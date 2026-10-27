Not Black, Not Brown—This Printed Bag Trend Is Much, Much Cooler

In-the-know dressers are wearing this winter bag print trend now.

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Influencer @annelauremais wears a black leather jacket with blue jeans, white heeled shoes and a tiger print bag.
(Image credit: @annelauremais)
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If you're not one for a full wardrobe overhaul at the change of season but still want to bring your everyday looks up to date with a few new-in buys, I have one accessory trend for you: tiger-print bags. An easy way to give your outfits a fresh-season feel, this low-effort, high-impact print works particularly well with denim and leather, bringing a little extra interest to the winter staples you already own.

Influencer @annelauremais wears a black leather jacket with blue jeans, white heeled shoes and a tiger print bag.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Less ubiquitous than the leopard-print designs that dominated for seasons on end, yet less micro-trendy than the deer-print bags that gained traction towards the end of summer, tiger print bag hit that sweet spot between interesting and understated.

A woman walks outside wearing a black high-neck jacket with black trousers, black shoes and a tiger print bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If, like me, you're not particularly drawn to high-octane colour or flashy designs but are feeling a little uninspired by the black, brown and burgundy bags that tend to dominate winter wardrobes, tiger print offers an interesting alternative without feeling overly complicated. Energetic enough to make an outfit feel different, but easy enough to wear on repeat—which, for me, is exactly what makes a bag worth buying.

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A woman stands outside wearing a white T-shirt with a black leather jacket, blue jeans and a tiger-print bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Read on to shop the tiger-print bags I recommend below.

Shop Tiger Print Bags:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.