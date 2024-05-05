Just for Fun, I Put Together 8 Dress and Shoe Combos That Are Spot on For Spring

By Kristina Rutkowski
woman wearing black tshirt maxi dress carrying white structured shoulder bag

(Image credit: @laurareilly___)

Here in New York, we hit the 80ºF mark recently, and while I sweat my way through the jeans I mistakenly wore on my walk to the grocery store that day, it got me thinking about how I needed a serious reboot in my spring wardrobe STAT. These dramatic high temperature days and lows at night call for some easy dresses that can be layered effortlessly with cardigans, trench coats, and more. And I couldn’t help but imagine all the cute ways to wear them with the season’s trending shoes, as well. So I took to Instagram to scour for a little extra inspiration, and came up with 8 easy dress and shoe combinations that anyone can pull off. Seriously—these outfit ideas are that easy.

All of the dress shapes I found just happen to be extremely comfortable, too. You’ll find plenty of slinky, column dresses and bodycon knit shapes that can be paired with everything from ballet flats to strappy, kitten heels, and a few fit-and-flare styles that were made to be worn with cool, flat sandals and sporty sneakers. Although these dress and shoe styles are all seeing a rise in fashion, they are pretty much classics that you won’t ever regret purchasing—they’ll always be in style. Go ahead, get inspired with some of my favorites below.

Ribbed Knit Dress + Strappy Kitten Heels

woman wearing white rib knit long sleeve midi dress with oversized straw sun hat, black sunglasses, black strappy sandals, in front of a wall tapestry

(Image credit: @sallyomo)

As you transition your wardrobe into the warmer months, a rib-knit dress in white feels weather appropriate, yet still provides a bit of coverage when the temperatures dip at night. Pair with a black, strappy kitten heel for an effortlessly simple and stylish look that you can wear to the office, dinner with friends, and more.

Baha Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
SNDYS
Baha Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

Keep things bodycon with a figure-hugging knit dress that shows off your curves.

Jessa Kitten Heel Flip Flop
Steve Madden
Jessa Kitten Heel Flip Flop

These are under-$100 and feel very on-trend with the minimalist, '90s mood of the season.

Ada Off White Long Sleeve Midi Dress
DISSH
Ada Off White Long Sleeve Midi Dress

Rest assured that this heavyweight rib knit will not be see through when in wear.

Schutz Rachel Mule Heels
Schutz
Rachel Mule Heels

We love the delicate, braided knots on this pair for a modern feel.

Sleek Column Dress + Mary Janes

woman wearing black column dress with cap sleeve and black Mary Jane shoes, holding white structured shoulder bag, against marbled wall

(Image credit: @laurareilly___)

Go gallery chic with a long, black column dress that screams fashion-forward. When paired with black, Mary Jane flats, it's a match made in heaven. Add equally cool accessories such as a single bangle bracelet and an optic white handbag for a little contrast, and you're good to go.

Loulou Studio, Martial Off Shoulder Dress
Loulou Studio
Martial Off Shoulder Dress

The slightly off-the-shoulder neckline on this dress lets you show a little skin while still looking professional enough for a work event.

Delia Mary Jane Flat
Vagabond Shoemakers
Delia Mary Jane Flat

You can't go wrong with a simple, black leather version. The square-toe really stands out.

COS, Spiral Seam Maxi Dress in black

COS
Spiral Seam Maxi Dress

The seam detailing on this maxi dress makes it feel like a work of art itself.

Camila Mary Jane
Flattered
Camila Mary Jane

The fully functional, buckle closure makes finding the perfect fit for your foot shape all the easier.

Red Stretch Dress + Leopard Pumps

woman wearing red cap sleeve body con dress, leopard peep toe mule shoes, black pouch drawstring bag, in apartment setting

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

It's no secret that we are obsessed with the color red these days. Right now, we are lusting after this slightly darker, cranberry shade in form-fitting dress silhouettes. We love the idea of these frocks paired with a little leopard print, for a nod to the nineties that somehow doesn't feel too retro.

Zara, Ruched Rib Dress
Zara
Ruched Rib Dress

This sleeveless midi is the perfect way to inject a little color into your spring wardrobe.

Zara animal print heeled sandals leopard

Zara
Animal Print Heeled Sandals

These will add a little oomph to this perfect date night pairing.

Kaiia Slinky Low Back Maxi Dress in Red
Kaiia
Slinky Low Back Maxi Dress

Sleek and slinky. It's all we want to wear these days.

Yodeks Strappy Kitten Heels for Women Slingback Open Toe Sandals 2.5 Inch Adjustable Backstrap Shoes for Lady in Wedding and Prom Shoes Leopard Us Size 10.5
Yodels
Strappy Kitten Heels

These could have been pulled straight from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's closet.

Polka Dot Slip + Retro Sneakers

woman wearing polka dot midi dress, cardigan, quilted shoulder bag, white socks, white Onitsuka tiger Mexico 66 sneakers, crossing cobblestone street

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

If you are preparing for a Euro trip anytime soon (or any city destination for that matter), this pairing will keep you moving through 15K steps per day, long museum lines, and many espresso stops. Break up the dainty polk dot pattern with a retro-inspired sneaker and don't forget the scrunched, cotton socks!

