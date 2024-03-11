Gird Your Loins: Miu Miu Just Brought Back This Controversial Y2K Trend

You don't have to identify as a millennial to obsessively monitor the return of low-rise jeans, but we do, so we'll own it. Regardless of past experiences with below-the-belly-button denim of various iterations, it's evident that the barely there and occasionally hard-to-wear style is back, at least for the time being.

The controversial Y2K trend has been spotted everywhere from affordable retailers to haute couture designers, most recently appearing on the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in Paris. And while we aren't exactly embracing this blast from the past head-on, we must admit: the exaggerated belt buckle, cropped denim jacket, black loafers, and flowing fur faux coat are a fun twist on the always alluring Canadian tuxedo.

Keep scrolling to see Miu Miu's two low-rise denim-on-denim looks straight from Paris Fashion Week, then keep scrolling to shop the style right now from several more affordably priced contemporary brands. The only thing left to decide: belt or no belt?

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

See Low Rise Skinny Jeans on the Miu Miu Runway

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Shop Low Rise Skinny Jeans

rag & bone Dre Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans $195 SHOP NOW Rag & Bone denim is always ahead of the curve.

Mango Low Rise Skinny Jeans $50 SHOP NOW At just $50, it's possible to test drive a new pair of low-rise jeans without making too much of a commitment.

Gap $70 $50 SHOP NOW Gap's vintage slim cut gives off '90s vibes since it has a slightly higher rise than the early aughts styles.

AE Ae Next Level Low-Rise Skinny Jean $40 $32 SHOP NOW We may or may not have worn these exact low-rise jeans in high school.

Citizens of Humanity Racer Low Rise Slim $218 SHOP NOW Which do you prefer: light or dark wash denim? Citizens of Humanity has several shades from which to choose.