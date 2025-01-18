5 Chic French Women Told Me These Are the Only 2025 Trends They Actually Care About

It might surprise you how many times in a week that the words "what would a French woman do?" sneak into my thoughts. An example: I'm hosting at the weekend and I can't think what to make for dinner. What would a French woman do? I have a winter wedding and want to look chic at it but also not feel freezing for the entire duration. What would a French woman do? Indeed, I have long admired the French way of approaching, well, just about anything. I try to avoid making sweeping statements, but I can't help myself—these people exude a chicness that I want to emulate every way I can.

Now, seeing as we're in the early days of 2025, much of my work day is spent analysing and looking for new trends that I think you, our dear Who What Wear reader, should know about. So, naturally, I wound up thinking about the 2025 fashion trends French people will wear. This piqued my interest. Instead of waiting to see what they choose, I thought I'd ask them directly. I asked five very stylish French influencers which 2025 fashion trends they're most interested in this year. As expected, they gave some very acute answers.

So, if you have also been wondering which French fashion trends will bubble up in 2025, scroll for some real French women's actual opinions on the subject.

The 2025 Fashion Trends French Women Are Actually Excited to Wear

Salome Mory

1. Balletcore

"I know it's not new, but I do like how designers are interpreting the ballet trend this season," says Salome Mory. "I still love ballet flats and wrap tops—I also enjoy adding a little grunge twist to keep [the trend] from feeling too sweet. Try a leather jacket layered over the top."

Shop the Trend

Intimately Double Take Long Sleeve £40 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Béryl Luna Leather Slippers £330 SHOP NOW

Reformation Esmarie Dress £348 SHOP NOW

2. East-West Bags

"Practical, fun, chic and so 2025—I really want to try the East-West bag trend this year," says Mory.

While Alaïa's Le Teckel kickstarted the look, it's Prada's suede bag that has my (and just about every other fashion editor I know's) attention.

Shop the Trend

Prada Medium Suede Handbag £1930 SHOP NOW

COS Eastside Mini Bowling Bag £95 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Marshmallow Satchel £770 SHOP NOW

Andrea Mun

3. Bag Charms

"For 2025, one trend I’m especially excited about and that I think French women will absolutely embrace is the bag charm trend," says Andrea Mun. "It’s such a clever and playful way to add personality to any bag, and it’s quickly becoming a staple in every fashion lover’s accessory collection. In Paris, where understated elegance is key, these little accessories are the perfect way to express individuality without being too loud. They add a fun, unexpected twist to classic bags, and that’s what makes them so appealing."

Shop the Trend

M&S Collection Cherry Bag Charm £13 SHOP NOW

By Anthropologie Bubble Letter Monogram Bag Charm £20 SHOP NOW

COS Harmony Knotted Bag Charm £40 SHOP NOW

Petit Moments Petit Moments Rope Bow Bag Charm Green Gold £29 SHOP NOW

Loewe Bunny on the Moon Anagram Charm in Enamel £350 SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters Uo White Boho Heart Keyring £8 SHOP NOW

Anne-Laure Mais

4. Fringing

"The trend I know I'll be wearing in 2025 is fringe—in all the ways you can think of," says Anne-Laure Mais. "Yes, fringed jackets but also suede fringe shoes—there are so many ways to wear it now, but it still feels nostalgic. I like [that it is] coming back—it reminds me of [what I used to wear in] high school."

Shop the Trend

Massimo Dutti Suede Jacket With Leather Fringing £369 SHOP NOW

Chloé Foulard Fringed Leather Shoulder Bag £2690 SHOP NOW

5. Sheer Skirts

"I have always loved transparent clothing and there was so much of it on the runway for spring," says Mais. "For me I'll be wearing an organza skirt—it's [visually] really interesting styled with a big sweater or blazer over the top."

Shop the Trend

The Frankie Shop Yara Sheer Midi Skirt £140 SHOP NOW

ZIMMERMANN Crush Layered Silk-Organza Midi Skirt £675 SHOP NOW

Anne-Victoire Lefevre

6. Animal Print

"Animal prints are hard to ignore right now, and why would you want to?" says Anne-Victoire Lefevre.

"I’m obsessed with animal prints; leopard, yes, but also zebra or cow. They feel brand new for 2025."

Shop the Trend

RIXO Milly Coat in Bohemia Leopard £485 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Animal Print Furskin Ballet Flats With Buckle £119 SHOP NOW

PARIS GEORGIA Mae Zebra-Print Silk-Chiffon Midi Skirt £390 SHOP NOW

7. Brown Leather

"Like everyone else, I've really loved wearing tonal brown leather this winter, and since it's still very cold in Paris right now, I'll keep wearing it as long as I can," says Lefevre.

Shop the Trend

Whistles Brown Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW

Reiss Leather Slim-Leg Trousers in Chocolate £398 SHOP NOW

Whistles Chocolate Leather Bandeau Dress £449 SHOP NOW

Tamara Mory

8. Tailoring

"After years of oversized tailoring being so popular, and having worn them for so long, I'm liking the more tailored pieces that have started to come through," says Tamara Mory.

Shop the Trend

GABRIELA HEARST Bowen Double-Breasted Knitted Wool Blazer £2990 SHOP NOW

STELLA MCCARTNEY Ruched Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress £990 SHOP NOW

BALENCIAGA Hourglass Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Coat £3450 SHOP NOW

9. Boat Shoes

"I wear trainers a lot, but boat shoes are a little bit neater looking, whilst still being comfortable. I've loved seeing this trend in Paris," says Mory.

Shop the Trend

Miu Miu Unlined Bleached Leather Loafers £710 SHOP NOW