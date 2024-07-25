I'm Betting On These 7 Spring 2025 Trends After Spotting Them at the Men's Shows

I don't know about all of you, but I'm excited for the spring 2025 collections to come out. Like, really excited. It's like this every year, but with summer at its halfway point and the last runway shows feeling so far away (February, who is she?), I'm ready to start thinking about what's next. There's only one problem: Fashion month isn't for another two months. And as much as I wish I were a patient person, I'm not, especially when my inspiration well is all but dried up. I am, however, a problem solver, which is how I ended up scouring every spring 2025 men's collection in search of clues about what's to come in September.

Though many of the menswear designers at fashion's top houses don't also design the womenswear collections—this is the case at Fendi, Dior, Louis Vuitton, etc.—there is often still a through line between the seasonal aesthetics and silhouettes on both sides of the aisle. Perhaps a color will reign supreme for the brand but be taken down different routes stylistically depending on the designer at the helm, or a certain theme will be present across both men's and women's. Because of that, someone like me, who's desperate for hints at what will be on the spring 2025 womenswear runways in a couple of months, can draw trend-related conclusions from the men's shows held last month and feel good about her chances of winning big.

With that, scroll through the seven menswear trends that I'm predicting will also show up on the runways come September. Check back in two months, and we'll assess how I did.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I've been contemplating buying a sportier, more practical piece of outerwear ever since The Row debuted its summer 2024 collection, which featured a number of nylon anoraks and zip-ups, styling them in cool, unexpected ways. It wasn't until the men's shows for spring 2025, though, that I really began my search for one to add into my wardrobe. At Wales Bonner, a sheer, peach-colored option was styled alongside matching gym shorts and the latest sneakers from the designer's Adidas collab, while Dries Van Noten's final collection featured a burgundy alternative that certainly piqued my interest. With celebs such as Dua Lipa and Sienna Miller already donning this trend, I have more than enough reason to believe that it'll continue its string of dominance come September at the women's shows.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

At the fall 2024 shows, flip-flops made an unexpected appearance at designers such as Bally, stylishly paired with a tailored suit. Sandals for fall and winter aren't exactly weather-appropriate, but the look set the stage for a movement toward the controversial thong-toe shoes this year. Now that the spring 2025 shows are on the horizon, I'm predicting a lot of flip-flops on the runway, especially after spotting them, as well as other sandal styles, at many of the men's shows in Milan and Paris, including Auralee, Hermès, and Lemaire.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Jacquemus's fall 2024 runway show in Capri, Italy, kicked off a color trend that I honestly didn't see coming. Shades of red have been all the rage of late, so the introduction of turquoise just wasn't something I predicted this year. However, the trend is clearly picking up steam, especially on the men's fashion scene. During the menswear shows, various shades of teal, aquamarine, and turquoise appeared at JW Anderson, Dior, Fendi, and The Row, leading me to believe that come September, this color will be as dominant if not more than red was just a few seasons ago.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The hat trend may not have hit the mainstream quite yet, but fashion people are certainly talking about it and designers are certainly getting in on the action. On the men's side, newsboy caps and bucket hats were included at The Row, Wales Bonner, Louis Vuitton, Bianca Saunders, Dior, and Hermès. And they won't be the last brands to showcase a curation of haute headgear. Without a doubt, this is a trend that'll continue on to show its face again at the spring 2025 shows in the fall.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fashion people love a standout piece of outerwear. After all, in some cases, your jacket or coat is the entire outfit, so if it's boring, your whole look is boring. That explains why fun contrast-collar toppers were so big at the men's shows this season, showing up in the form of pastel accents at Gucci and leather details at Auralee, and why they'll continue to reign supreme in a few months when fashion month kicks off.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

At the fall 2024 men's shows, classic tailoring and no-frills suits were the name of the game. But for spring, major brands like Hermès and Tod's, as well as smaller labels like Auralee and Sacai, opted for a more dressed-down, laid-back aesthetic made up of billowy button-down shirts, loose-fitting chinos, oversize cardigans, slippers, and sandals. Both give off a luxurious, high-end vibe, but this season's take is far more relaxed rather than buttoned up.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Men wearing flat shoes isn't exactly a shocking trend. In fact, it's the norm for many people. However, just like we're seeing on the women's side, designers are getting creative when it comes to flat shoes, adding T-straps, sheer and jelly materials, and more to switch up what's long been a pretty stale category. At Gucci, sporty rubber swim shoes were made stylish in colors like burgundy and bright purple, and at Louis Vuitton, Pharrell sent models down the runway in childlike T-strap flats similar to the viral pair that every cool Tory Burch girl is wearing this summer.

