My Goal This Spring Is to Look Elegant and Expensive—These Minimalist Luxury Buys are All Over My Style Mood Board

The new season means new shopping, and this spring I'm investing in designer pieces that will elevate my warm weather wardrobe beyond my everyday uniform.

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luxury spring buys 2026
(Image credit: @aymeecahill_, @alexisforeman, @tylynn, @the aliceedit)
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As a seasoned shopper, I spent a lot of time browsing through stores to find the very best new-in pieces, but I've been finding this spring a little more challenging than usual. The high street will always be full of impressive yet affordable finds (and this week was even better than last), but when it comes to wardrobe staples that can really stand up against spring's indecisive weather, I've pivoted my strategy to focus solely on designer and luxury buys.

aymie cahill wears a black satin slip dress and black sunglasses

(Image credit: @aymiecahill)

After spending several uncomfortable commutes sweating in the itchy jumpers and the not-so-breathable layers I bought on a whim after work, I started to realise that the best purchases I've ever made are the well-crafted luxury buys that I bought to fulfil a need and not just a want. Do I own several pairs of Zara jeans? Yes, but it's the Agolde I wear on repeat for the flattering fit. Am I a sucker for H&M leather bags? Again, yes, the designs always pull me in, but it's my Loewe tote that gets the most wear for lugging around all of my essentials (plus the kitchen sink), but its not just the practicality and craftsmanship that luxury buys score high on.

Designer leather and raffia bag in a car seat for luxury spring buys 2026

(Image credit: @aymiecahill)

Tired of my "samey" outfit rotation, I'm determined to up the stakes for spring and come back with a wardrobe that is perfectly balanced, heatwave-ready and invites compliments; something I'm more than certain the latest buys to hit the luxury market meet. If you too dream of stepping out in spring in an outfit that is both chic and cool (in every sense of the word), I've come up with a list of the best minimalist pieces to help your wardrobe reach elegant new heights. We're talking premium linen, butter soft leather, whisper soft silk and some of the best accessories around.

So, if you're ready for a seasonal update that really will upgrade your look, keep scrolling to see the pieces you're going to want to add to your mood boards this spring.

The Best Luxury Spring Buys in 2026

1. Blouses

jessica skye wears a white lace blouse, a brown cardigan, blue jeans and a basket bag

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: Prettier than a boyfriend shirt, dressier than a white tee, blouses are spiking in popularity this spring with those looking for a seasonal option to elevate everyday denim. From puff sleeves to front tie, Broderie Anglaise to chiffon, if it has romantic, ethereal energy, it gets a yes from me, and will slip effortlessly into your warm weather wardrobe alongside linen and sandals.

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2. Woven Bags

anne laure mais wears a green crop top, check shorts and flip flops

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: A good leather bag will never go out of style, but as soon as the sun makes an appearance, I can't help but be drawn to basket and woven bags for a summery, artisanal touch. Practical, roomy and always with a little boho spirit, this is the accessory that fashion insiders are reaching for to pair with their light tops and dresses now.

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