Whether they’re bustling around the busy city of Paris or chilling out in southern France with a pastis in hand, the French fashion girls have a way of making everything look chic. And this includes the high-street hero buys that we all love and trust. Because of this, I often find myself using my favourite Gallic style influencers as a reference point, whether I’m shopping in-store or online. So on my recent trip to Paris, I made sure to pay extra attention to the clothing items that the chicest French women were wearing around the city.
And naturally, the minute I was back, I turned to my three favourite high street stores, Zara, COS and H&M to search for the French-coded buys I’ll be adding to my wardrobe this season. Very quickly, my basket was filled with a myriad of French-it-girl-inspired items that are elegant, easy to style and look way more expensive than they are. The key to elegant French dressing? Focus on intentional silhouettes in pared-back hues that manage to seamlessly toe the line between on-trend and timeless. And luckily for you, I’ve rounded up items that perfectly fit this description below.
Keep scrolling to shop the nine French-girl-approved Zara, COS, and H&M items that I’m adding to my spring wardrobe. Then take a browse at some more Gallic-inspired items I have my eye on.
9 Zara, H&M and COS Buys French Women Would be All Over
ZARA
High Neck Jacket With Elasticated Hem
High necklines are here to stay.
H&M
Oxford Shirt
Every wardrobes needs a goes-with-everything shirt.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
Yes, to this entire outfit.
ZARA
Zw Collection Buttoned Jacket
The chicest high-street jacket I've seen in a very long time.