazer + Midi Skirt + Pumps
Style notes: This season, I’m all about the waisted blazer, and the sleek leather iteration pictured above has seriously inspired me. An A-line midi skirt and pointed pumps will only add to the polished appeal of the blazer, making for an outfit that you can take from the office to dinner out with friends with ease.
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So sleek.
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Don't sleep on M&S' knitwear.
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I'm loving the thought of this beige hue with my black and dark brown separates.
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Juno Tote
You'll be able to fit everything in this roomy tote.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.