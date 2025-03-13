French and Spanish Girls Just Confirmed It: This Pretty Sneaker Outfit Will Rule Summer 2025
If there’s one thing French and Spanish girls have mastered, it’s effortless style with a hint of unexpected cool. This year, they’ve spoken—well, dressed—and confirmed the sneaker outfit that will reign supreme: slip dresses and sneakers. While the combination isn’t groundbreaking, the way they’re wearing it in 2025 feels fresh, modern, and undeniably chic. Think minimalist silk dresses paired with retro trainers, sporty socks peeking out just so, and a balance of polished and undone that European trendsetters always seem to perfect.
What makes this look so appealing is how effortlessly it transitions from day to night. Picture this: You’re strolling through the day in a slinky slip and fresh white sneakers for a casual brunch, and then head off to dinner in the same pretty look. Or you’re on vacation, where the slip-dress–and-sneaker combo works just as well for a rooftop aperitivo as it does for a day of exploring. It’s that rare outfit that hits the sweet spot between looking put-together and feeling completely relaxed—exactly what we want from summer dressing.
If you haven’t yet invested in a slip dress and the right sneakers, consider this your sign. Go for a midi-length slip in a neutral shade for maximum wearability, or opt for something bolder, like a bright hue or a subtle print, to channel the playful energy of Spanish street style. As for sneakers, classics like Adidas Sambas, New Balance 530s, or even a pair of stylish dad sneakers will do the trick. However you style it, this is the easy, pretty outfit formula that will dominate warm-weather wardrobes in 2025.
This combo and the $50 item everyone will be wearing this summer.
This dress is incredibly flattering and comes in four other colors.
It's giving boho chic in the best way.
The sweater draped over the shoulders makes this 10 times chicer.
The perfect floral piece for your next vacation.
The open button-down shirt styled with a simple black slip and sneakers is perfect for daytime.
Here's how you style an oversize belt this season.
Polished yet completely comfortable.
A little pop of red paired with your go-to sneakers.
This print styled with the oversize bag… so good.
Another way to style Réalisation's polka-dot slip dress.
The oversize blazer adds a polished touch here.
We love this unexpected pairing with the ultra-feminine dress and sporty sneakers.
A pretty way to style your basic white sneakers.
The back of this dress is so flirty, and we love it.
