6 Spring Shoe Trends That Make My Outfits Look Expensive
As a busy fashion editor and mom of two, I'm all about shopping for pieces that exude an effortless elegance—items that will make me look instantly put-together when I don't have time to think about what to wear in the morning. One item with the power to instantly elevate my wardrobe is a chic pair of shoes. This spring, I'm particularly drawn to sophisticated styles that feel fashion-forward and most importantly, make my everyday ensembles look more expensive.
From sleek black slingbacks to pointed-toe flats and trending satin shoes, below I'm highlighting six spring shoe trends that will take your outfits from subpar to sophisticated in an instant. I've included options for every budget, because I'm a firm believer that you don't have to spend a ton to create a luxe-looking outfit.
Satin Shoes
Thanks to designers such as Prada and Altuzarra, satin shoes are a big trend for spring/summer 2024. The lustrous fabric unquestionably adds an elegant and upscale look to any oufit. Throw on a pair with jeans and a crisp white tee to add instant sophistication to your basics.
Shop:
Black Slingback Heels
Chic black slingback heels can turn even the simplest of basics into a rich-girl look. Opt for sleek minimalist styles with low kitten heels that you can pair with jeans and midi skirts alike.
Shop:
Sophisticated Flats
From chic ballerinas to streamlined pointed toe styles, this season is all about sophisticated silhouettes that feel a little more dressy and elegant than your average flats. We saw refined flat shoes all over the runways, and celebs and the fashion set have been quick to follow suit.
Shop:
Court Shoes
From The Row to Loro Piana, designers are leaning into court shoes reminiscent of '50s silhouettes. Chic, comfortable, and refined with a walkable heel height and a minimalist design, there's no doubt almond shaped pumps are having a major moment for spring 2024.
Shop:
Kitten Heel Mules
Chic kitten heel mules add an easy and elevated touch to an outfit. Style with tailored trousers or straight-leg jeans to show off their sleek silhouette.
Shop:
Suede Loafers
There's something about suede loafers that oozes an easy Italian elegance. Opt for a pair in beige or white and to add polish to your jeans or tailored separates.
Shop:
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
-
8 Spring Shoe Trends Every Stylish New Yorker Is Wearing Right Now
I'm shopping them all.
By Ana Escalante
-
Elle Fanning Wore Spring's Most Unexpected Shoe Trend With Cuffed Jeans
People *will* have thoughts on these.
By Eliza Huber
-
Our Editors Love This Affordable Shoe Brand—32 Pairs to Shop Now
Stunning soles ahead.
By Ana Escalante
-
5 Elegant Sandal Colors You're Going to Want to Own This Summer
No neons here.
By Allyson Payer
-
J.Lo Wore the Chic Heel Color Everyone Will Wear Instead of Black This Summer
It makes every outfit look pricey.
By Allyson Payer
-
Nordstrom Shoppers Lose It Over This Affordable Shoe Brand—Shop the Best Pairs
Click if you like trendy shoes.
By Allyson Payer
-
People Assume These $60 Zara Shoes Are High Designer (and I Let Them)
No gatekeeping here.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Laura Harrier Wore the Comfy Shoe Trend That's So Much Chicer Than Sneakers
Sofia Richie Grainge and Jasmine Tookes are also fans.
By Eliza Huber