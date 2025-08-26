A Bob Is a Powerful Thing—It Can Even Make This "Dated" Hair Colour Feel Sleek and Modern

Pair your bob haircut with ashy blonde tones for a stylish statement this season.

A collage of ashy blonde bobs
(Image credit: @kimkardashian, @hoskelsa, @kellyrowland)
Something I've noticed over the past few months is that people talk a lot about different bob hairstyles and haircuts, but no one really focuses on the colour of a bob. We all know that this trending short haircut is going nowhere, and in my opinion, pairing it with a statement hair colour takes your look to a whole other level. While there are so many shades to try this season, one particular hue that I can't get enough of is ashy blonde.

For years, ashy blonde hair was the cool-girl colour of choice, making a bold statement yet looking super chic all at the same time. However, like all good things, its reign came to an end, and although it never really went away, it took something of a backseat to warmer blonde tones—the sort that have dominated the loghter hair colour scene for the past few seasons.

Now. however, ash blonde is on the rise again, and pairing this icy shade with a shorter, blunter bob haircut is perhaps the most stylish combination I've seen heading into the new season.

I've spotted the ashy bob on celebrities and fashion insiders alike, and I personally think it's an ideal look for autumn as it'll instantly brighten your complexion and work as a contrast against more neutral outfits. I mean, just imagine this hairstyle paired with a chunky cream cashmere knit. Sound good? Keep on scrolling for all the inspo...

Ashy Bob Hair Inspiration

Kim Kardashian taking a selfie with a wavy, ashy blonde bob

(Image credit: @kimkardashian)

Add bouncy curls to your ashy bob for a glamorous look.

Elsa Hosk posing in a cream outfit with an ashy blonde bob

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Why not match your hair colour to your outfit this season?

Kelly Rowland wearing statement earrings with an ashy blonde bob

(Image credit: @kellyrowland)

The shorter the bob, the chicer this hair colour looks in my opinion.

A woman posing on the street with a sleek, ashy blonde bob

(Image credit: @lindseyholland_)

So cool.

A woman with curly hair and ashy blonde highlights taking a selfie

(Image credit: @celmatique)

If you're not ready to take the plunge and go for all-over colour, why not try some ashy blonde highlights?

Ashley Benson taking a mirror selfie with an ashy blonde bob

(Image credit: @anthonyholguin)

Keep your natural roots for a grungier feel.

A woman wearing a backless top with a blunt, ashy blonde bob

(Image credit: @thefashionbugblog)

Another example of how ashy blonde highlights can help to lift your hair colour as a whole.

A woman posing on the street in a chic monochrome outfit with an ashy blonde bob

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

How chic!

The Best Products for an Ashy Bob

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

