If you're not one for a full wardrobe overhaul at the change of season but still want to bring your everyday looks up to date with a few new-in buys, I have one accessory trend for you: tiger-print bags. An easy way to give your outfits a fresh-season feel, this low-effort, high-impact print works particularly well with denim and leather, bringing a little extra interest to the winter staples you already own.
Less ubiquitous than the leopard-print designs that dominated for seasons on end, yet less micro-trendy than the deer-print bags that gained traction towards the end of summer, tiger print bag hit that sweet spot between interesting and understated.
If, like me, you're not particularly drawn to high-octane colour or flashy designs but are feeling a little uninspired by the black, brown and burgundy bags that tend to dominate winter wardrobes, tiger print offers an interesting alternative without feeling overly complicated. Energetic enough to make an outfit feel different, but easy enough to wear on repeat—which, for me, is exactly what makes a bag worth buying.
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Read on to shop the tiger-print bags I recommend below.
Shop Tiger Print Bags:
H&M
Pony-Hair Effect Leather Crossbody Bag
Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Tu
Zebra Print Leather Slouchy Handheld Bag
The zebra print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Toteme
Medium Pony Hair Day Tote Tiger
This also comes in a zebra print design.
Anthropologie
Zebra Print Barrel Bag
Style this with against an all black outfit to introduce a chic pop of print.
Reformation
Elena Tote Bag
This timeless tote also comes in black and cream.
Alaia
Hip Small Leather-Trimmed Tiger-Print Calf Hair Tote
The calf hair design gives this an espicially elevated energy,
DeMellier
The Midi New York
This also comes in 12 other shades.
Ferragamo
Hug Bag
Ferragamo's Hug Bag is a fashion person's favourite.
net-a-porter
Loren Medium Textured-Leather Trimmed Zebra-Print Calf Hair Tote
This roomy tote is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.