It's Confirmed: These Are The 5 Best Burberry Bags Money Can Buy

A simple dive into fashion archives can reveal one universal truth: every luxury brand has something that contributed to its ascension into the category of high fashion. It can be easy to assume that most luxury brands became renowned because of their haute couture ateliers, but that's not the case. Yes, couture has played a pivotal role in the legacy of many labels, but if we're being honest, it's the entry-level items that have made luxury a part of our everyday lives. No brand has built a long-lasting cultural cache without those "cult-status" items, such as footwear, bags, and ready-to-wear apparel. Every brand has that one "thing" they're known for in the fashion world; for Burberry, that item just so happens to be their timeless trench coats—with their signature plaid prints in the running for second place.

It doesn't require an in-depth knowledge of this British brand's entire history to understand that much of its legacy is tied to its revolutionary approach to outerwear. But while its trenches are a defining part of the brand's past, its current approach to other categories—particularly its purses—has made the brand popular in the present moment. Being that there are so many buzzy bags on the market, it's easy to pass over Burberry's handbags, but that's a big mistake. The house is making some of the best designer bags at the moment because of its distinct approach to accessories. But what exactly makes these bags worth the investment? Which styles are currently trending with the in-crowd? And what types of bags lend themselves to being staples?

In search of those answers, we did extensive research to determine which Burberry bags are worth buying based on quality, functionality, popularity, and versatility. Ahead, we're sharing a curated list of the five best Burberry bags, along with a bit of history about the brand and shopping recommendations. Trust us when we say these purses will push you to value this brand beyond their trench coats.

About Burberry

Unless you're familiar with this fashion house's history, you might not know that the brand was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856. Unlike other fashion houses that garnered critical acclaim for their haute couture, the British label became known for its sensible approach to style, manifested through utilitarian-leaning staples. Before the "quiet luxury" movement pushed people to buy foundational wardrobe items, Burberry created collections that melded function and fashion. You can see that reflected through every aspect of the brand's history, specifically with its approach to tailoring and textiles.

For example, the features of the brand's infamous trench coat were designed to be functional for trench warfare during the First World War. Similarly, the brand's signature water-proof Gabarne textile was invented to withstand the rainy landscapes of the United Kingdom. And then, there's the brand's now infamous checkered print, which drew inspiration from the popular tartan prints among the British working class and became synonymous with the brand when it was incorporated into the lining of their hardworking trenches in the '20s. Although a great deal of the brand's focus, in the beginning, was on outerwear, the attention to detail isn't solely reflected in its ready-to-wear offering. As we've seen, that intentionality applied to everything the house creates, even handbags. Burberry first entered the accessories market in the '60s with the debut of leather goods.

However, the brand's accessories didn't really blow up until the late aughts, when they were worn with head-to-toe tartan looks on the likes of Mariah Carrey, Victoria Beckham, and Rihanna. During that era, luxury wasn't quiet in fashion; it was loud. It was all about displaying visible cues of wealth, mostly through wearing prominent logos, but Burberry's tartan print lent itself to being easily recognizable, so it also became synonymous with high fashion. The effect of the logo-mania era in fashion made all of Burberry's accessories status symbols, especially the checkered-print handbags. Although it's worth noting that what's deemed "luxurious" has since evolved to be less "loud," Burberry's bags have remained a central part of the culture.

Part of that continued relevance has to do with the way the purses have permeated pop culture, as we've seen references to them in television shows such as Succession. But most of it has to do with how numerous creative directors—including Christopher Bailey, Riccardo Tisci, and Daniel Lee (currently)—have championed creativity and craftsmanship, thereby creating a slew of cult-worthy handbags. While there's no shortage of great options from the brand worth investing in, there are a few that are the best of the best, in our humble opinion. So, without further ado, let's discuss which Burberry bags will become instant "checkmates" in your closet (pun intended).

1. Burberry Rocking Horse Bag

Debuted in Burberry’s F/W 23 collection, the rocking horse bag trots the fine line between being timeless and trend-forward. How so? By paying homage to the house’s history of drawing inspiration from equestrian motifs, while incorporating contemporary elements into the style. Daniel Lee [the creative director] noted that the style was intended to be reminiscent of childhood rocking horses—reflected in the crescent shape with a fold-over flap and ‘b’ shaped closure hardware. The bag comes in five colors, nine prints, and two sizes (mini and medium) with an adjustable strap that allows it to be styled as a shoulder or crossbody bag. The versatility alone of this bag makes it a worthwhile buy, but for fans of Burberry’s history, the details are the only selling point that matters.

