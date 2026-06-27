Your key to feeling polished but cool this summer is to have a selection of linen blazer outfits at the ready. Linen blazers transcend categorisation and straddle two worlds. They have the cut and shape of the classic workwear staple we all know and love, but in a material that feels breezy and laidback. They can be worn looking crisp and freshly ironed, yet no one would give a second glance if you embraced linen's natural creases and wrinkles (yes, they're intentional!).
They're a relief for days in the office that call for something slightly more professional or for a job interview with no guaranteed aircon. Not only that, but they're an excellent tool for elevating a maxi dress or pair of Bermuda shorts when you're moving from daily activities to nighttime plans.
A linen blazer may bring a long list of benefits with it, but how do you style one for summer 2026? They've been around for a long time, and there are several ways of incorporating a linen blazer into your rotation that lean more modern than years past. Some of the fashion set's favourite ways include pairing one with a poplin skirt for a look you can wear between the office and dinner, or styling one over top of the undeniably omnipresent capri pants trend. Specific silhouettes are also standing out amongst the rest this year, from more relaxed styles to waisted cuts to options that are totally sleeveless.
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It's clear that linen blazers feel right at home in a summer capsule wardrobe. All that's left is determining the best outfits for wearing them from now until the early beginnings of autumn. Scroll on for five options that will never lead you astray.