French and Spanish Girls Just Confirmed It: This Pretty Sneaker Outfit Will Rule Summer 2025

woman wearing slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

If there’s one thing French and Spanish girls have mastered, it’s effortless style with a hint of unexpected cool. This year, they’ve spoken—well, dressed—and confirmed the sneaker outfit that will reign supreme: slip dresses and sneakers. While the combination isn’t groundbreaking, the way they’re wearing it in 2025 feels fresh, modern, and undeniably chic. Think minimalist silk dresses paired with retro trainers, sporty socks peeking out just so, and a balance of polished and undone that European trendsetters always seem to perfect.

What makes this look so appealing is how effortlessly it transitions from day to night. Picture this: You’re strolling through the day in a slinky slip and fresh white sneakers for a casual brunch, and then head off to dinner in the same pretty look. Or you’re on vacation, where the slip-dress–and-sneaker combo works just as well for a rooftop aperitivo as it does for a day of exploring. It’s that rare outfit that hits the sweet spot between looking put-together and feeling completely relaxed—exactly what we want from summer dressing.

If you haven’t yet invested in a slip dress and the right sneakers, consider this your sign. Go for a midi-length slip in a neutral shade for maximum wearability, or opt for something bolder, like a bright hue or a subtle print, to channel the playful energy of Spanish street style. As for sneakers, classics like Adidas Sambas, New Balance 530s, or even a pair of stylish dad sneakers will do the trick. However you style it, this is the easy, pretty outfit formula that will dominate warm-weather wardrobes in 2025.

woman wearing printed slip dress, baseball hat, and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @devapollon)

This combo and the $50 item everyone will be wearing this summer.

Sablyn Taylor Dress
Sablyn
Taylor Dress

woman wearing yellow slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

This dress is incredibly flattering and comes in four other colors.

Rumored, Venice Maxi Dress | Banana
Rumored
Venice Maxi Dress in Banana

woman wearing white slip dress, leather jacket, and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

It's giving boho chic in the best way.

Satin Slip Dress
H&M
Satin Slip Dress

woman wearing slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

The sweater draped over the shoulders makes this 10 times chicer.

Guipure Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress
Jil Sander
Guipure Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress

woman wearing floral slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

The perfect floral piece for your next vacation.

Reformation Suki Dress
Reformation
Suki Dress

woman wearing black slip dress, button-down shirt, and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

The open button-down shirt styled with a simple black slip and sneakers is perfect for daytime.

Multiposition Strap Long Lined Dress
Zara
Multiposition Strap Long Lined Dress

woman wearing polka dot slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

Here's how you style an oversize belt this season.

Réalisation The Margot Dress
Réalisation
The Margot Dress

woman wearing black slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Polished yet completely comfortable.

Maxi Slip Dress
Montelle Intimates
Maxi Slip Dress

woman wearing red slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @devapollon)

A little pop of red paired with your go-to sneakers.

Réalisation The Alba Dress
Réalisation
The Alba Dress

woman wearing cherry printed slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @styledsara)

This print styled with the oversize bag… so good.

Tancy Dress
Reformation
Tancy Dress

woman wearing polka dot slip dress, cardigan, and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Another way to style Réalisation's polka-dot slip dress.

For Love & Lemons Daisy Mae Midi Dress
For Love & Lemons
Daisy Mae Midi Dress

woman wearing yellow slip dress, blazer, and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @caitlinmiyako)

The oversize blazer adds a polished touch here.

Cinta Dress
Heartloom
Cinta Dress

woman wearing slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

We love this unexpected pairing with the ultra-feminine dress and sporty sneakers.

Amari - Cornflower Blue
Rixo
Amari Dress in Cornflower Blue

woman wearing white polka dot slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

A pretty way to style your basic white sneakers.

Favorite Daughter the One That Got Away Dress
Favorite Daughter
The One That Got Away Dress

woman wearing black slip dress and sneakers outfit

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

The back of this dress is so flirty, and we love it.

Katie May, Heidi Dress
Katie May
Heidi Dress

