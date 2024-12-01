Why Celebs Are Choosing This Understated Bag Color Instead of Black for Winter 2024
When it comes to winter fashion, black will always hold its place as a classic, but lately, a different hue has been stealing the spotlight. Celebrities everywhere are opting for burgundy bags, and honestly, I get it. Burgundy feels elevated and unexpected and has just the right amount of drama to make an outfit stand out. It's the perfect mix of bold and wearable—one of those colors that looks just as good with a cozy neutral coat as it does with a sleek all-black ensemble.
Naturally, this trend had me on a mission to find the best options out there. Whether you're looking for an investment piece that will last you years or something trendy to test out for the season, I've gathered the most stunning burgundy bags on the market right now. If you're ready to upgrade your go-to winter accessory, keep reading.
Are you straight off a long-haul flight and wanting to make your outfit look just a touch more elevated? Just add a blazer and a striking burgundy bag and you'll do just that.
The structured burgundy bag adds a sophisticated pop of color to the monochromatic brown tones, seamlessly elevating the casual yet polished outfit. Its gold hardware complements the belt detail, creating a cohesive, luxe aesthetic.
This petite burgundy bag injects richness and dimension into the sleek, formfitting dress, enhancing its warm autumnal palette. Its understated size is the perfect contrast to the bold elegance of the mirrored golden setting.
The oversize burgundy tote brings effortless chicness to this laid-back denim-and-knit look, offering practicality without sacrificing style. Its deep hue contrasts beautifully with the light sneakers and neutral top, grounding the outfit in timeless sophistication.
Shop the best luxury burgundy bags:
I've heard rave reviews about Reformation's bags and need to be the next to try them.
The small version of the bag you saw on Tracee Ellis Ross earlier in this story.
This style is new to me, and it's the perfect evening bag.
Now this is a pretty bag.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.