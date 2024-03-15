The Graceful Handbag In-the-Know Women in Paris and New York Love to Carry

By Natalie Munro
There's nothing I love more than unearthing a fresh classic designer buy and spring's chicest comes in bag form. Spotted in the clutches of fashion people in Paris and New York, Savette's Symmetry bag is the new fashion favourite that's rivalling heritage bags in the style stakes. Cut to a neat rectangler shape, the graceful bag has space for a phone, cardholder and earphones, making it ideal for daily wear and evenings out.

Styling elegantly as a clutch, the trending bag also includes a detachable strap that can be worn over the shoulder for ease. Having been snapped up by several of our favourite influencers, the compact bag is proving to be one of the most relevant of the season. Though versatile, wearing just as well with relaxed denim and boxy blazers as it does longline dresses and elegant eveningwear, this small bag comes in at a cool £1395, so it may need to be considered on a cost-per-wear basis.

savette symmetry

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

With a simple silhouette and sculptural hardware, Savette's sleek handbags don't try to be easily identifiable, rather their appeal lies in considered design and superior quality over notoriety. Despite this pared-back approach, the bags have quietly gained popularity in the chicest circles thanks to the brand's simplicity-done-right approach. Accruing a fanbase of fashion editors and influencers, the Symmetry in particular is set to reach cult status very soon.

savette symmetry

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

But whilst the fashion crowd may be besotted with the Symmetry, Savette boasts a collection of other elegant and minimal designs that anyone with elegant, anti-trend taste would swoon for. Read on to discover the Savette Symmetry bag as well as our other favourite Savette handbags.

SHOP THE SAVETTE SYMMETRY BAG:

Symmetry 19 Leather Shoulder Bag
Savette
Symmetry 19 Leather Shoulder Bag in Gray

This compact shoulder bag is ideal for day-to-day styling.

Symmetry 26 Suede Shoulder Bag
Savette
Symmetry 26 Suede Shoulder Bag in Brown

We're still all about brown bags.

Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote
Savette
Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote in Beige

This elegant pouch is ideal for evening outfits.

Symmetry 26 Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Savette
Symmetry 26 Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag in Tan

Add a splash of colour to your handbag collection.

Symmetry 19 Leather Shoulder Bag
Savette
Symmetry 19 Leather Shoulder Bag in Black

Stow away your essentials in this elegant crossbody.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE SAVETTE BAGS:

The Tondo Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag
Savette
The Tondo Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag in Burgundy

The burgundy accessory trend is one of the chicest of the season.

Tondo Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Savette
Tondo Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Dark Green

Rich olive hues are set to take off for S/S 24.

Tondo Large Suede Shoulder Bag
Savette
Tondo Large Suede Shoulder Bag in Black

With a slouchy silhouette and a soft suede finish, this large shoulder bag is super versatile.

Bucket Smooth and Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Savette
Bucket Smooth and Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag in Black

This sleek design will never go out of style.

Tondo Leather Shoulder Bag
Savette
Tondo Leather Shoulder Bag in Black

This petite pouch has just enough space for your phone and cardholder.

Tondo Small Suede Shoulder Bag
Savette
Tondo Small Suede Shoulder Bag in Dark Brown

Brown and suede is a fashion combination made in heaven.

Sport Leather Shoulder Bag
Savette
Sport Leather Shoulder Bag in Black

The detachable strap allows you to wear this as a crossbody bag.

