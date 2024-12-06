I’m a Gen Z Editor—My Entire Search History Is This Trending Coat Style
Gen Z is probably best known for their ‘chronically online’ rep–TikTok mad and always scrolling. And as a fashion-obsessed social media editor, I can’t exactly argue with any of that. I will make a case, however, that this gives us a bit of a shopping superpower when it comes to curating a personal style.
Whether it’s being on top of the latest trend, buzzy collab or off-the-wall aesthetic (remember #GardenGirl?) I can guarantee my saved folder will have an insight into the cool things internet and fashion people love, plus how you can shop them in the most mindful ways.
From figuring out the perfect Vinted search term to diving deep into ‘90s fashion archives, I'll rarely make a purchase without some research involved—something I feel like most Gen Zs can relate to.
My Gen Z mood for the month? Finding the perfect black wool coat this winter. It has been no small feat because my perfect black wool coat needs to tick multiple boxes to be exactly right. While on the hunt I had a few references in mind. It needed to give the same aloof vibe as the oversized wool coats worn by the Olsen twins (cigarette in hand on the streets of NYC) with a structured shoulder circa Kate McCallister's fabulous tan coat in Home Alone, or even Walter Hobbs double-breasted number in Elf. It also needed to be long—only a maxi coat would do.
Christmas movie references aside, I don’t have a The Row-friendly budget and I knew I wanted a ‘90s-feeling silhouette so I began to scan the second-hand offerings on Ebay and Vinted. Brands that came to mind were; Jaeger, Hobbs and M&S. I was checking ‘Oversized ‘90s Black Coat’ and ‘Jaeger Black Coat', ‘’90s Black Wool Coat’ ‘Men’s Black Wool Coat’ regularly and found some very nearly perfect pieces.
Despite my committed searching, I didn’t find my winter coat online (although I’ve linked a few of my favourite finds below!). But instead, in a cosmic twist of fashion fate, I stumbled across my perfect winter coat in a second-hand shop in Paris. She’s pre-loved, a men's fit, and not quite black but instead a charcoal grey I’ve found goes with my entire winter wardrobe. She also didn’t have the £3,650 price tag of my original inspiration from The Row but instead, came in at 45 euros. It took time to locate the style that felt worth purchasing, and I’m happy to say my research and patience paid off.
I’ve already seen celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz and Alexa Chung opting for this ‘90s oversized coat trend this winter and the references speak for themselves. I can’t wait to style my timeless piece with a woolly scarf and gloves for cold winter days, or throw it effortlessly over a LBD and pair of 15 denier tights for party season.
To shop my pre-loved picks and the best styles that match my moodboard, keep scrolling.
Shop the Best '90s-Inspired Maxi Coats I've Found:
In Alexa we trust, especially when it comes to tailored touches.
Cashmere always feels like a good investment, and this vintage Jaeger piece would keep you warm for years to come.
If I'm on Vinted or Ebay I'll always search for big names first. I think you find the best quality of vintage that way! This Burberry piece feels super classic.
If you're searching for more of an oversized fit, heritage menswear brand Burton's have so many hidden gems on apps like Vinted and Ebay.
