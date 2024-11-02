The 7 Most "2024" Ways to Wear Tights This Fall and Winter

Natalie Cantell
in Features

Fashion influencer @vicmontanari wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @vicmontanari)

It feels like we're all in peak appreciation mode of this proper autumn weather, and the great layered looks we're finally able to wear—so let's continue on that theme with a little tribute to some chic fall outfits that include a pair of tights. You'll rarely go wrong with sheer black pantyhose, but there’s so much more to experiment with. If you’re game, even your classic black tights have unexpected styling possibilities.

Miu Miu guaranteed that 2023 was all about the visible pantyhose waistline peeping out from above your slip skirt (bonus fashion points if your cardigan was tucked in as well). 2024's styling is proving to be much more chill—I'm mainly seeing preppy mini skirt-and-tights combo on the streets of New York, with either Mary Janes or loafers below the ankles. There's no shortage of tights inspo in my feed at the moment, from fun and colorful vibes in Lisbon to elegant outfits in Paris. Here are some of the best outfits with tights that have made it into my 'saved' folder, and everything you'll need to recreate them at home.

Fashion influencer @salome.mory wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

It just wouldn't be a fall 2024 outfit inspo story without touching on the burgundy trend. This under $25 opaque pair of tights from J.Crew is just the thing to bring a whole new energy to an all-black outfit.

Control-Top Opaque Tights
J.Crew
Control-Top Opaque Tights

Drawstring Waist Jacket
& Other Stories
Drawstring Waist Jacket

Chisel Skirt
Aritzia
Chisel Skirt

Camille Silver Chrome
NDG Paris Global
Camille Silver Chrome

Kasey Flat
Sam Edelman
Kasey Flat

Fashion influencer @sylviemus_ wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Like V-neck sweaters and T-bar shoes, woolen tights are further evidence that my style is slowly but surely becoming anchored in pieces from my old school uniform (which, ironically, I always hated). Tights and peep-toes are one of those love-it-or-hate-it styling things, so if Sylvie Mus can't sell you on it, I don't know what to tell you.

2-Pack Fine-Knit Tights
H&M
2-Pack Fine-Knit Tights

Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat
Calvin Klein
Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat

Silvia Leather Belt
Isabel Marant
Silvia Leather Belt

Natasha Shoulder Bag
Cult Gaia
Natasha Shoulder Bag

65mm Juno Leather Sandals - Aeyde - Women | Luisaviaroma
Aeyde
65mm Juno Leather Sandals

Fashion influencer @himichelleli wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

Michelle Li is always good for some slighty sporty style with big Gen Z energy. The juxtaposition of the pretty lace slip skirt and bow-detailed tights with a technical sneaker is what it's all about—just in case the white tights are a step too far, I've recreated the look below in darker fall hues.

Bow Tight
Stems
Bow Tight

Mock Neck Tulle Top
Zara
Mock Neck Tulle Top

Falda Olivia
A.L.C.
Falda Olivia

Nike V2k Run Women's Shoes
Nike
V2K Run Sneakers

Fashion influencer @raissatch wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @raissatch)

Now for something entirely wearable—and a personal favorite fall look. I've been wearing sheer black tights under relaxed fit jeans with my favorite slingback Mary Jane flats on repeat, and there's not much else to say other than I highly recommend.

Wolford Individual 10 Tights
Wolford
Individual 10 Tights

Buttoned Soft Coat
Zara
Buttoned Soft Coat

Asos Design Loose Jeans With Deep Turn Up Cuff in Washed Black
Asos Design
Loose Jeans With Deep Turn Up Cuff in Washed Black

Sézane
Sézane
Paul Beanie

Riviera Leather Clutch
Banana Republic
Riviera Leather Clutch

Aeyde Darya Pumps
Shopbop
Aeyde Darya Pumps

Fashion influencer @vicmontanari wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @vicmontanari)

I love how Vicky Montanari always brings something a little quirky to her looks, without getting so crazy it doesn't feel wearable. Adding an unexpected layer of socks makes this outfit feel extra fresh and preppy—and maybe they're the secret to wearing tights with Tabis?!

Chic Dot Sheer Tight
Commando
Chic Dot Sheer Tight

Ribbed Cotton Bootie Socks Three-Pack
Chic Dot Sheer Tight
Ribbed Cotton Bootie Socks Three-Pack

Halley Faux Leather Jacket
Edikted
Halley Faux Leather Jacket

Belted Pencil Skirt
Zara
Belted Pencil Skirt

Tabi Sheepskin Ballerina Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Sheepskin Ballerina Flats

Work It
Le Specs
Work It Sunglasses

Fashion influencer @deborabrosa wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Since sheer skirts are still trending, and ultra-sheer pantyhose are the trick to not feeling too much like a nakey-noodle (as my nieces would say). And if your slingbacks keep slipping, try trimming some double-sided fashion tape to add a little tackiness to the inside of the straps.

The Sexy Sheer Tight
Commando
The Sexy Sheer Tight

Oversized Double Breasted Blazer
Zara
Oversized Double Breasted Blazer

Yara Sheer Midi Skirt - Black
The Frankie Shop
Yara Sheer Midi Skirt

Alissa Knit Briefs - Black
The Frankie Shop
Alissa Knit Briefs

Le 5 à 7 Textured-Leather Tote
Saint Laurent
Le 5 à 7 Textured Leather Tote

Aire Capricornus Sunglasses
Aire
Capricornus Sunglasses

Reyes Pointed Toe Slingback Sandal
Steve Madden
Reyes Pointed Toe Slingback Sandal

Fashion influencer @nlmarilyn wearing a chic fall outfit with tights.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Stirrup leggings deserve a special tights-adjacent mention here, especially when styled with slingbacks to create an extra strappy moment. I like to think of this look as a little nod to everyone who secretly just wants to wear their workout gear all day—we see you, and we do, too.

Stirrup Leggings - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Stirrup Leggings

Sarnia Oversized Blazer - Brown
The Frankie Shop  
Sarnia Oversized Blazer

Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt
Madewell
Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt

59mm Pilot Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta
59mm Pilot Sunglasses

Naomi Earring
Senia
Naomi Earring

100% Leather Shopper Bag With Buckle - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
100% Leather Shopper Bag With Buckle

Tory Burch Triangle Slingback
Tory Burch
Triangle Slingback

Natalie Cantell
Natalie Cantell
Contributing Fashion Editor

Natalie Cantell is an NYC-based style director, creative consultant, and contributing fashion editor. She was the executive director of Who What Wear and Marie Claire’s brand studio until 2023, and now freelances globally on shoots, stories, and special projects across fashion, luxury, beauty, home, and travel.

