Petites, Take Note: This “Tricky” Skirt Trend Has Found Its Perfect Shoe

Fashion has a funny habit of convincing us that we need to constantly reinvent the wheel. Every season brings a new styling trick to try, an unexpected colour combination to test or a slightly left-field shoe pairing that apparently promises to make our existing capsule wardrobe feel entirely different. And while I’m always happy to experiment, there’s something to be said for the outfit formulas that simply work. Take the pencil skirt and pointed-toe heel. It’s a combination that has been around for decades, but as we head towards spring/summer 2027, it’s suddenly feeling particularly relevant again.
The pencil skirt is set to be one of next season’s biggest trends, with Prada making a particularly strong case for its return on the S/S 27 runway. The streamlined shape is a natural partner for a pointed shoe, too: together, they create one long, uninterrupted line that can make the legs look instantly more elongated.
It’s a particularly useful styling trick if, like me, you’re on the petite side and have always found the knee-length pencil skirt slightly tricky to wear. The key is keeping the proportions clean rather than adding anything that visually interrupts the line of the skirt. A pointed toe helps, as does a shorter jacket that finishes around the hip.
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Which brings me to the outfit that reminded me of all this in the first place. Amanda Seyfried, who happens to be the same height as me at 5' 3", was recently spotted wearing a white pencil skirt with icy-blue satin pointed-toe heels, and the combination looked remarkably fresh despite being anything but new. She added a black-and-white checked, bouclé-style jacket, a bright red jumper and a cornflower-blue shirt, giving the traditionally polished skirt a more modern feel. Muiccia would be proud.
It’s actually a brilliant blueprint for how I think we’ll be wearing pencil skirts next season. The skirt provides the sleek, sophisticated base; the cropped jacket keeps the proportions current; and bright knitwear adds the kind of personality that stops the whole thing feeling too office-y.
Seyfried, of course, has always had a knack for making classic pieces feel effortless. And while this look is a world away from Karen Smith’s famously pink Mean Girls wardrobe, the takeaway is perhaps just as straightforward: sometimes the most fashionable outfit is simply the one that gets the proportions right. Pencil skirt. Pointed shoe. Done.
Scroll on to shop pieces that will help you to create this pairing ahead of it becoming a "thing" next spring.
Shop Pencil Skirts and Pointe-Toe Heeled Shoes
Prada
Wool Midi-Skirt - Tobacco
If budget allows, a Prada pencil skirt is the way to go.
ZARA
Slingback Heels
These sleek heels will go with absolutely every colour of pencil skirt you throw at them.
BHOME
Grey Belted Tailored Midi Skirt
The addition of a skinny belt makes this pencil skirt look even sleeker.
STELLA MCCARTNEY
80 Croc-Effect Vegan Material Slingback Point-Toe Pumps
A great colour and textile.
FLORE FLORE
Marie Organic Cotton-Jersey Knee-Length Skirt
Just like Amanda's.
YSL
Babylone Breteuil Slingback Pumps in Hagfish
If you're going to invest in some slingbacks, I'd recommend saving up for Saint Laurent.
ZARA
Leather Midi Skirt
Suede and in one of the season's biggest colour trends? I'm all in.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.