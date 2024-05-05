Just for Fun, I Put Together 8 Dress and Shoe Combos That Are Spot on For Spring
Here in New York, we hit the 80ºF mark recently, and while I sweat my way through the jeans I mistakenly wore on my walk to the grocery store that day, it got me thinking about how I needed a serious reboot in my spring wardrobe STAT. These dramatic high temperature days and lows at night call for some easy dresses that can be layered effortlessly with cardigans, trench coats, and more. And I couldn’t help but imagine all the cute ways to wear them with the season’s trending shoes, as well. So I took to Instagram to scour for a little extra inspiration, and came up with 8 easy dress and shoe combinations that anyone can pull off. Seriously—these outfit ideas are that easy.
All of the dress shapes I found just happen to be extremely comfortable, too. You’ll find plenty of slinky, column dresses and bodycon knit shapes that can be paired with everything from ballet flats to strappy, kitten heels, and a few fit-and-flare styles that were made to be worn with cool, flat sandals and sporty sneakers. Although these dress and shoe styles are all seeing a rise in fashion, they are pretty much classics that you won’t ever regret purchasing—they’ll always be in style. Go ahead, get inspired with some of my favorites below.
Ribbed Knit Dress + Strappy Kitten Heels
As you transition your wardrobe into the warmer months, a rib-knit dress in white feels weather appropriate, yet still provides a bit of coverage when the temperatures dip at night. Pair with a black, strappy kitten heel for an effortlessly simple and stylish look that you can wear to the office, dinner with friends, and more.
Keep things bodycon with a figure-hugging knit dress that shows off your curves.
These are under-$100 and feel very on-trend with the minimalist, '90s mood of the season.
Rest assured that this heavyweight rib knit will not be see through when in wear.
Sleek Column Dress + Mary Janes
Go gallery chic with a long, black column dress that screams fashion-forward. When paired with black, Mary Jane flats, it's a match made in heaven. Add equally cool accessories such as a single bangle bracelet and an optic white handbag for a little contrast, and you're good to go.
The slightly off-the-shoulder neckline on this dress lets you show a little skin while still looking professional enough for a work event.
You can't go wrong with a simple, black leather version. The square-toe really stands out.
The seam detailing on this maxi dress makes it feel like a work of art itself.
The fully functional, buckle closure makes finding the perfect fit for your foot shape all the easier.
Red Stretch Dress + Leopard Pumps
It's no secret that we are obsessed with the color red these days. Right now, we are lusting after this slightly darker, cranberry shade in form-fitting dress silhouettes. We love the idea of these frocks paired with a little leopard print, for a nod to the nineties that somehow doesn't feel too retro.
This sleeveless midi is the perfect way to inject a little color into your spring wardrobe.
These could have been pulled straight from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's closet.
Polka Dot Slip + Retro Sneakers
If you are preparing for a Euro trip anytime soon (or any city destination for that matter), this pairing will keep you moving through 15K steps per day, long museum lines, and many espresso stops. Break up the dainty polk dot pattern with a retro-inspired sneaker and don't forget the scrunched, cotton socks!
The modern slip shape keeps a polka dot print from feeling too in the past.
Whether worn on its own or layered with a cute cardigan, this will see plenty of wear straight through the summer time.
Originally an on-court favorite in the '70s, this low-top looks equally as cool on the street today with dresses.
Smocked, Puffed-Sleeve Dress + Pointed-Toe Mules
If you still are yearning to keep those cottage core vibes going (let's face it, a breezy dress is always on trend), try pairing your smocked dresses with a point-toe mule heel for a fresh styling idea. It's equal parts romantic, polished, and oh-so-fabulous.
This casual, puff-sleeved dress will be your new wardrobe best friend on days when you can't figure out what to wear.
Be sure to check out the strappy, open back on this stunning design.
Corset Seamed Dress + Thick Strap Sandals
Seamed dresses are a great way to incorporate a little more detail into an otherwise simple silhouette. We love how fresh it looks with a contrasting black sandal. Just make sure yours has a thick strap, to add a little bit of an organic feel. A cute pendant necklace and tonal shades don't hurt, either.
This one's made for a linen-cotton blend, so you know it's going to be airy and light.
Real leather sandals for under-$70? Snap these up now. They are going to go fast.
Forget the no white before Labor Day rule. Start wearing this one now.
These will roughen up the look of an all white dress. We love them styled with an anklet.
Drape-Front Dress + Strapped, Buckle Shoes
There is nothing more straightforward as a draped dress. It will be your one-and-done wardrobe go-to that feels a little more special than a plain tank dress. For an unexpected accessory pairing, wear them with those Y2K-inspired, buckled shoes you've been seeing everywhere. It's a completely new way of styling them that just works.
A buckled mule in patent leather will add a little texture to a simple dress.
Mixed Media Midi Dress + Square-Toe Flats
The mixed media dress is having a moment, and we are here for it. Essentially meaning made with two different fabrics, these often have a soft, modal tank on top and a stiffer material on bottom, such as linen or poplin. Style with square-toe flats now, and a lace-up sandal later.
The racer-back on this dress adds a sporty element that we are very into.
The glove flat is trending, and with a square-toe, this one is downright perfect.
