This Chic Color Pairing Is Cooler Than Beige and Black and Set to Dominate Fall Outfits

Though fall outfit conversations usually center around neutrals like beige and black, there’s something decidedly fresh about seeing a deep, earthy brown paired with rich maroon. The color combination has been creeping onto runways and into street style moments, and it’s clear this pairing is poised to dominate for fall 2025. It offers the same timeless polish of neutrals but with an elevated, moodier edge that feels cooler and infinitely more stylish. Think of it as the sophisticated upgrade your fall wardrobe has been waiting for.
Brown and maroon work together so seamlessly because they’re tonal yet contrasting—two shades that live in the same warm family but create visual depth when styled side by side. A chocolate brown leather coat layered over a maroon knit dress instantly looks intentional and luxe, or imagine maroon trousers grounded with a brown turtleneck and boots, thus creating the kind of understated yet striking pairing that makes you look like you know exactly what you’re doing with fashion.
Designers are leaning into the duo across textures this season. Suede, leather, and wool in brown hues provide a strong foundation, while maroon silks, knits, and even accessories add a richness that makes an outfit pop. Street style stars are already experimenting with the combo, showing us how to style maroon handbags against brown outerwear or how a maroon blazer layered over a brown base feels modern but classic all at once. The interplay of texture and tone is what makes the trend feel expensive and very now.
For anyone building a fall wardrobe that feels current without leaning into fleeting trends, this is the chic color pairing to embrace. Swap your go-to black boots for brown ones and wear them with a maroon midi skirt. Or try a brown trench coat belted over a maroon slip dress for the evening. No matter how you style it, the brown-and-maroon combination strikes the perfect balance of grounded and fashion-forward—ensuring you’ll stand out in a sea of neutrals this season.
See the outfit inspiration ahead and shop the brown and maroon essentials along the way.
Get the look: Oversized jacket + T-shirt + Maroon sweater + Maroon maxi skirt + Brown loafers
Get the look: Maroon striped sweater + T-shirt + Brown jeans + Brown suede bag + Ankle boots
Get the look: Denim shirt + Jeans + Maroon button-down blouse + Maroon leather jacket + Brown pointed-toe boots
Get the look: Brown faux fur coat + Long shorts + Maroon boots + Maroon leather bag
Get the look: Maroon matching top and pants set + Brown suede bag + Brown pointed-toe heels