What does it take to create an It bag? As a handbag-obsessed editor, I've been known to spot a soon-to-be icon before sightings or sales have confirmed it.

The answer is all in the finer touches. Careful consideration of silhouette, clever design details and thoughtfully chosen materials and colourways all have to align in perfect harmony for a great bag to really take off. And I predicted the Ferragamo Hug Bag would be an icon as soon as I saw it. Now, the data confirms this is the 2025 bag to know about.

The Hug Bag has been all over my social pages in recent months. With every few swipes, I spot a glimpse of its structured bowling-bag silhouette, smooth, rounded top handles and now incredibly identifiable hug-like side straps that are neatly secured with hardware in the front. And every time I lay eyes on it, I once again fall for the understated appeal it brings.

When it comes to the most coveted handbags around, I've noticed they tend to fall into two categories. There are the eye-catchers, bold in silhouette or striking in design features, that have so much strength in their creation that you would happily leave all your worldly possessions that can't fit at home and savour this bag for those truly special occasions. Rest assured, these have their time and place.

The other style is a do-it-all hero. The aesthetic is impeccable, identifiable by those in the know, and a bag of this ilk is not only a considerably stylish companion but a practical one at that. This is the Ferragamo's Hug. No matter the size, you won't have to forgo bringing a wallet out or slip your phone into your back pocket.

The bag's success is clear from how many stylish wardrobes it's in. So much so that the brand has fully embraced it as the It bag it was destined to be, diversifying into three sizes (XS, M and L) with variations in two-colour options as well as a new softer version. Below, I'll dig into the differences between each, with imagery that shows the size and structure to make choosing the one for you that much easier.

The XS Ferragamo Hug Bag

The smallest iteration of the Hug bag is the XS, yet it still retains the polished look. Structured leather maintains the sharp silhouette of the bag, which can be toted in hand or worn over the shoulder with the detachable strap. Let this accent your evening looks and days out. This size currently comes in eight colourways.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Handbag (XS) in Stone £1640 The hammered calfskin gives a pebbled texture to this bag.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Bicolor Handbag (XS) in Clay/Lapis Lazuli £1640 Note the blue interior—more on that below.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Handbag (XS) in Black £1970 Through moving trends and shifting seasons, this bag will remain a timeless hero.

The Medium Ferragamo Hug Bag

The medium Hug Bag is the ideal everyday bag, with a spacious interior that features a zipped pocket to secure your most treasured possessions. Hold it in hand or sit it in the crook of your arm—either way, this is a bag that is sure to rise to casual and dressy occasions alike. Currently, there are 17 shades to choose from.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Handbag (M) in Light Camel £2155 This size also has a longer strap for various ways to wear.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Bicolor Handbag (M) in Testa di Moro/Burnt Ocher £2155 The rich tones of the leather further accentuate the luxurious appeal of each bag.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Handbag (M) in Ash £2155 This specific shade of green has all my attention.

The Large Ferragamo Hug Bag

The largest size of this bag allows you to stash all your essentials plus more. Whether you fill it to the brim or not, the enveloping buckles allow you to adjust the silhouette to suit whilst retaining the sharp shape. Again, this size also comes with a longer strap, adding to the various ways it can be worn. Currently, it comes in 15 shades.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Handbag (L) in Dark Barolo £2390 Gold corner studs protect the base.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Handbag (L) in Black £2390 Take a moment to appreciate the asymmetric side profile that shows off the hug-like wrap of the leather.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Handbag (L) in Cognac £2530 Featuring a playful twist handle.

The Bi-Colour Ferragamo Hug Bag

As you may have noticed, Ferragamo is a brand that embraces the scale of colours and shades, so much so that the bicolour brings two colours together in one. Let your exterior whisper subtly whilst the peeks at the interior shout maximalism! Right now, you can choose from one of the 15 colour combinations in the medium size, with plenty more options available in all of the sizes.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Bicolor Handbag (M) in Black/Flame Red £2155 Demure and bold sit in perfect harmony with these shades.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Bicolor Handbag (L) in Optic White/Black £2390 A metallic ring closes the top of the bag.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Bicolor Handbag (M) in Natural/Testa di Moro £1970 The mix of fabrics is exquisite.

The Soft Ferragamo Hug Bag

The latest interpretation of the Hug comes in the soft form. Whilst the look of the bag remains as elevated as ever, a supple feel has been added to the smooth calfskin leather, creating a more malleable finish. The single strap is both adjustable and removable, and the bag currently comes in seven shades.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Soft Bicolor Shoulder Bag (M) in College Red/Pink £2155 Inside, find a central zipped pocket alongside the integrated card holders.

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Soft Bicolor Shoulder Bag (M) in Cement £2155 Smooth suede brings a rich finish to this bag.