I Have Classic Style—7 Spring Items That Are Anti-Trend But Suddenly Feel "New"

It's easy to find the fashion trend cycle overwhelming, mainly because it is! Nowadays, trends are born out of more places than just the runway (though I would say this still holds monopoly over the trend landscape). Between having more access to news and celebrity looks than ever, by way of the internet and, of course, social media, it feels as if five new trends emerge every single day. This makes being a modern-day fashion editor more difficult, as you have inordinate amounts of information to sift through to get to the core of what's actually in fashion right now. I, however, accept the challenge.

On the cusp of a new season, I thought it was high time I took a closer look at the new trends I'm seeing come through for spring. As someone whose wardrobe contents is actually pretty classic, trend hunting gives me the chance to love frivolously through the more directional fashion choices of others and to present you with trends I truly believe will be of interest and have merit for the season ahead. My personal goal, however, is to pluck items with longevity—pieces that will last in your own wardrobes well beyond a season. This can be easier said than done but, for 2024, I have to say the trend line-up is looking distinctly, well, anti-trend. Ironic, I know.

The pieces I keep seeing over and over certainly feel very 2024 but they are far from new—they're items that always seem to come back into fashion (some on an annual basis), making them feel simultaneously timeless. This is great news as given their classic nature, they may already exist in your wardrobe, and I'll have achieved my goal of finding you fashionable spring items that will feel relevant for a very long time. From the It print that feels old yet new to the coat style that's worthy of a lifetime commitment, scroll on to see the classic trends that are dominating for spring 2024.

7 Classic Spring Trends to Try in 2024

1. Leather Coats

Style Notes: Although you might think leather to be a winter staple, in reality, it's spring that it truly comes into its own. After all, although it can be extremely hot to wear on warm days, it can be chilly in cooler temperatures. Enter spring, with its palatable brighter days and, yes, rising Celsius, which make it the ideal time to tap into the perennial leather coat trend.

Shop the Trend:

Mango Leather Trench Coat £400 SHOP NOW Mango's new leather coat surely won't hang around for long.

COS Leather Coat £650 SHOP NOW Tick off two core looks for 2024 with a brown leather coat.

Jigsaw Nelson Patent Trench Coat in Cream £399 SHOP NOW A white patent coat? It's love at first sight.

2. White Shoes

Style Notes: White shoes might be trending now—I know they are because Google searches are through the roof for them—but, mark my words, every year when spring begins to approach, they make a miraculous comeback. Case in point: Hannah Lewis's latest look. If you want your white shoes to feel especially 2024, opt for a pointed toe or slingback option.

Shop the Trend:

Mango Leather Heeled Shoes £110 SHOP NOW Buckle details are big on shoes this season.

Prada Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps £890 SHOP NOW Prada slingbacks are a bonefide cult item for 2024.

H&M Court Shoes £38 SHOP NOW A great start and price if you're trying the look for the first time.

3. Corduroy Trousers

Style Notes: If, like me, you're looking for a new trouser trend to tag-team with your favourite jeans, look no further than corduroy. Although firmly in the wardrobe rotations of French women, the rest of us are starting to appreciate the appeal of corduroy more and more, especially for spring and autumn. Indeed, this is a trend that works year-round, only adding to its timeless selling point.

Shop the Trend:

Slvrlake + Net Sustain Taylor Pleated Cotton-Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants £375 SHOP NOW More comfortable than straight-leg jeans, hands down.

Marks & Spencer Cotton Rich Cord Wide Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW The most gorgeous shade of espresso.

Free People Osaka Cord Jeans £118 SHOP NOW These come in so many colours—take your pick!

4. Waistcoat Co-Ords

Style Notes: Having taken some time off over the winter, rest assured waistcoats (and their matching trousers!) are back on the up for spring 2024. This is great news as I already own two such co-ords. However, if you're looking to invest in a new set, I'd go for corporate grey.

Shop the Trend:

Zara Asymmetric Waistcoat £36 SHOP NOW This is winging its way to me as we speak.

Zara Darted Trousers £30 SHOP NOW As are the matching trousers.

Norma Kamali Twill Vest £160 SHOP NOW A waistcoat you can easily dress up or down.

Norma Kamali Pleated Stretch-Jersey Straight-Leg Pants £180 SHOP NOW Black trousers always come in handy on the days where you want to look polished but you don't have time to spend more than a minute on planning your look.

5. Full Skirts

Style Notes: Bu-bye, leggings, I'm leaving you behind for skirts. Okay, okay, maybe I'm being too hasty—I'll always love my leggings—but skirts are a hot-ticket item every spring. In fact, they're so current for 2024, according to Tagwalk, there was 18% more of them on the spring/summer 2024 runways than there were the year prior. It's early days but I'm already seeing the style set's affinity for full skirts begin to emerge once more.

Shop the Trend:

Arket Taffeta Skirt £87 £52 SHOP NOW I can't believe this is on sale and still has stock.

Free People Emilia Full Skirt £88 SHOP NOW Made for swooshing.

Valentino Garavani Embellished Stretch-Crepe Midi Skirt £2850 SHOP NOW This hangs so beautifully on.

6. Burgundy Bags

Style Notes: We already told you about the burgundy accessories trend a few weeks ago but let me distill it farther. Get this: Burgundy bags are it. Premium looking and with the ability to bestow your look with an air of polish no matter how much you choose to spend on one, I don't know why they weren't more of a "thing" sooner.

Shop the Trend:

Ferragamo Hug Large Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag £2060 SHOP NOW My dream companion.

Sézane Claude Bag £345 SHOP NOW Everyone will assume this bag is by a high-end designer.

Charles & Keith Burgun Odella Trapeze Bucket Bag £69 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith bags are always a fashion-editor favourite.

7. Leopard Print

Style Notes: Of all the print trends out there—perhaps stripes and florals aside—leopard is the one with the most everlasting appeal. While it's never off of the style agenda, it does fluctuate in its rankings. And right now, for spring 2024, it's very near the top.

Shop the Trend:

Sézane Lenzo Coat £350 SHOP NOW Obsessed is an understatement.

Saint Laurent Cherish Leopard-Print Grosgrain Slingback Pumps £735 SHOP NOW Just add jeans and a simple shirt and you'll still look stylish.

Reformation Felda Dress Es £298 SHOP NOW Fabulous and it comes in Reformation's extended range of sizes.

