6 Spring Shoe Trends That Make My Outfits Look Expensive

various women in shoes outfits
(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja, @nlmarilyn; @jastookes; Getty Images; @darjabarannik)
Judith Jones
By Judith Jones
published

As a busy fashion editor and mom of two, I'm all about shopping for pieces that exude an effortless elegance—items that will make me look instantly put-together when I don't have time to think about what to wear in the morning. One item with the power to instantly elevate my wardrobe is a chic pair of shoes. This spring, I'm particularly drawn to sophisticated styles that feel fashion-forward and most importantly, make my everyday ensembles look more expensive.

From sleek black slingbacks to pointed-toe flats and trending satin shoes, below I'm highlighting six spring shoe trends that will take your outfits from subpar to sophisticated in an instant. I've included options for every budget, because I'm a firm believer that you don't have to spend a ton to create a luxe-looking outfit.

Satin Shoes

satin prada shoes

(Image credit: @darjabarannik)

Thanks to designers such as Prada and Altuzarra, satin shoes are a big trend for spring/summer 2024. The lustrous fabric unquestionably adds an elegant and upscale look to any oufit. Throw on a pair with jeans and a crisp white tee to add instant sophistication to your basics.

Shop:

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

+ Net Sustain Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps
LOULOU STUDIO
Sulue Satin Slingback Pumps

Flat Mules
ZARA
Flat Mules

Satin High Heeled Mules
Prada
Satin High Heeled Mules

Black Slingback Heels

trench coat and slingback shoes outfit

(Image credit: @claradyrhauge)

Chic black slingback heels can turn even the simplest of basics into a rich-girl look. Opt for sleek minimalist styles with low kitten heels that you can pair with jeans and midi skirts alike.

Shop:

Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Marc Fisher LTD
Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

The Debbie Slingback Pump in Leather
Madewell
The Debbie Slingback Pump in Leather

Buckled Strap Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Buckled Strap Slingback Shoes

Sophisticated Flats

A woman wears a white linen shirt, a white linen matching midi skirt and black leather pointed ballerinas

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

From chic ballerinas to streamlined pointed toe styles, this season is all about sophisticated silhouettes that feel a little more dressy and elegant than your average flats. We saw refined flat shoes all over the runways, and celebs and the fashion set have been quick to follow suit.

Shop:

Pistil Pointed Toe Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Pistil Pointed Toe Flat

Faux Suede Ballet Flats With Bow
ZARA
Faux Suede Ballet Flats With Bow

Pointed Flats
H&M
Pointed Flats

Zoe Ballet Flats in Leather
Zoe Ballet Flats in Leather

Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

Court Shoes

jeans and almond pumps

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

From The Row to Loro Piana, designers are leaning into court shoes reminiscent of '50s silhouettes. Chic, comfortable, and refined with a walkable heel height and a minimalist design, there's no doubt almond shaped pumps are having a major moment for spring 2024.

Shop:

Kitten Heel Pump
The Row
Kitten Heel Pump

Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats
ZARA
Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats

Heeled Leather Ballerina
Heeled Leather Ballerina

Kitten Heel Mules

skirt outfit

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Chic kitten heel mules add an easy and elevated touch to an outfit. Style with tailored trousers or straight-leg jeans to show off their sleek silhouette.

Shop:

Maysale Suede Buckle Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Suede Buckle Mules

Pointed Toe Leather Shoes - Women
mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

Orb Pointed Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Orb Pointed Toe Mule

Renn Kitten Heel Mule
COACH
Renn Kitten Heel Mule

Suede Loafers

woman on a boat wearing a leather jacket, skirt, and loafers

(Image credit: @carodaur)

There's something about suede loafers that oozes an easy Italian elegance. Opt for a pair in beige or white and to add polish to your jeans or tailored separates.

Shop:

Split Leather Moccasins With Tassels
ZARA
Split Leather Moccasins With Tassels

The Felize Suede
M.Gemi
The Felize Suede

Gommini Suede Driving Loafers
Tod's
Gommini Suede Driving Loafers

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