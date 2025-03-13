French and Spanish Girls Just Confirmed It: This Pretty Sneaker Outfit Will Rule Summer 2025

If there’s one thing French and Spanish girls have mastered, it’s effortless style with a hint of unexpected cool. This year, they’ve spoken—well, dressed—and confirmed the sneaker outfit that will reign supreme: slip dresses and sneakers. While the combination isn’t groundbreaking, the way they’re wearing it in 2025 feels fresh, modern, and undeniably chic. Think minimalist silk dresses paired with retro trainers, sporty socks peeking out just so, and a balance of polished and undone that European trendsetters always seem to perfect.

What makes this look so appealing is how effortlessly it transitions from day to night. Picture this: You’re strolling through the day in a slinky slip and fresh white sneakers for a casual brunch, and then head off to dinner in the same pretty look. Or you’re on vacation, where the slip-dress–and-sneaker combo works just as well for a rooftop aperitivo as it does for a day of exploring. It’s that rare outfit that hits the sweet spot between looking put-together and feeling completely relaxed—exactly what we want from summer dressing.

If you haven’t yet invested in a slip dress and the right sneakers, consider this your sign. Go for a midi-length slip in a neutral shade for maximum wearability, or opt for something bolder, like a bright hue or a subtle print, to channel the playful energy of Spanish street style. As for sneakers, classics like Adidas Sambas, New Balance 530s, or even a pair of stylish dad sneakers will do the trick. However you style it, this is the easy, pretty outfit formula that will dominate warm-weather wardrobes in 2025.

Sablyn Taylor Dress $580 SHOP NOW

This dress is incredibly flattering and comes in four other colors.

Rumored Venice Maxi Dress in Banana $138 SHOP NOW

It's giving boho chic in the best way.

H&M Satin Slip Dress $30 SHOP NOW

The sweater draped over the shoulders makes this 10 times chicer.

Jil Sander Guipure Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress $2590 SHOP NOW

The perfect floral piece for your next vacation.

Reformation Suki Dress $248 $124 SHOP NOW

The open button-down shirt styled with a simple black slip and sneakers is perfect for daytime.

Zara Multiposition Strap Long Lined Dress $36 SHOP NOW

Here's how you style an oversize belt this season.

Réalisation The Margot Dress $250 SHOP NOW

Polished yet completely comfortable.

Montelle Intimates Maxi Slip Dress $59 SHOP NOW

A little pop of red paired with your go-to sneakers.

Réalisation The Alba Dress $265 SHOP NOW

This print styled with the oversize bag… so good.

Reformation Tancy Dress $178 SHOP NOW

Another way to style Réalisation's polka-dot slip dress.

For Love & Lemons Daisy Mae Midi Dress $269 SHOP NOW

The oversize blazer adds a polished touch here.

Heartloom Cinta Dress $139 SHOP NOW

We love this unexpected pairing with the ultra-feminine dress and sporty sneakers.

Rixo Amari Dress in Cornflower Blue $345 SHOP NOW

A pretty way to style your basic white sneakers.

Favorite Daughter The One That Got Away Dress $268 SHOP NOW

The back of this dress is so flirty, and we love it.