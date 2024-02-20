Trench Coat Season Has Arrived, and M&S Has So Many Premium-Looking Styles

Spring has arrived, bringing with it light showers, a dusting of daffodils, and the return of one iconic wardrobe staple: the trench coat. Sitting alongside classic loafers, crisp white shirts and wide-leg tailored trousers, the trench coat is one of those perennial pieces that you’ll find in every fashion insider's wardrobe. To reach this kind of capsule wardrobe status isn’t an easy feat, but after decades as a reliable outerwear option, come rain or shine, the trench coat’s popularity shows no signs of waning. Whilst there are a smattering of worthwhile investment styles, this season the high street is offering an array of elegant yet more affordable versions. One brand that's excelling in particular is Marks & Spencer.

The trench coat is one wardrobe piece that exemplifies the combination of form and function, combining put-together outerwear with practicality that protects when the heavens open. Unlike our winter coats that can now be (optimistically) packed away, the lightweight design of a trench coat lends itself to warmer transseasonal days as an outer layer to protect from the unpredictable British weather as needed. Its not just spring that calls for such a piece, come autumn we will once again add our trench coats into our outfit rotations as their roomy silhouette can accompany layered knits for the milder days. The versatility doesn’t stop there, as the timeless design of a trench coat means that it can be combined with any outfit. I’ve layered a trench coat over a midi dress for an evening out, thrown it over my workout gear when headed for a stroll, and slipped it on when facing spring showers on my office commute. Truly, the trench coat does it all.

What makes Marks & Spencer such a clever place to start when adding this smart piece to a wardrobe is the range. As with all timeless creations, the trench coats classic design has been retained over the years, but Marks & Spencer acknowledges that we all have different preferences. You'll find faux leather styles, cropped silhouettes and a mix of shades that feel just as premium as the iconic beige styles. Keep scrolling to explore Marks & Spencer's trench coat selection for spring 2024.

SHOP MARKS & SPENCER'S TRENCH COATS

Autograph Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat £149 SHOP NOW The storm flap is a nice nod to the traditional trench coat design.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat £79 SHOP NOW The contrast buttons add to the elevated feel of this one.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat £79 SHOP NOW Wear open, or button up and cinch with the belt.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Short Trench Coat £59 SHOP NOW This shorter style might be less practical for a downpour, but you can't deny how chic it is.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat £79 SHOP NOW This style also comes in a petite version.

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Longline Trench Coat £79 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this green version since I spotted Zara (above) wearing it.

M&S Collection Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat £89 SHOP NOW Like many of M&S's brilliant trench coats this one keeps selling out, but they restock frequently so sign up to get notified when back in stock.

M&S Collection Cotton Blend Belted Trench Coat £55 SHOP NOW Navy shades are endlessly chic.