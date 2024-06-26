I Just Came Back from Croatia—6 Elegant Trends I Spotted Everywhere I Went

I'm going to preface this article by saying if you haven't been to Croatia, it should absolutely be on your travel bucket list. From the sparkling crystal-blue waters and the incredible historical architecture to the warm hospitality and delicious fresh food, the European country is a jewel, and I'm already planning to return to the cluster of islands next year to explore more. Having said that, I packed a lot into my five-day trip there, flitting between luxurious port towns as well as the bustling city of Split, so I do feel like I have a decent grasp on what Croatia is all about. And let me tell you, I found the people there to be just as stylish as their European counterparts who tend to steal a lot of the fashion spotlight (yes, I'm talking about the French and Italians).

From locals to those visiting the area, there's a sense of getting dressed up that goes hand in hand with the Croatia mood. In place of sporty-looking shorts and graphic tees (which, in fairness, can look very fashionable if worn in a certain way), there was a noticeable lean towards more polished-looking outfits, which, as a fashion editor, I very much appreciated.

So, what should you pack for a holiday in Croatia if you want to meet the stylish standards? I'd suggest the six following trends, which I saw over and over again whilst in the country. Needless to say, they're all pretty elegant.

What to Pack for Croatia, Based on the Fashion Trends I Saw There

1. Red Dresses

Style Notes: Honestly, I lost count of the number of beautiful red dresses I saw stylish people wearing everywhere I went in Croatia. A key colour trend this season, the piece is something I've come to associate with chic destinations in Europe, and Croatia is no exception.

Shop Red Dresses:

Reformation Bryson Dress Es £248 SHOP NOW

free-est Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi £78 SHOP NOW

2. Silver Earrings

Style Notes: I'm traditionally more of a yellow-gold person but, after seeing so many standout pairs of silver earrings whilst on my travels, I'm fully convinced I need a pair for my next European break later in the summer. Shell and swirl shapes are definitely the most popular in Croatia, of which there are plenty on the market here to choose from.

Shop Silver Earrings:

MANGO Spiral Earrings £16 SHOP NOW

ALIGHIERI The Abundant Dream Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings £280 SHOP NOW

3. Balloon Skirts

Style Notes: We called the puffball skirt trend a while ago and now, it has officially taken over wardrobes across Europe. In Croatia, I spotted more midi styles than minis, which speaks to the overall elegance I witnessed there. I love how Hannah Lewis styles her with a simple vest top—a look I'll definitely be re-creating when I go again next year.

Shop Balloon Skirts:

free-est Bubble Bliss Skirt £88 SHOP NOW

Zara Balloon Midi Skirt £30 SHOP NOW

Monki Midi Puffy Skirt £50 SHOP NOW

4. Long Shorts

Style Notes: Just like we're seeing here, I saw more long shorts in Croatia than I did ultra-short pairs. Comfy, wide-leg pairs come in especially handy when exploring old cities such as Split and Dubrovnik when you can clock up quite the step count without even trying.

Shop Long Shorts:

M&S Collection Linen Blend High Waisted Bermuda Shorts £30 SHOP NOW

TOVE Bella Pleated Linen-Blend Shorts £360 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Tailored Shorts £67 SHOP NOW

5. Hip Belts

Style Notes: If there was one accessory that dominated everywhere I went in Split, it was hip belts. Slung over jersey dresses or even the balloon-hem skirts we've already discussed, they help to change the entire feel of a simple piece. An ideal styling solution if you're short on luggage space.

Shop Hip Belts:

FP Collection Laurel Hip Belt £88 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Benny Suede Belt £610 SHOP NOW

MANGO Buckle Leather Belt £36 SHOP NOW

6. Tops with Scarves

Style Notes: Scarves keep cropping up in the chicest looks this summer, by which I, of course, mean lightweight styles over wool. However, if you're unsure about how to style it, take all the guesswork away by investing in a top with one built in. Then you can't go wrong! This is the trend that stood out most to me in Croatia, largely because of how unexpectedly popular it proved to be.

Shop Tops with Scarves:

Reformation Sallie Silk Top £168 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Asymmetric Halter Top £60 SHOP NOW