The Graceful Handbag In-the-Know Women in Paris and New York Love to Carry
There's nothing I love more than unearthing a fresh classic designer buy and spring's chicest comes in bag form. Spotted in the clutches of fashion people in Paris and New York, Savette's Symmetry bag is the new fashion favourite that's rivalling heritage bags in the style stakes. Cut to a neat rectangler shape, the graceful bag has space for a phone, cardholder and earphones, making it ideal for daily wear and evenings out.
Styling elegantly as a clutch, the trending bag also includes a detachable strap that can be worn over the shoulder for ease. Having been snapped up by several of our favourite influencers, the compact bag is proving to be one of the most relevant of the season. Though versatile, wearing just as well with relaxed denim and boxy blazers as it does longline dresses and elegant eveningwear, this small bag comes in at a cool £1395, so it may need to be considered on a cost-per-wear basis.
With a simple silhouette and sculptural hardware, Savette's sleek handbags don't try to be easily identifiable, rather their appeal lies in considered design and superior quality over notoriety. Despite this pared-back approach, the bags have quietly gained popularity in the chicest circles thanks to the brand's simplicity-done-right approach. Accruing a fanbase of fashion editors and influencers, the Symmetry in particular is set to reach cult status very soon.
But whilst the fashion crowd may be besotted with the Symmetry, Savette boasts a collection of other elegant and minimal designs that anyone with elegant, anti-trend taste would swoon for. Read on to discover the Savette Symmetry bag as well as our other favourite Savette handbags.
SHOP THE SAVETTE SYMMETRY BAG:
This compact shoulder bag is ideal for day-to-day styling.
We're still all about brown bags.
Add a splash of colour to your handbag collection.
Stow away your essentials in this elegant crossbody.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SAVETTE BAGS:
The burgundy accessory trend is one of the chicest of the season.
Rich olive hues are set to take off for S/S 24.
With a slouchy silhouette and a soft suede finish, this large shoulder bag is super versatile.
This sleek design will never go out of style.
This petite pouch has just enough space for your phone and cardholder.
Brown and suede is a fashion combination made in heaven.
The detachable strap allows you to wear this as a crossbody bag.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
