Why Celebs Are Choosing This Understated Bag Color Instead of Black for Winter 2024

Women carrying burgundy bags.
(Image credit: Backgrid; @jastookes; Getty Images)
When it comes to winter fashion, black will always hold its place as a classic, but lately, a different hue has been stealing the spotlight. Celebrities everywhere are opting for burgundy bags, and honestly, I get it. Burgundy feels elevated and unexpected and has just the right amount of drama to make an outfit stand out. It's the perfect mix of bold and wearable—one of those colors that looks just as good with a cozy neutral coat as it does with a sleek all-black ensemble.

Naturally, this trend had me on a mission to find the best options out there. Whether you're looking for an investment piece that will last you years or something trendy to test out for the season, I've gathered the most stunning burgundy bags on the market right now. If you're ready to upgrade your go-to winter accessory, keep reading.

Woman wearing burgundy bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Are you straight off a long-haul flight and wanting to make your outfit look just a touch more elevated? Just add a blazer and a striking burgundy bag and you'll do just that.

Woman wearing burgundy bag.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

The structured burgundy bag adds a sophisticated pop of color to the monochromatic brown tones, seamlessly elevating the casual yet polished outfit. Its gold hardware complements the belt detail, creating a cohesive, luxe aesthetic.

Woman wearing burgundy bag.

(Image credit: @jastookes)

This petite burgundy bag injects richness and dimension into the sleek, formfitting dress, enhancing its warm autumnal palette. Its understated size is the perfect contrast to the bold elegance of the mirrored golden setting.

Woman wearing burgundy bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The oversize burgundy tote brings effortless chicness to this laid-back denim-and-knit look, offering practicality without sacrificing style. Its deep hue contrasts beautifully with the light sneakers and neutral top, grounding the outfit in timeless sophistication.

Shop the best luxury burgundy bags:

Hermes Shiny Porosus Crocodile Birkin 30 Bordeaux
Hermès
Shiny Porosus Crocodile Birkin 30 Bordeaux

Let's start on a high note.

Luce Leather-Trimmed Canvas-Jacquard Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Luce Leather-Trimmed Canvas-Jacquard Shoulder Bag

This feels like a fresh design.

Shark Lock Embellished Layered Leather Bucket Bag
GIVENCHY
Shark Lock Embellished Layered Leather Bucket Bag

I'm obsessed with this one.

Wandler Penelope Slouch Bag
Wandler
Penelope Slouch Bag

This classic style from Wandler isn't going anywhere.

Medium Vittoria Leather Tote
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Leather Tote

I've heard rave reviews about Reformation's bags and need to be the next to try them.

Pimlico Bracelet Clutch
Mulberry
Pimlico Bracelet Clutch

The first time I saw this bag, I fell in love.

Paseo Small Leather Tote Bag
Loewe
Paseo Small Leather Tote Bag

The small version of the bag you saw on Tracee Ellis Ross earlier in this story.

Ganni Ganni Bou Bag Mini Soir Satin
Ganni
Bou Bag Mini Satin

It's giving holiday season.

Private Eye Leather Tote
MÉTIER
Private Eye Leather Tote

Just like a black bag, this will go with everything.

Victoria Beckham Chain Pouch With Strap
Victoria Beckham
Chain Pouch With Strap

I'd trust Victoria Beckham with my handbags any day.

Le 37 Leather Bucket Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Le 37 Leather Bucket Bag

I've been seeing this style everywhere.

Medium Shopping Tote
Tod's
Medium Shopping Tote

I bet you can fit a laptop in here.

Veronica Beard Dash Bag
Veronica Beard
Dash Bag

People will be asking you where this bag is from.

Bayswater Grained Leather Satchel
Mulberry
Bayswater Grained Leather Satchel

How stunning is this?

Mansur Gavriel Candy Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Candy Hobo Bag

A bag I'm truly in love with.

Embellished Satin Bucket Bag
Saint Laurent
Embellished Satin Bucket Bag

This style is new to me, and it's the perfect evening bag.

Marcie Chain Shiny Leather Top Handle Bag
Chloé
Marcie Chain Shiny Leather Top Handle Bag

My obsession.

Fleming Soft Quilted Leather Hobo Bag
Tory Burch
Fleming Soft Quilted Leather Hobo Bag

This quilting is quite stunning.

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Soft Tote

If you need a work bag, this is a winner.

Staud Wally Shoulder Bag
Staud
Wally Shoulder Bag

It's the suede for me.

Jw Anderson the Jwa Small Corner Bag
Jw Anderson
Small Corner Bag

The subtle gold touch is winning me over.

Wandler Marli Tote
Wandler
Marli Tote

This leather makes me want to reach out and touch.

Kalimero Città Small Gathered Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
Bottega Veneta
Kalimero Città Small Gathered Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag

Now this is a pretty bag.

Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag
Loewe
Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag

Everything about this is perfect.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.

