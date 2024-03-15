The Graceful Handbag In-the-Know Women in Paris and New York Love to Carry

There's nothing I love more than unearthing a fresh classic designer buy and spring's chicest comes in bag form. Spotted in the clutches of fashion people in Paris and New York, Savette's Symmetry bag is the new fashion favourite that's rivalling heritage bags in the style stakes. Cut to a neat rectangler shape, the graceful bag has space for a phone, cardholder and earphones, making it ideal for daily wear and evenings out.

Styling elegantly as a clutch, the trending bag also includes a detachable strap that can be worn over the shoulder for ease. Having been snapped up by several of our favourite influencers, the compact bag is proving to be one of the most relevant of the season. Though versatile, wearing just as well with relaxed denim and boxy blazers as it does longline dresses and elegant eveningwear, this small bag comes in at a cool £1395, so it may need to be considered on a cost-per-wear basis.

With a simple silhouette and sculptural hardware, Savette's sleek handbags don't try to be easily identifiable, rather their appeal lies in considered design and superior quality over notoriety. Despite this pared-back approach, the bags have quietly gained popularity in the chicest circles thanks to the brand's simplicity-done-right approach. Accruing a fanbase of fashion editors and influencers, the Symmetry in particular is set to reach cult status very soon.

But whilst the fashion crowd may be besotted with the Symmetry, Savette boasts a collection of other elegant and minimal designs that anyone with elegant, anti-trend taste would swoon for. Read on to discover the Savette Symmetry bag as well as our other favourite Savette handbags.

SHOP THE SAVETTE SYMMETRY BAG:

Savette Symmetry 19 Leather Shoulder Bag in Gray £1395 This compact shoulder bag is ideal for day-to-day styling.

Savette Symmetry 26 Suede Shoulder Bag in Brown £1495 We're still all about brown bags.

Savette Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote in Beige £1125 This elegant pouch is ideal for evening outfits.

Savette Symmetry 26 Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag in Tan £1555 Add a splash of colour to your handbag collection.

Savette Symmetry 19 Leather Shoulder Bag in Black £1395 Stow away your essentials in this elegant crossbody.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SAVETTE BAGS:

Savette The Tondo Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag in Burgundy £1265 The burgundy accessory trend is one of the chicest of the season.

Savette Tondo Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Dark Green £1235 Rich olive hues are set to take off for S/S 24.

Savette Tondo Large Suede Shoulder Bag in Black £1395 With a slouchy silhouette and a soft suede finish, this large shoulder bag is super versatile.

Savette Bucket Smooth and Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag in Black £945 This sleek design will never go out of style.

Savette Tondo Leather Shoulder Bag in Black £730 This petite pouch has just enough space for your phone and cardholder.

Savette Tondo Small Suede Shoulder Bag in Dark Brown £1235 Brown and suede is a fashion combination made in heaven.