Shop the Burberry Rocking Horse Bag:

Burberry Mini Rocking Horse Bag $1890 SHOP NOW A contemporary take on Burberry's classic checker print.

Burberry Mini Rocking Horse Leather Bag $2150 SHOP NOW Fun fact: the bag comes in both gold or silver hardware, so you can choose which metal matches your current wardrobe.

Burberry Mini Rocking Horse Bag in Ruby $2150 SHOP NOW Hot, hot, hot.

2. Burberry Lola Bag

While we've seen our fair share of exciting new releases from Burberry, a few classics would be a crime not to chat about—case in point: the Lola Bag. Released during Riccardo Tisci's tenure as the creative director in the fall of 2019, the style is arguably one of the brand's most perennial purses because of its posh shape. It's no secret that there are numerous iterations of the quilted flap bag from luxury brands, but the style's innate versatility makes Burberry's Lola Bag one of the better options. The style features an adjustable chain strap, so you can style it comfortably as a shoulder, crossbody, or clutch bag. It comes in two compact sizes, mini and small, and a few other shapes (including a clutch and camera silhouette), making it the perfect day-to-night option. If that weren't enough to sell you, then look to the more classic elements of the bag—from the Thomas Burberry Monogram hardware to the neutral colors and quilting detail on the leather—as proof of its continued relevance.

Shop the Burberry Lola Bag:

Burberry Small Lola Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag $2190 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more timeless than a quilted shoulder bag.

Burberry Lola Quilted Leather Clutch-On-Chain $1289 SHOP NOW You can wear this clutch for years to come.

Burberry Small Lola Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag $2190 SHOP NOW Warning: this bag may make others green with envy.

3. Burberry Knight Bag

Another bag style from Burberry that's sure to become a status symbol among the style set? The Knight Bag. Released in Burberry's F/W 23 collection, the style draws from the house's older codes similarly to the Rocking Horse bag, but in a way that's a bit more casual. Instead of being ultra-structured like other styles from the brand, the Knight Bag is characterized by its more slouchy hobo-inspired shape with a fold-over front flap. It's not just the shape, though, that makes this bag feel effortless, as it's multi-functional because the bridled horse clip hardware can be attached to the clip hardware, allowing you to style it as a shoulder or tote bag depending on the vibe you're going for that day. Moreover, the Knight Bag comes in so many variations, including various sizes (small, medium, and large), multiple colors, and even different textiles (including grain leather, shearling, suede, and crystals). With so many cool options of this bag available, it ensures that it can be easily incorporated into anyone's everyday wardrobe.

Shop the Burberry Knight Bag:

Burberry Small Knight Asymmetric Shoulder Bag $3250 SHOP NOW Mark our words, eggplant will be the next it-color.

Burberry Medium Knight Shoulder Bag $3490 SHOP NOW It's roomy enough to fit all your essentials.

Burberry Small Knight Suede Shoulder Bag $2950 SHOP NOW The suede version is stunning.

4. Burberry Frances Bag

Everyone needs a bag that’s the work-horse of their wardrobe—luckily, Burberry’s Frances Bag is up for the job. Since its release in late 2023 by Riccardo Tisci, the style has been referred to as the embodiment of “quiet luxury” because of its emphasis on versatility and quality. The latter is represented through the more luxurious elements of the bag, including the fact it’s made from grainy calf leather that’s adorned with a subtle “TB” monogram hardware made from 24-carat gold. On top of that, the style is available in various colors, with curved top handles and a detachable shoulder strap, making it easy to wear day in and out. It comes in three sizes, including mini, small, and medium, with multiple pockets and spacious compartments, allowing you to keep all your essentials organized. Basically, it’s the dose of luxury that will make you feel like you’re wealthy enough never to have to work a day in your life again (even if that’s not the case).

Shop the Burberry Frances Bag:

Burberry Mini Frances Leather Handbag $2590 SHOP NOW Pro tip: purchase this in a neutral color to get more cost-per-wear out of this purse.

