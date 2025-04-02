This Is the It Bag Everyone With Expensive Taste Has Their Eye on Right Now

Now that spring is in full swing, the It bags of the season have emerged, and celebrities are starting to carry them. One of those It bags is the Celine Antoinette Bag, a structured frame bag with a metal clasp (of the Celine logo, I might add) at the top. It's a style that's synonymous with the 1950s and 60s, and Celine's modern take on the style is as elegant as it gets. The timeless, investment-worthy bag will without a doubt make any outfit it's paired with look supremely rich.

Naomi Watts is one celebrity that's already embracing the It bag, as she's been carrying it on repeat occasions while doing press for her latest film The Friend in NYC. Watts opted for the bag in the burgundy hue, one of three colors Celine has released so far. Sadly, the bag is already sold out (although a restock is inevitable), but you can check it out below anyway and sign up to get notified. And in the meantime, I found a handful of other frame bags that will also appeal to anyone with expensive taste. Scroll to take it all in.

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Naomi Watts: Celine jacket, belt, and Antoinette Bag in Bordeaux ($4150)

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Naomi Watts: Petar Petrov outfit; Celine Antoinette Bag in Bordeaux ($4150)

The Celine Antoinette Bag

CELINE Medium Antoinette Bag in Natural Satinated Calfskin in Bordeaux $4150 SHOP NOW

CELINE Medium Antoinette Bag in Natural Satinated Calfskin in Rice $4150 SHOP NOW

CELINE Medium Antoinette Bag in Natural Satinated Calfskin in Black $4150 SHOP NOW

Shop Similar Bags

KHAITE Cate Leather Tote $4800 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Large Le Anne-Marie Bag $3350 SHOP NOW

JACQUEMUS Le Salon Leather Clutch $1290 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Baci Clutch $995 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Diamond Frame Clutch Bag $1795 SHOP NOW

The Row Dalia Baguette Bag $1990 SHOP NOW