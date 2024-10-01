I Searched For a Rich-Looking, Weather-Proof Autumn Jacket—Zara Came Through

We may only be a few weeks into the new season but already firm favourites have broken away from the pack of new-in styles. Suede treatments are coating the most coveted trainers of the season, burgundy shades are bringing a richness to everything from outerwear to accessories, and the jacket on every fashion editor's wish list is a waxed country jacket.

Autumn arrived in all its glory, moving swiftly between bright sunshine and grey moments, punctuated with chilly winds and sudden showers. And the fashion set is taking it in its stride. Instead of getting caught out, stylish people and celebrities alike are embracing the new season's damper moments with this chic weather-ready jacket. And Zara's Waxed Jacket (£70) is one of the best I've seen.

Country, barn, waxed—the most desired jacket style of the season is one with a rich look and rich history. This outerwear option is most known for its practicality and has recently been adopted into fashion circles for its expensive look thanks to its relation to country life. Barbour has heralded the style for years, followed by high-designer brands like Toteme and Loewe alike. Brought into contemporary circles, the style is no longer reserved solely for long walks in the country paired with Wellington boots but feels perfectly placed in the city with jeans and trainers, or tailoring and flats.

What sets Zara's style apart from the many iterations that have come from its stylish revival is the reliance on traditional design details, as well as the high street price tag.

Whilst some play with cotton finishes and minimalist shapes, the high street hero has stuck to the jacket's most useful aspects. The waxed finish is ready to fend off any rainfall, and contrary to the raincoat, this jacket has more design details that further support its stylish credentials. Zara's style embraces the useful deep patch pockets at the front, alongside two higher pockets for added functionality. The closure sees a useful zip-up front alongside snap-button fastenings to keep out any ounce of autumn chill. The corduroy collar adds an extra element of cosiness as the cooler days set in and features a lapel detail that can be buttoned to further keep the chill at bay. The vented back is not only a chic design detail but adds space for comfortable movement even with knits layered underneath. Add in the easy-to-style moss green shade, and I truly can't believe this jacket is still in stock.

Shop More Chic Waxed Jackets

Beadnell Black Waxed Cotton Jacket
BARBOUR
Beadnell Black Waxed Cotton Jacket

A Barbour classic.

Betty Relaxed Quilted Coat
ALIGNE
Betty Relaxed Quilted Coat

The cord details on the cuffs is such a nice touch.

Brown Distressed Wax Cotton Blend Jacket
Mint Velvet
Brown Distressed Wax Cotton Blend Jacket

Brown shades always feel more premium thank their price tag.

Cropped Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed Cotton-Canvas Jacket
LOEWE
Cropped Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed Cotton-Canvas Jacket

This cropped silhouette is especially cool.

We the Free Cori Waxed Jacket
Free People
We the Free Cori Waxed Jacket

Our editors have been eyeing up this Free People jacket since it first released.

Country Jacket Bark
Toteme
Country Jacket Bark

Toteme always gets it right.

Kedem Cotton Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket
NILI LOTAN
Kedem Cotton Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed-Cotton Jacket

Find a flannel lining inside for added warmth.

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

