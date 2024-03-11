Gird Your Loins: Miu Miu Just Brought Back This Controversial Y2K Trend

Drew Elovitz
By Drew Elovitz
published

You don't have to identify as a millennial to obsessively monitor the return of low-rise jeans, but we do, so we'll own it. Regardless of past experiences with below-the-belly-button denim of various iterations, it's evident that the barely there and occasionally hard-to-wear style is back, at least for the time being.

The controversial Y2K trend has been spotted everywhere from affordable retailers to haute couture designers, most recently appearing on the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in Paris. And while we aren't exactly embracing this blast from the past head-on, we must admit: the exaggerated belt buckle, cropped denim jacket, black loafers, and flowing fur faux coat are a fun twist on the always alluring Canadian tuxedo.

Keep scrolling to see Miu Miu's two low-rise denim-on-denim looks straight from Paris Fashion Week, then keep scrolling to shop the style right now from several more affordably priced contemporary brands. The only thing left to decide: belt or no belt?

low-rise jeans at miu miu

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

See Low Rise Skinny Jeans on the Miu Miu Runway

Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 Low Rise Jeans

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 Low Rise Jeans

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Shop Low Rise Skinny Jeans

Dre Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans
rag & bone
Dre Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

Rag & Bone denim is always ahead of the curve.

Low Rise Skinny Jeans
Mango
Low Rise Skinny Jeans

At just $50, it's possible to test drive a new pair of low-rise jeans without making too much of a commitment.

Gap Low Rise Vintage Slim Jeans
Gap

Gap's vintage slim cut gives off '90s vibes since it has a slightly higher rise than the early aughts styles.

AE Next Level Low-Rise Skinny Jean
AE
Ae Next Level Low-Rise Skinny Jean

We may or may not have worn these exact low-rise jeans in high school.

Racer Low Rise Slim
Citizens of Humanity
Racer Low Rise Slim

Which do you prefer: light or dark wash denim? Citizens of Humanity has several shades from which to choose.

low-rise skinny jeans
AG
Low Rise Ankle Legging Skinny Jeans in Coal Grey

In 2024, it's ok not to call them "jeggings" anymore.

Explore More:
Denim Trends
Drew Elovitz
Drew Elovitz
Director of Content Strategy

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