5 Elevated Ballet Flats Outfits I'm Bookmarking to Re-Create This Spring

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
published

Ballet flats were everywhere in 2023, and it looks like they're sticking around for 2024. As we enter into March, I got to thinking about outfit ideas for different ways to style the It shoes throughout the springtime. I wanted to find outfits that feel elevated and are versatile enough to go from the office to brunch to a travel day. After hours of scouring the Instagram accounts of my favorite ballet flats–loving content creators, I found five chic ballet flats outfits I'm telling everyone about. 

Keep scrolling to see the looks that made my list.

Baby Doll Dress + Gold Jewelry

babydoll dress

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

It doesn't get more quiet luxury than this. Pick your favorite A-line or baby doll frock (I highly recommend opting for white), dress the look up with pretty gold jewelry, add your favorite minimal ballet flats, finish with the perfect pair of sunnies, and you're good to go. I'm planning to re-create this look for a weekend brunch.

Tabi Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Tabi Earrings

Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses

Mayve Knit Dress
Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress

Dane Bangle Set
Jenny Bird
Dane Bangle Set

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flat

Baseball Cap + Sweater + Tote

baseball cap

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

I love this low-key look for a travel day or casual weekend. With the right blazer or jacket, plus a little jewelry, you could definitely dress this outfit up for a lunch meeting or casual day at the office. Not only is this outfit made up of all of my favorite basics, but I also love how simple yet chic it is.

black hat
Rag & Bone
Takisada Baseball Cap

Aurora Stud Earrings
Jenny Bird
Aurora Stud Earrings

Endless Rose Oversize Deep-V Sweater
Free the Roses
Oversize Deep-V Sweater

Everyday Soft Tote
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Soft Tote

Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Arissa Flats
Schutz
Arissa Flats

Classic Trousers + White Tee + Denim Jacket

denim blazer

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Filing this under "easy outfits to wear to the office in the spring." The trousers make the look a little more business casual, and the blazer-like shape of the denim jacket takes everything up a notch. I love how the look above is styled with a pearl necklace.

Long Sleeve Stand Collar Chest Pockets Mid Length Jacket
Moon River
Long Sleeve Stand Collar Chest Pockets Mid Length Jacket

Beaded Imitation Pearl Necklace
Panacea
Beaded Imitation Pearl Necklace

Short Sleeve Tee
James Perse
Short Sleeve Tee

The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants

Cap Toe Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Ballet Flat

Midi Dress + Cardigan + Oval Sunnies

maxi dress

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Out of all of these stellar ballet flats outfits, this is the one I'm most excited to re-create. I love the simple elegance, and the look has a French-girl vibe that I'm just obsessed with right now. Plus, the slinky dress topped with a cardigan just screams springtime.

Taya 53mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses
Fifth & Ninth
Taya 53mm Polarized Oval Sunglasses

Gold Pearl Stud Drop Earrings
SHASHI
Gold Pearl Stud Drop Earrings

white cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

Eli Dress
Rue Sophie
Eli Dress

Sleek Bow Flats
Stuart Weitzman
Sleek Bow Flats

Trench Coat + Denim + Crewneck + Leather Belt

trench coat

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

It doesn't get more springtime chic than a great trench coat. What I love about this look is it's low effort yet looks polished and put-together. Plus, it works for basically any occasion. Running errands? Check. Grabbing coffee with a friend? Check. Popping into your office for a few hours? Check.

Oversize Lightweight Trench Coat
Avec Les Filles
Oversize Lightweight Trench Coat

Wing Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Wing Earrings

Rib Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Sweater
Nordstrom
Rib Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Sweater

Oval Buckle Leather Belt
Treasure & Bond
Oval Buckle Leather Belt

The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Dancerina Ballet Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Ballet Flat

Explore More:
Spring Outfit
Grace O'Connell Joshua
Assistant Editor

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Grace has always been a lover of all things fashion and beauty. Upon receiving her first degree in visual communications from FIDM in Los Angeles, she moved to New York City and continued her education at LIM College, majoring in fashion media with a minor in society and culture. Grace has worked for PhotoBook magazine, Insider, and Harper's Bazaar. As a writer, Grace has had pieces published covering topics including racial justice, fashion, politics, and current events. During her free time, she loves wine tasting, creating content for her social media, spending time with friends, traveling to new places, and Pilates, and has a love for reality television, especially The Real Housewives. Grace is the person in your friend group everyone goes to for recommendations for the best place to grab drinks in NYC on a Friday night or the best hotels and restaurants to try when traveling to a new city. While fashion is her main love, she loves all things wellness and lifestyle as well. Her ideal sunday is brunching with friends then walking around furniture shopping and listening to a podcast. As the assistant shopping editor at Who What Wear, Grace loves finding the best buys out there for the WWW readers.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