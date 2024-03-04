5 Elevated Ballet Flats Outfits I'm Bookmarking to Re-Create This Spring
Ballet flats were everywhere in 2023, and it looks like they're sticking around for 2024. As we enter into March, I got to thinking about outfit ideas for different ways to style the It shoes throughout the springtime. I wanted to find outfits that feel elevated and are versatile enough to go from the office to brunch to a travel day. After hours of scouring the Instagram accounts of my favorite ballet flats–loving content creators, I found five chic ballet flats outfits I'm telling everyone about.
Keep scrolling to see the looks that made my list.
Baby Doll Dress + Gold Jewelry
It doesn't get more quiet luxury than this. Pick your favorite A-line or baby doll frock (I highly recommend opting for white), dress the look up with pretty gold jewelry, add your favorite minimal ballet flats, finish with the perfect pair of sunnies, and you're good to go. I'm planning to re-create this look for a weekend brunch.
Baseball Cap + Sweater + Tote
I love this low-key look for a travel day or casual weekend. With the right blazer or jacket, plus a little jewelry, you could definitely dress this outfit up for a lunch meeting or casual day at the office. Not only is this outfit made up of all of my favorite basics, but I also love how simple yet chic it is.
Classic Trousers + White Tee + Denim Jacket
Filing this under "easy outfits to wear to the office in the spring." The trousers make the look a little more business casual, and the blazer-like shape of the denim jacket takes everything up a notch. I love how the look above is styled with a pearl necklace.
Midi Dress + Cardigan + Oval Sunnies
Out of all of these stellar ballet flats outfits, this is the one I'm most excited to re-create. I love the simple elegance, and the look has a French-girl vibe that I'm just obsessed with right now. Plus, the slinky dress topped with a cardigan just screams springtime.
Trench Coat + Denim + Crewneck + Leather Belt
It doesn't get more springtime chic than a great trench coat. What I love about this look is it's low effort yet looks polished and put-together. Plus, it works for basically any occasion. Running errands? Check. Grabbing coffee with a friend? Check. Popping into your office for a few hours? Check.
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.
