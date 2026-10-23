I Know My Fashion Friends Will Be Into This New Accessory (I Certainly Want It)

Jennifer Fisher—both the designer and the brand—epitomizes cool, directional, and elevated style. She has her lifestyle site, Maedyn, and, of course, her jewelry collection, but her other items (salts, fragrances, a cookbook, cold-weather accessories, and more) are also highly covetable. And the jeweler just released a new accessory with Flaunt—a wildly chic phone case.
The square design has a mirror finish and the quote "You've got this" on the back. Come on. How convenient is a mirror right on your phone?! It also has hidden MagSafe magnets and comes in a variety of sizes.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.