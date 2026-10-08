Wait, Did the "Girl Grip" Trend Just Render Our Big, Practical Tote Bags Obsolete?
In a post "Margaux tote" era, our social feeds are suddenly full of unzipped, overspilling micro bags that are prettier than they are practical. Did the runways just declare the frazzled fashion woman the ultimate show of status in 2026?
If you're as chronically online as I am, you won't have failed to spot the recent "girl grip" trend. The aesthetically curated pictures of women clutching all of their wares—phone, laptop, headphones, lip gloss, coffee, makeup bag, etc., were notable for the female juggle, all without a handbag in sight (if you don't believe me, see Gisou's perfect example of the vibe below). As both a fashion editor and a type B personality, this "frazzled" girl-on-the-go had my immediate attention (since when did my daily struggle become a trending hashtag?), but more importantly, how did we render one of the most important pieces in our capsule wardrobes obsolete?
Before I begin to sound overdramatic, there is something in the move from ludicrously capacious bags to carrying everything in our bare hands. The "quiet luxury' woman was immaculately presented and always prepared—her wardrobe? Monochrome. Her bags? Business class totes. Quiet luxury wasn't just about wearing a lot of beige cashmere, it was a lifestyle, and if you were ever guilty of bed head, stains on your top or leaving the house without an umbrella, it might have felt like an exclusive club that you weren't invited into. Then the Prada S/S '26 show sent everything spinning on its axis. Wrinkled shirts! Deliberate stains! That same season No. 21 showed jumpers strewn around necks and creased, messy layering, and the star of the Loewe show was an equally dishevelled offering, the Amazona, a sensible handbag deliberately carried by one handle and unzipped to the point of almost spilling open.
Suddenly being polished was no longer premium, and instead designers insisted the chicest thing that a woman could be was hurried and unprepared. This could well have led to the Tik-Tokification of the aesthetic, bringing forth the "girl grip", and a sudden influx of a tangled, wired headphones and balanced coffees. If anyone has ever put this into practice though, you'll know just how desperately unhelpful it is to have no bag whatsoever, and next season's runways make a compelling case for stacks of mini bags that still feel just as chaotic.
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LVMH Prize winner Julie Kegels showed mini bowling bags doubled up and thrown over the shoulder, while Fendi almost acknowledged that although beautiful, the baguette doesn't quite boast enough room for everyday use, and stacked them over shopping totes reminiscent of the commuter who brings a comfy change of shoes to work. Sure, we could fit everything into one big bag if we wanted to, but where's the fun in that? After Jonathon Anderson's latest Dior collection showed a small quilted handbag with a string shopper, the implications were clear—mini bags are back on the agenda, even if it means carrying two to make it work.
Fed up of switching between big, boxy bags and clasping your essentials? Keep scrolling to see and shop some of the mini bags getting this fashion editors full attention in 2026. Fair warning though, they're so good you might want to get two to wear together.
Shop the Mini Handbag Trend for 2026
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon 20 Deep Brown Suede
Manu Atelier's bestselling Le Cambon also comes in an irresistibly cute 20 size, a baby version of the laptop accommodating 40.
Bottega Veneta
Baby Barbara Tote in Alabaster
"Baby" by name, and a baby cutie by nature.
ZARA
Leather Flap Shoulder Bag
Don't be fooled, this is more compact than it looks.
Balenciaga
Rodeo Mini Leather Tote
Love the Rodeo but not the overwhelming size? The mini Rodeo will sit in the crook of your arm.
Reformation
Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag
The perfect pop of blue.
H&M
Shoulder Bag
Everyone will think that this is designer.
Loewe
Mini Amazona 180 bag
in soft calfskin
Yes! The unzipped, It bag also comes in a mini size too.
Gucci
Small Boston Bag with Web
Gucci bags have my full attention right now—sleek, sophisticated and understated.
COS
Mini Pavilion Shoulder Bag
COS always knows what it's doing when it comes to handbags.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.