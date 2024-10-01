I Searched For a Rich-Looking, Weather-Proof Autumn Jacket—Zara Came Through

We may only be a few weeks into the new season but already firm favourites have broken away from the pack of new-in styles. Suede treatments are coating the most coveted trainers of the season, burgundy shades are bringing a richness to everything from outerwear to accessories, and the jacket on every fashion editor's wish list is a waxed country jacket.

Autumn arrived in all its glory, moving swiftly between bright sunshine and grey moments, punctuated with chilly winds and sudden showers. And the fashion set is taking it in its stride. Instead of getting caught out, stylish people and celebrities alike are embracing the new season's damper moments with this chic weather-ready jacket. And Zara's Waxed Jacket (£70) is one of the best I've seen.

Country, barn, waxed—the most desired jacket style of the season is one with a rich look and rich history. This outerwear option is most known for its practicality and has recently been adopted into fashion circles for its expensive look thanks to its relation to country life. Barbour has heralded the style for years, followed by high-designer brands like Toteme and Loewe alike. Brought into contemporary circles, the style is no longer reserved solely for long walks in the country paired with Wellington boots but feels perfectly placed in the city with jeans and trainers, or tailoring and flats.

What sets Zara's style apart from the many iterations that have come from its stylish revival is the reliance on traditional design details, as well as the high street price tag.

Whilst some play with cotton finishes and minimalist shapes, the high street hero has stuck to the jacket's most useful aspects. The waxed finish is ready to fend off any rainfall, and contrary to the raincoat, this jacket has more design details that further support its stylish credentials. Zara's style embraces the useful deep patch pockets at the front, alongside two higher pockets for added functionality. The closure sees a useful zip-up front alongside snap-button fastenings to keep out any ounce of autumn chill. The corduroy collar adds an extra element of cosiness as the cooler days set in and features a lapel detail that can be buttoned to further keep the chill at bay. The vented back is not only a chic design detail but adds space for comfortable movement even with knits layered underneath. Add in the easy-to-style moss green shade, and I truly can't believe this jacket is still in stock.

Keep scrolling to shop the Zara waxed jacket and explore more excellent waxed jacket styles.

