Something I've noticed over the past few months is that people talk a lot about different bob hairstyles and haircuts, but no one really focuses on the colour of a bob. We all know that this trending short haircut is going nowhere, and in my opinion, pairing it with a statement hair colour takes your look to a whole other level. While there are so many shades to try this season, one particular hue that I can't get enough of is ashy blonde.
For years, ashy blonde hair was the cool-girl colour of choice, making a bold statement yet looking super chic all at the same time. However, like all good things, its reign came to an end, and although it never really went away, it took something of a backseat to warmer blonde tones—the sort that have dominated the loghter hair colour scene for the past few seasons.
Now. however, ash blonde is on the rise again, and pairing this icy shade with a shorter, blunter bob haircut is perhaps the most stylish combination I've seen heading into the new season.
I've spotted the ashy bob on celebrities and fashion insiders alike, and I personally think it's an ideal look for autumn as it'll instantly brighten your complexion and work as a contrast against more neutral outfits. I mean, just imagine this hairstyle paired with a chunky cream cashmere knit. Sound good? Keep on scrolling for all the inspo...
Ashy Bob Hair Inspiration
Add bouncy curls to your ashy bob for a glamorous look.
Why not match your hair colour to your outfit this season?
The shorter the bob, the chicer this hair colour looks in my opinion.
So cool.
If you're not ready to take the plunge and go for all-over colour, why not try some ashy blonde highlights?
Keep your natural roots for a grungier feel.
Another example of how ashy blonde highlights can help to lift your hair colour as a whole.
How chic!
The Best Products for an Ashy Bob
Beauty Pie
WonderBlonde Shampoo
Price shown is members' price.
A purple shampoo is a must-have for anyone colouring their hair blonde. It will help to remove any brassiness and keep your colour looking fresh.
Olaplex
No. 5P Blonde Enhancer™ Toning Conditioner
A great purple conditioner option from Olaplex.
Revlon
One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser Mid to Short Hair
This tool from Revlon will give your ashy bob a salon-worthy finish.
Color Wow
Dream Filter Treatment
This clever product from Color Wow works to gently remove minerals and metals from the hair to make your ashy blonde tones shine bright.
L'Oréal Professionnel
Silver Shampoo and Conditioner Duo
The ultimate ashy blonde haircare duo.
Amika
Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Mask
A hydrating mask that also cares for your colour? Yes please.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.