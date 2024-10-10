The Spring 2025 Runway Looks That Will Define Cool Style Next Season
If you want to know what the fashion set will be adopting, re-creating, and iterating on in no time, I suggest you start with these nine runway moments. While there are a number of broader trends happening, I'm pinpointing the specific looks from the spring/summer 2025 runways that I think are the ultimate source of cool style this year.
During fashion month, these were the images that blew up group chats and social feeds and I can state with conviction that these looks will set the tone. You see, we look to the runways each season to determine the overarching trends, but if you really think about it, we can trace the defining elements of each back to a handful of specific looks, whether it was an article of clothing, a novel styling trick, a color combination, or an overall mood.
In six months' time, celebrity stylists will pull these looks for their clients, and they'll feature in the editorial spreads of magazines and across your social media feeds. Whether it's the actual looks or savvy interpretations, these are the specific runway looks that will influence cool style in the new year. Consider this your crash course in spring 2025 fashion.
Saint Laurent Look 2
The Saint Laurent show wasn't just noteworthy because its was the only runway Bella Hadid walked this past fashion month, which was an epic moment in and of itself, but the spring collection also introduced a new aesthetic language that we're already predicting to prevail in 2025. Saint Laurent backed a single look: corporate power suiting, namely oversized pant suits finished with menswear ties and more often than not layered with leather bomber jackets for an even more retro feel. According to Anthony Vaccarello, we'll all be dressing like Wall Street bankers in the heyday of the '80s, so consider this your sign to hold onto your oversize suiting (don't ditch those big blazers just yet).
Khaite Look 22
Usually defined by all-black and deep moody tones, Khaite took things in a fresh direction for spring. The collection was all about lightness with many of the looks defined by voluminous layers of organza that seemed to float independently around the models and the color palette was also representative of that theme. The designer introduced a shade of barely-there baby pink that will no doubt go on to influence color trends for the season, and year, to come. Cherry red and burgundy, you just your rival.
Toteme Look 9
Capes, capes, and more capes. That was the main lesson from Toteme, and trust me, we're taking dutiful notes. One look stood out from the rest and it involved the long sleeves of a knit top sliced up on the sides to create a flowing effect. Paired with satin trousers, minimalist heels, and sheer socks, this look is simple but impactful and will surely be plastered all over the mood boards of minimalist dressers.
Bottega Veneta Look 21
We've already called out how sporty jackets are a key piece to know for next season, but Bottega Veneta presented the chillest way to style one, i.e. with neutral trousers and cool boots for a utilitarian spin.
Ferragamo Look 2
Softness was a huge theme this season across many designers and Ferragamo's take focused on ballet-inspired silhouettes. Leggings, bodysuits, and wrap tops were all layered in varying color combinations of soft pink, beige, and rusty red, finishing with lace-up heels for an elegant twist on traditional pointe shoes.
Chloé Look 17
After her wildly popular debut collection for Chloé, creative director Chemena Kamali followed up with an equally as delightful spring collection. The look I think will go on to become recognizable is look 17 featuring a high-neck leather bomber jacket atop lacy underpinnings and finished with a very elegant pillbox cap. Hats are a major fall trend, and Chloé just presented a fresh way to keep wearing them into the spring.
Tory Burch Look 16
The takeaway every insider was talking about from Tory Burch? The abstract flame print that looked almost like zebra. It coated a coat, skirt, and trousers and felt playful but still sophisticated and Burch-esque at the same time. The swimming-inspired bodysuits were another standout piece that had people talking. I love how the high neckline creates a streamlined shape and given that sporty elements are infiltrating the runway this season, I expect these bodysuits to be a hot-ticket item from the brand next spring.
Miu Miu Look 58
Miu Miu never fails to present loads of fresh styling ideas and an It item or two, so our eyes were peeled for future-viral pieces. The main takeaways from this runway? Lots of quirky layering—is the mid-2010s Tumblr girl back?—and personality-first accessories like useless belts layered over skirts. Also: peep-toe pumps!
Sportmax
Don't say I didn't warn you, but skinny pants are set to come back in a big way in 2025. I love the fresh way Sportmax did them with a slim leg that flares out right at the ankle to graze over the top of the shoes. They were styled with a tonal button-down tucked in and the overall effect was sleek and monochromatic. It makes me feel like I could maybe, just maybe, warm up to the idea of skinny trousers again.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
