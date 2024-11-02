The 7 Most "2024" Ways to Wear Tights This Fall and Winter
It feels like we're all in peak appreciation mode of this proper autumn weather, and the great layered looks we're finally able to wear—so let's continue on that theme with a little tribute to some chic fall outfits that include a pair of tights. You'll rarely go wrong with sheer black pantyhose, but there’s so much more to experiment with. If you’re game, even your classic black tights have unexpected styling possibilities.
Miu Miu guaranteed that 2023 was all about the visible pantyhose waistline peeping out from above your slip skirt (bonus fashion points if your cardigan was tucked in as well). 2024's styling is proving to be much more chill—I'm mainly seeing preppy mini skirt-and-tights combo on the streets of New York, with either Mary Janes or loafers below the ankles. There's no shortage of tights inspo in my feed at the moment, from fun and colorful vibes in Lisbon to elegant outfits in Paris. Here are some of the best outfits with tights that have made it into my 'saved' folder, and everything you'll need to recreate them at home.
It just wouldn't be a fall 2024 outfit inspo story without touching on the burgundy trend. This under $25 opaque pair of tights from J.Crew is just the thing to bring a whole new energy to an all-black outfit.
Like V-neck sweaters and T-bar shoes, woolen tights are further evidence that my style is slowly but surely becoming anchored in pieces from my old school uniform (which, ironically, I always hated). Tights and peep-toes are one of those love-it-or-hate-it styling things, so if Sylvie Mus can't sell you on it, I don't know what to tell you.
Michelle Li is always good for some slighty sporty style with big Gen Z energy. The juxtaposition of the pretty lace slip skirt and bow-detailed tights with a technical sneaker is what it's all about—just in case the white tights are a step too far, I've recreated the look below in darker fall hues.
Now for something entirely wearable—and a personal favorite fall look. I've been wearing sheer black tights under relaxed fit jeans with my favorite slingback Mary Jane flats on repeat, and there's not much else to say other than I highly recommend.
I love how Vicky Montanari always brings something a little quirky to her looks, without getting so crazy it doesn't feel wearable. Adding an unexpected layer of socks makes this outfit feel extra fresh and preppy—and maybe they're the secret to wearing tights with Tabis?!
Since sheer skirts are still trending, and ultra-sheer pantyhose are the trick to not feeling too much like a nakey-noodle (as my nieces would say). And if your slingbacks keep slipping, try trimming some double-sided fashion tape to add a little tackiness to the inside of the straps.
Stirrup leggings deserve a special tights-adjacent mention here, especially when styled with slingbacks to create an extra strappy moment. I like to think of this look as a little nod to everyone who secretly just wants to wear their workout gear all day—we see you, and we do, too.
Natalie Cantell is an NYC-based style director, creative consultant, and contributing fashion editor. She was the executive director of Who What Wear and Marie Claire’s brand studio until 2023, and now freelances globally on shoots, stories, and special projects across fashion, luxury, beauty, home, and travel.
