I Finally Got My Hands On the Cosy Yet Chic M&S Jacket That's Already Selling Fast
If there's one thing to take away from 2024 it's that M&S has become a key spot for finding expensive-looking finds on the high street. Almost every week I find myself declaring the the Who What Wear UK team that I've found another gem at the high street store, and whilst their collections were good before, this year it feels as though the brand's designers have tapped into the timeless, elevated aesthetic we've all been searching for.
Each time I pass the M&S store I take a moment to dip into the clothing section, and yesterday whilst strolling the shop floor my eye immediately went to a cosy yet chic jacket that I just had to share with our readers. And after checking online I can tell that my prediction that this jacket will sell quickly is definitely true.
The piece in question is the faux shearling textured jacket, classic in design but with great details that make it feel so much more expensive than its £69 price tag. The contrast of textured and smooth borg shows a considered edge in the design process, with bold patch pockets on the front and seam detailing that adds a smart touch to the piece. The neckline is collarless, which I always feel brings elegance to more casual pieces.
Earlier this year I bought a similar faux shearling jacket in a black colourway which quickly became one of my most worn pieces. The camel hue brings a classic appeal and is primed to pair seamlessly with all other shades you wear it with, though I personally love a blue and camel combination. Whilst this isn't as heavy as a winter coat, the cosy properties of the faux shearling mean it is incredibly insulating for the current cold days. And take it from someone who's tried it, the faux shearling isn't itchy or harsh in any way but surprisingly soft. From my own experience of a similar style, this is a coat you'll throw on for winter walks, weekend shopping trips and as a smart yet warm addition to your office looks.
In terms of sizing, here I've tried the size small, and as I'm only 5'2" the hem sat around the top of my hips, and truthfully felt a little tight, so I'd recommend sizing up for ultimate comfort. Plus this will make room for your cosy knits underneath.
Naturally, it joined my jacket collection. And if you're looking for a warm jacket that still looks chic, you'll want to scroll on.
Shop the M&S Faux Shearling Textured Jacket
Shop More High Street Jackets I Really Rate
Trust me, brown is just as versatile as black.
Yes, it's reversible!
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
