Why Celebs Are Choosing This Understated Bag Color Instead of Black for Winter 2024

When it comes to winter fashion, black will always hold its place as a classic, but lately, a different hue has been stealing the spotlight. Celebrities everywhere are opting for burgundy bags, and honestly, I get it. Burgundy feels elevated and unexpected and has just the right amount of drama to make an outfit stand out. It's the perfect mix of bold and wearable—one of those colors that looks just as good with a cozy neutral coat as it does with a sleek all-black ensemble.

Naturally, this trend had me on a mission to find the best options out there. Whether you're looking for an investment piece that will last you years or something trendy to test out for the season, I've gathered the most stunning burgundy bags on the market right now. If you're ready to upgrade your go-to winter accessory, keep reading.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Are you straight off a long-haul flight and wanting to make your outfit look just a touch more elevated? Just add a blazer and a striking burgundy bag and you'll do just that.

The structured burgundy bag adds a sophisticated pop of color to the monochromatic brown tones, seamlessly elevating the casual yet polished outfit. Its gold hardware complements the belt detail, creating a cohesive, luxe aesthetic.

This petite burgundy bag injects richness and dimension into the sleek, formfitting dress, enhancing its warm autumnal palette. Its understated size is the perfect contrast to the bold elegance of the mirrored golden setting.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The oversize burgundy tote brings effortless chicness to this laid-back denim-and-knit look, offering practicality without sacrificing style. Its deep hue contrasts beautifully with the light sneakers and neutral top, grounding the outfit in timeless sophistication.

Shop the best luxury burgundy bags:

Hermès Shiny Porosus Crocodile Birkin 30 Bordeaux $51995 SHOP NOW Let's start on a high note.

Gucci Luce Leather-Trimmed Canvas-Jacquard Shoulder Bag $3200 SHOP NOW This feels like a fresh design.

GIVENCHY Shark Lock Embellished Layered Leather Bucket Bag $1950 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this one.

Wandler Penelope Slouch Bag $675 SHOP NOW This classic style from Wandler isn't going anywhere.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Leather Tote $498 SHOP NOW I've heard rave reviews about Reformation's bags and need to be the next to try them.

Mulberry Pimlico Bracelet Clutch $1145 SHOP NOW The first time I saw this bag, I fell in love.

Loewe Paseo Small Leather Tote Bag $2990 SHOP NOW The small version of the bag you saw on Tracee Ellis Ross earlier in this story.

Ganni Bou Bag Mini Satin $475 SHOP NOW It's giving holiday season.

MÉTIER Private Eye Leather Tote $4550 SHOP NOW Just like a black bag, this will go with everything.

Victoria Beckham Chain Pouch With Strap $1450 SHOP NOW I'd trust Victoria Beckham with my handbags any day.

SAINT LAURENT Le 37 Leather Bucket Bag $3000 SHOP NOW I've been seeing this style everywhere.

Tod's Medium Shopping Tote $2175 SHOP NOW I bet you can fit a laptop in here.

Veronica Beard Dash Bag $698 SHOP NOW People will be asking you where this bag is from.

Mulberry Bayswater Grained Leather Satchel $1695 SHOP NOW How stunning is this?

Mansur Gavriel Candy Hobo Bag $695 SHOP NOW A bag I'm truly in love with.

Saint Laurent Embellished Satin Bucket Bag $2150 SHOP NOW This style is new to me, and it's the perfect evening bag.

Chloé Marcie Chain Shiny Leather Top Handle Bag $2250 SHOP NOW My obsession.

Tory Burch Fleming Soft Quilted Leather Hobo Bag $629 SHOP NOW This quilting is quite stunning.

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote $795 SHOP NOW If you need a work bag, this is a winner.

Staud Wally Shoulder Bag $395 SHOP NOW It's the suede for me.

Jw Anderson Small Corner Bag $990 SHOP NOW The subtle gold touch is winning me over.

Wandler Marli Tote $700 SHOP NOW This leather makes me want to reach out and touch.

Bottega Veneta Kalimero Città Small Gathered Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag $3950 SHOP NOW Now this is a pretty bag.