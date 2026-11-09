As a seasoned fashion editor, I’ve long believed that prints and patterns are the ultimate way to elevate your simple staples. Adding texture and depth, colour and personality, the right styles can act like the hero pieces worth building an outfit around, and just so happen to be the perfect antidote to the subdued neutrals we typically gravitate towards during this time of year.
If you’ve been a fashion follower for any length of time, you'll know that printed handbags in particular have been a sought-after style for generations. While the ‘70s championed artistic, graphic prints, and the ‘80s ushered in high-octane logo-mania, by the ‘90s, we were hooked on animal print tote bags (Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow, anyone?) and grungy tartan. But it wasn’t until the 2000s that printed bags (in all their kaleidoscopic glory) became a full-blown movement. All you need to do is take a look at the pop culture archive packed with paparazzi shots of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to see the style in heavy rotation.
As the fashion's ongoing love affair with nostalgia reaches a fever pitch, favouring maximalism over pared-back minimalism, the printed bag comeback was almost inevitable. Steeped in colour and undeniable character, these statement styles capture the exact mood of today's trend landscape.
Now we know that printed bags are officially back on the radar, how do we ensure we’re getting maximum bang for our buck? Well, the answer is simple. As the end of the year draws ever closer, we’re looking past 2026 and setting our sights on what bags will be trending in 2027 too. So whether your refined palette prefers the quietly luxurious finish of mock-croc or you're looking for something that stands out from the crowd, there's an investment bag here for you. Ready to find out more? Keep scrolling to read all about the printed bag trends you’ll want to take with you into the new year and beyond.
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5 Printed Bag Trends Set to Be Everywhere in 2027
1. Tiger
Style Notes: Move over, leopard print—2026 belongs to high-impact tiger stripes. Balancing understated elegance with dynamic visual drama, this printed bag trend has maximum appeal for bold pattern lovers. Lifting pared-back neutrals and breathing new life into everyday denim, tiger print offers an interesting alternative without feeling overly complicated. And with everyone from DeMellier to Fendi releasing best-selling styles, it's clear these bags will still carry currency as we turn the corner into 2027.
Shop the Trend:
DeMellier
The Midi New York
Reformation
Hannah Shoulder Bag
Rouje
Minuit Bag
Fendi
Tiger-print pony-effect bag
H&M
Pony-Hair Leather Bag
Alaia
Small Tiger-Print Calf Hair
2. Monogram
Style Notes: Consider this your official PSA: monogrammed bags are back and bringing pure, unfiltered Y2K energy with them. Led by the re-release of Carrie Bradshaw’s signature Fendi Baguette, the legendary Louis Vuitton Speedy, and, lest we forget, Gucci’s best-selling Giglio, statement logomania is taking over handbags once more. Outrageously vibrant and iconic in their own right, these graphic styles will do all the sartorial heavy lifting for your off-duty looks this year and next.
Shop the Trend:
Tory Burch
Monogram Barrel Bag
Liberty
Iphis Marlborough Tote Bag
MANGO
Jacquard Bucket Bag
Gucci
Giglio large tote bag
Fendi
Baguette® 26424 bag
Coach
Belted Ergo Bag 26
3. Mock Croc
Style Notes: Few textures carry the same high-end appeal as mock-croc, so consider it great news that the timeless motif is set to stay relevant well into 2027 too. Bringing instant structure and a polished finish to even the most minimal of looks, its statement-making impact proves that neon colours and brights aren't the only way to make an entrance. Personally, I’ll be taking style cues from Marilyn (pictured above) and be styling my bag alongside a fitted blazer and ankle-skimming maxi dress.
Shop the Trend:
Lie Studio
The Eva Weekend Tote
Sezane
Farrow Bag
ZARA
Animal Print Leather Tote
A Emery
Harnick leather tote bag
DeMellier
The Midi Stockholm
Anthropologie
Melie Bianco Lana Croc Crossbody Bag
4. Heritage Prints
Style Notes: With a distinctly British countryside charm, fashion's current obsession with wrapping up and exploring the great outdoors is being translated through bags too: enter the heritage plaid bag. Less loud than graphic prints but still eye-catching in their own right, the tartan check acts almost like a classic neutral, one which feels a little preppy, undeniably timeless and laced with just the right amount of punk attitude to feel cool and not twee..
Shop the Trend:
Burberry
Mini Check Barrel Bag
Strathberry
Kite Hobo
BIMBA Y LOLA
Superwax Shopper Bag
Coach
Plaza Bag 25
Stella McCartney
Ryder Pochette Shoulder Bag
PRADA
Evasion Top-Handle Bag
5. Leopard
Style Notes: I’ll die on the hill that leopard print is a new neutral—and its latest revival in bag form makes a bulletproof case. Still delivering the same bold energy as the ‘90s original, as we head into 2027, the pattern has taken on a softer, almost subdued form. Surprisingly versatile and inherently wearable, this iteration already boosts an It-girl's fan club. Think Hailey Bieber and Kate Moss, Laura Harrier and Zoe Kravitz each have been spotted in spotty bags (namely the Saint Laurent Bea Tote) as of late.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.