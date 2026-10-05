Celine Dion opened her Paris La Défense Arena residency on September 12, her first full run of concerts in years and it's gathered tons of buzz. I've been following the outfits she wear around fashion's favorite city just as closely as her on-stage looks and I am finding them very inspiring. Every time she steps out of a hotel, into a car on the way to the arena, or when she drops by a Paris Fashion Week Show, she's wearing something I want to screenshot.
The best part is, she isn't dressing down for daytime. She's wearing feathered skirts in the afternoon and putting full-length leather coats to work. Observing her personal style as of late has been a good reminder that fall is the best time of year to go a little bigger. Here are the outfit ideas I'm stealing from her for the rest of the season.
A few days before opening night, Celine wore the kind of Saint Laurent look I'd happily wear to every fall meeting on my calendar. A tweed jacket over a pussy-bow blouse is about as classic as it gets, but a lace midi skirt in place of trousers makes it feel much more glamorous.
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Proenza Schouler White Label
Aurelia Tweed Collarless Jacket
Ronny Kobo
Crepe Tieneck Blouse
Saint Laurent
Floral Lace Mini Skirt
Saint Laurent
Vendome Slingback Pumps
Here's the second pair of slingbacks in this story, and I don't think it's a coincidence. Céline wore Le Silla's Amelia slingbacks around Paris on September 25, and they make a strong case for keeping your toes covered and your heels out well into October. They're much easier to walk in than a closed pump and look just as dressed up with a fun and feathered Dior skirt.
Saint Laurent
Rectangle Sunglasses
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Button-Up Shirt
DES_PHEMMES
Slit Jacquard Midi Skirt
Celine styled her black double-breasted blazer and wore it with nothing underneath, which is an easy way to make a suit feel dressier. But the icing on top is the long charcoal coat she threw over her shoulders to complete the look. If you like tailoring, you too, would love to wear this to your Parisian residency.
The Frankie Shop
Gaia double-breasted wool-blend coat
The Frankie Shop
Bea twill blazer
Rohe
Straight pants
Leaving the Royal Monceau at the start of fashion week, Celine went with this Balenciaga look. The draping on the dress feels like a modern day Greek goddess moment. If you've been looking for an excuse to wear dress up in the daytime, this might just be it.
ZIMMERMANN
Valiant Floating Draped Jersey Maxi Dress
This is the look I'd actually wear to dinner tomorrow if I could. Celine paired a short-sleeve mock-neck sweater with a ribbed waist and a flared knit midi skirt, so it reads like a dress but feels as cozy as loungewear. Pointed black mules with a V-cut vamp keep it from looking too sleepy.
ALAÏA
Pleated knitted cashmere and wool-blend midi skirt
Alaia
Suede mules
On her way to the arena after a Balmain show, Céline wore the brand's belted long trench in pony-effect leather, and I can't stop thinking about it. This is outerwear that feels like eveningwear, so you don't need much underneath. If you're investing in one statement coat this fall, this is the silhouette I'd go for.
Bottega Veneta
Drop aviator sunglasses
SAME
Pony Hair Trench Coat
Stuart Weitzman
Lucie Boot 75
A leather jumpsuit sounds like a lot until you see how Celine wore hers. The gathered neckline and drawstring waist keep it soft, and an oversize navy blazer over the top makes it feel more like a suit than a going-out look. Navy and black together is officially my favorite fall color pairing.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.