Burberry Mini Francis Leather Tote $2590 SHOP NOW The size is just spacious enough to fit snacks and entertainment for a flight.

Burberry Mini Frances Leather Bag $2590 SHOP NOW The color of this bag whispers, "money, money, money, money."

5. Burberry Rose Clutch Bag

Lastly, we’d be remiss if we didn’t stop to smell the roses (excuse the pun). Jokes aside, no other style reflects how much Burberry has outgrown past perceptions, than the Rose Clutch Bag. Debuted in Burberry’s F/W 23 collection, the bag in many ways reflected the direction in which the brand’s recent creative director, Daniel Lee, hopes to take the house. Unlike other recent releases that play into the more utilitarian codes that have informed the house’s approach to accessories, this clutch puts being fashionable with a capital “F” over being functional. Although, that’s not say that this style isn’t easy to wear, as it boasts a spacious interior with a removable chain strap that allows the style to be worn as a clutch, shoulder or crossbody bag. Rather, what we’re getting at here is that the style reflects a contemporary approach to accessories—which is reflected in the everything from the subtle 'b' design on the chain to the the softly structured leather and nylon in trendy colors and prints, to the appliqué 3D flower. It’s a bag that reminds us that Burberry bags are sort of like wallflowers; they don’t always get most attention even though they should.

Shop the Burberry Rose Clutch Bag:

Burberry Rose Clutch in Bordeaux $2490 SHOP NOW Bordeaux hued bags will bloom for the rest of the year.

Burberry Rose Chain Clutch in Black $2490 SHOP NOW Again, the chain strap allows you to carry this bag so many different ways.

Burberry Rose Chain Clutch $2790 SHOP NOW A moment of silence for this bag color, please.

Other Noteworthy Styles...

Hopefully, by now, we’ve convinced you that Burberry Bags are just as great of a buy as any of the brand’s other iconic items. But if you’re still on the fence about which designer bag to buy, remember that there are different styles from the brand that will work for you. Ultimately, the great thing about Burberry is that so much of the house’s approach to accessories is rooted in being approachable so that whatever style you choose, you know it’s a luxury item that will actually be a part of your life.

Shop More Burberry Bags:

Burberry Medium Chess Leather Shoulder Bag $3350 SHOP NOW Another recent release since Daniel Lee's appointment, this bag features a slouchy shape with distinct curved lines with an adjustable strap. It is available in three sizes: small, medium, and extra-large, as well as a satchel version. Additionally, it comes in various colors, thereby checking all the boxes you'd want from a bag.

Burberry Check Mini Bowling Bag $1450 SHOP NOW Everything about this Burberry bag whispers early '00s—from the mini bowling shape to the infamous checkered print. It's the ideal investment for those looking for a more nostalgic purchase.

Burberry Large Horn Bag in Almond - Women | Burberry® Official $2490 SHOP NOW The moment this conical-shaped shoulder bag made its debut on the runway, it immediately caught our attention. Not just because of the cool shape but because its stunning hardware, spacious interior, and supple leather.

Burberry Medium Peg Duffle Bag $2290 SHOP NOW The Peg Duffle is made from a soft knit, making it a lightweight option for those who hate schlepping around heavy handbags. It comes in two sizes, including mini and medium, and three different plaid prints are available (including ivy green, pastel sherbet, and knight blue).

Burberry Small Grainy Leather Drawstring Bucket Bag $2250 SHOP NOW Can bucket bags can be posh? Apparently so. Everything about this Burberry bag is sophisticated, from the slouchy shape to monogram hardware to its variations in sizes, colors, and prints.

Burberry Mini Shield Check Shoulder Bag $1790 SHOP NOW Are you searching for a sleek shoulder bag? Well, Burberry's shield bag has you covered. Not only does it boast a unique shape and cute detachable charm, but it's got plenty of options to suit your needs—whether that means you want various sizes or textiles.

Burberry Snip Bag in Ruby $2390 SHOP NOW Debuted in Burberry's S/S 24 collection, the Snip Bag is meant to mimic the brand's moniker; the bag has a geometrical shape that looks like it's been "snipped" to create the illusion of being a letter "B." However, the bag isn't too abstract as it's still super-functional—thanks to its fold-over flap, spacious interior, and an adjustable strap that allows the style to be worn on the shoulder or across the body.