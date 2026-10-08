I Own a Fashion Brand in L.A.—This is the 3-Piece Uniform That Always Makes Me Feel Cool

Below, Carter shares the three pieces in her wardrobe that she couldn't live without because when styled together, the outcome is always fashionable. But first, a little more background on SET. The brand is community-driven with a dynamic drop strategy, believing that creating products (right down to the color) based on the actual needs of customers is a top priority. Thus, the result is cult-favorite leggings, sets, bralettes, and more. The brand also just released "The Uniform," designed by Claudia Geissler, which offers the types of pieces you'll want to wear regularly in your rotation. AKA, the items Carter, herself, wants to wear. Keep scrolling for more intel on Carter's three-piece fall uniform, along with more of her go-to pieces for wardrobe inspiration.
Carter's Three-Piece Uniform
1. Track Barrel Pants
Set
TrackBarrelPants
"I love anything that’s easy to throw on and still makes me feel put together. These are so comfortable and have become my go-to for running around and being on the go." — Carter
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
2. Flore Flore Tank
"The perfect everyday tank. I love how simple it is. It goes with literally everything and is one of those pieces I’m constantly reaching for." — Carter
FLORE FLORE
May Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank
3. Salomon XT-6 Sneakers
"I’m always looking for a sneaker I can wear all day, and these are so comfortable. I love that they’re practical for being on the go but still make an outfit feel cool." — Carter
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.