Asos Design High Apex Maxi Slip Dress in Spun in Mono Spot
ASOS Design
High Apex Maxi Slip Dress

The modern slip shape keeps a polka dot print from feeling too in the past.

Gola Stratus Sneaker
Gola
Stratus Sneaker

We love the pop of blue on these retro-inspired kicks.

Gwyneth Slip Dress in Dot Luster Charmeuse
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Dress

Whether worn on its own or layered with a cute cardigan, this will see plenty of wear straight through the summer time.

Killshot 2 Sneaker
Nike Women
Killshot 2 Sneaker

Originally an on-court favorite in the '70s, this low-top looks equally as cool on the street today with dresses.

Smocked, Puffed-Sleeve Dress + Pointed-Toe Mules

woman wearing black smocked Doen puff sleeve maxi dress with pointed mule shoes holding black clutch crossing sidewalk street

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

If you still are yearning to keep those cottage core vibes going (let's face it, a breezy dress is always on trend), try pairing your smocked dresses with a point-toe mule heel for a fresh styling idea. It's equal parts romantic, polished, and oh-so-fabulous.

Prettygarden, Casual Summer Midi Dress
Prettygarden
Casual Summer Midi Dress

This casual, puff-sleeved dress will be your new wardrobe best friend on days when you can't figure out what to wear.

Reformation Wilda Kitten Heel in black

Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

This mule has a walkable, 50mm heel for long days on your feet.

Feeling Bonita Strappy Back Maxi Dress
Free People
Feeling Bonita Strappy Back Maxi Dress

Be sure to check out the strappy, open back on this stunning design.

Steve Madden Mod shoe in black

Steve Madden
Mod Heels

The v-shaped vamp on these add a nice twist to the classic shape.

Corset Seamed Dress + Thick Strap Sandals

woman wearing white seamed linen dress with black thong flat sandals and pendant necklace and sunglasses standing on stone in front of old building

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Seamed dresses are a great way to incorporate a little more detail into an otherwise simple silhouette. We love how fresh it looks with a contrasting black sandal. Just make sure yours has a thick strap, to add a little bit of an organic feel. A cute pendant necklace and tonal shades don't hurt, either.

Seamed Flare Midi Dress in Linen Blend
J.Crew
Seamed Flare Midi Dress

This one's made for a linen-cotton blend, so you know it's going to be airy and light.

The Gabi Asymmetric-Strap Sandal
Madewell
The Gabi Asymmetric-Strap Sandal

Real leather sandals for under-$70? Snap these up now. They are going to go fast.

French Connection, Florida Fit & Flare Midi Dress
French Connection
Florida Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Forget the no white before Labor Day rule. Start wearing this one now.

FP Collection, Abilene Toe Loop Sandals in washed black
FP Collection
Abilene Toe Loop Sandals

These will roughen up the look of an all white dress. We love them styled with an anklet.

Drape-Front Dress + Strapped, Buckle Shoes

woman wearing brown draped front dress, statement necklace, buckle point-toe shoes, sheer black socks, standing in front of a white building with green shutters

(Image credit: @jullie.jeine)

There is nothing more straightforward as a draped dress. It will be your one-and-done wardrobe go-to that feels a little more special than a plain tank dress. For an unexpected accessory pairing, wear them with those Y2K-inspired, buckled shoes you've been seeing everywhere. It's a completely new way of styling them that just works.

Midi Dress With Front Tie
Zara
Midi Dress With Front Tie

This dress feels much more luxe than its $60 price tag.

Shatter Pointed Toe Mule
Steve Madden
Shatter Pointed Toe Mule

A buckled mule in patent leather will add a little texture to a simple dress.

Mango bow modal dress

Mango
Bow Modal Dress

The draped, wrap silhouette is perfect for a day at the office.

Tony Bianco Koko Heel in mocha patent
Tony Bianco
Koko Heel

A closed-toe, kitten heel makes the outfit combo doable for the workplace.

Mixed Media Midi Dress + Square-Toe Flats

woman wearing white mixed media tank dress with poplin skirt, black square-toe flats, holding a cauliflower against white wall

(Image credit: @bellathomas)

The mixed media dress is having a moment, and we are here for it. Essentially meaning made with two different fabrics, these often have a soft, modal tank on top and a stiffer material on bottom, such as linen or poplin. Style with square-toe flats now, and a lace-up sandal later.

Linen Racerback Mix Media Midi Dress
Stateside
Linen Racerback Mix Media Midi Dress

The racer-back on this dress adds a sporty element that we are very into.

Vana Flat
Franco Sarto
Vana Flat

The glove flat is trending, and with a square-toe, this one is downright perfect.

A-Line Dress - Women
Mango
A-Line Dress

This sand-colored option is a welcome alternative to white.

Natasha Ballet Flat
LPA
Natasha Ballet Flat

The perfect ballerina flat, toe shoe-inspired and all.

Kristina Rutkowski
