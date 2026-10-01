Not Sure What to Wear This October? Here are 5 Easy But Elegant Outfits to Copy

Not sure what to wear this October? Here are five easy but elegant outfit ideas to copy this month.

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5 easy but elegant outfits to copy in October 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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October is here, and I have to admit, I'm very stuck on what to wear right now. With the temperature jumping between seasons day by day, I’m finding it very difficult to find outfits that can be adapted to each weather condition as well as still look extremely polished. And although I like to dip my toes into the world of trends to add some interest to my looks every so often, the truth is that I’m a classic dresser to my core. To me, it’s all well and good to hop on the latest fad, but in my opinion, the most elegant and put-together outfits will always be made up of a foundation of timeless capsule wardrobe basics that can be relied upon time after time.

what-to-wear-october-2026

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

So with this in mind, I decided to go on the hunt for easy but sophisctaed outfit ideas that will see me through the month. Luckily, after spending some time scrolling on the pages of my favourite fashion influencers on Instagram, my saved folder was soon filled with a myriad of stylish outfit ideas that I’ll be wearing on repeat this month. And rest assured that each outfit I found remains timeless, refined and, of course, comes with the ability to be adapted to whatever the weather decides to throw at us this month.

From cosy chunky knits paired with delicate satin separates to buttery soft suede jackets styled with timeless jeans and pretty ballet flats, keep scrolling to discover the five easy-to-copy outfits I’ll be recreating in October.

5 Easy But Elegant Outfits You'll Find Polished Dressers In This October

1. Suede Jacket + Stovepipe Jeans + Ballet Flats

@fakerstrom wearing. brown suede jacket, white t-shirt, blue stovepipe jeans, black belt, brown ballet flats, bowling bag and sunglasses

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style notes: I cannot wait for the temperature to drop so that I can pull my buttery-soft suede jacket out again for the season. And on more casual days, I’ll be styling my chocolate brown iteration with a classic long-sleeve tee, dark wash stovepipe jeans and comfy ballet flats. Simple? Yes. But so very stylish.

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2. Wool Coat + Cardigan + Pencil Skirt

@ingridedvinsen wearing a brown wool coat, collared cardigan, pencil skirt, low heels, and pony hair clutch

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style notes: Wool coat season is finally here! And a longer iteration will do the heavy lifting in making you look polished and put together this season. The outfit I’ll be copying? This head-to-toe espresso brown ensemble filled with sleek silhouettes and interesting textures.

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3. Jumper + Satin Trousers + Ankle Boots

@deborabrosa wearing a white jumper, black satin lace-trim waist scarf, satin trousers, ankle boots, bowling bag and sunglasses

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style notes: When jeans feel too casual, I’ll be relying on my black satin trousers as an alternative. They’re elegant, polished and will help to dress up my chunky cashmere knits. This combo plus a pair of ankle boots and a leather tote is going to be my go-to office outfit from now until next spring.

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4. Wool Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Leather Mules

@selenamual wearing a cream wool jacket, white t-shirt, black tailored trousers, leather ballet flats, leather tote bag and black pendant cord necklace

(Image credit: @selenamual)

Style notes: You probably already own a pair of black tailored trousers, and the good news is that they don’t take much to style. A simple white top, leather flats and chic cream jacket will do the trick, and don’t forget to accessorise with a trendy pendant necklace to finish off the look.

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5. Leather Blazer + Midi Skirt + Pumps

@nnennaechem wearing a black leather waisted blazer, black t-shirt, cream a-line midi skirt, black tote bag, pumps and sunglasses

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style notes: This season, I’m all about the waisted blazer, and the sleek leather iteration pictured above has seriously inspired me. An A-line midi skirt and pointed pumps will only add to the polished appeal of the blazer, making for an outfit that you can take from the office to dinner out with friends with ease.

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Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.