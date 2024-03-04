5 Elevated Ballet Flats Outfits I'm Bookmarking to Re-Create This Spring

Ballet flats were everywhere in 2023, and it looks like they're sticking around for 2024. As we enter into March, I got to thinking about outfit ideas for different ways to style the It shoes throughout the springtime. I wanted to find outfits that feel elevated and are versatile enough to go from the office to brunch to a travel day. After hours of scouring the Instagram accounts of my favorite ballet flats–loving content creators, I found five chic ballet flats outfits I'm telling everyone about.

Keep scrolling to see the looks that made my list.

Baby Doll Dress + Gold Jewelry

It doesn't get more quiet luxury than this. Pick your favorite A-line or baby doll frock (I highly recommend opting for white), dress the look up with pretty gold jewelry, add your favorite minimal ballet flats, finish with the perfect pair of sunnies, and you're good to go. I'm planning to re-create this look for a weekend brunch.

Heaven Mayhem Tabi Earrings $105 SHOP NOW

Le Specs Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses $75 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mayve Knit Dress $148 SHOP NOW

Jenny Bird Dane Bangle Set $218 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat $85 SHOP NOW

Baseball Cap + Sweater + Tote

I love this low-key look for a travel day or casual weekend. With the right blazer or jacket, plus a little jewelry, you could definitely dress this outfit up for a lunch meeting or casual day at the office. Not only is this outfit made up of all of my favorite basics, but I also love how simple yet chic it is.

Rag & Bone Takisada Baseball Cap $150 SHOP NOW

Jenny Bird Aurora Stud Earrings $110 SHOP NOW

Free the Roses Oversize Deep-V Sweater $80 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote $795 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Schutz Arissa Flats $98 SHOP NOW

Classic Trousers + White Tee + Denim Jacket

Filing this under "easy outfits to wear to the office in the spring." The trousers make the look a little more business casual, and the blazer-like shape of the denim jacket takes everything up a notch. I love how the look above is styled with a pearl necklace.

Moon River Long Sleeve Stand Collar Chest Pockets Mid Length Jacket $132 SHOP NOW

Panacea Beaded Imitation Pearl Necklace $25 SHOP NOW

James Perse Short Sleeve Tee $95 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants $136 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Cap Toe Ballet Flat $174 SHOP NOW

Midi Dress + Cardigan + Oval Sunnies

Out of all of these stellar ballet flats outfits, this is the one I'm most excited to re-create. I love the simple elegance, and the look has a French-girl vibe that I'm just obsessed with right now. Plus, the slinky dress topped with a cardigan just screams springtime.

Fifth & Ninth Taya 53mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses $49 SHOP NOW

SHASHI Gold Pearl Stud Drop Earrings $88 SHOP NOW

Rue Sophie Eli Dress $188 SHOP NOW

Stuart Weitzman Sleek Bow Flats $425 SHOP NOW

Trench Coat + Denim + Crewneck + Leather Belt

It doesn't get more springtime chic than a great trench coat. What I love about this look is it's low effort yet looks polished and put-together. Plus, it works for basically any occasion. Running errands? Check. Grabbing coffee with a friend? Check. Popping into your office for a few hours? Check.

Avec Les Filles Oversize Lightweight Trench Coat $229 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Wing Earrings $130 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Rib Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Sweater $84 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond Oval Buckle Leather Belt $49 SHOP NOW

Madewell The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $128 SHOP NOW