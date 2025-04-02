This Is the It Bag Everyone With Expensive Taste Has Their Eye on Right Now

Now that spring is in full swing, the It bags of the season have emerged, and celebrities are starting to carry them. One of those It bags is the Celine Antoinette Bag, a structured frame bag with a metal clasp (of the Celine logo, I might add) at the top. It's a style that's synonymous with the 1950s and 60s, and Celine's modern take on the style is as elegant as it gets. The timeless, investment-worthy bag will without a doubt make any outfit it's paired with look supremely rich.

Naomi Watts is one celebrity that's already embracing the It bag, as she's been carrying it on repeat occasions while doing press for her latest film The Friend in NYC. Watts opted for the bag in the burgundy hue, one of three colors Celine has released so far. Sadly, the bag is already sold out (although a restock is inevitable), but you can check it out below anyway and sign up to get notified. And in the meantime, I found a handful of other frame bags that will also appeal to anyone with expensive taste. Scroll to take it all in.

Naomi Watts wearing a suede jacket, jeans, and the Celine Antoinette bag in NYC

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Naomi Watts: Celine jacket, belt, and Antoinette Bag in Bordeaux ($4150)

Naomi Watts wearing all-black in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Naomi Watts: Petar Petrov outfit; Celine Antoinette Bag in Bordeaux ($4150)

The Celine Antoinette Bag

Medium Celine Antoinette in Natural Satinated Calfskin
CELINE
Medium Antoinette Bag in Natural Satinated Calfskin in Bordeaux

Medium Celine Antoinette in Natural Satinated Calfskin
CELINE
Medium Antoinette Bag in Natural Satinated Calfskin in Rice

Medium Celine Antoinette in Natural Satinated Calfskin
CELINE
Medium Antoinette Bag in Natural Satinated Calfskin in Black

Shop Similar Bags

Cate Leather Tote
KHAITE
Cate Leather Tote

Large Le Anne-Marie 包袋
Saint Laurent
Large Le Anne-Marie Bag

Le Salon Leather Clutch
JACQUEMUS
Le Salon Leather Clutch

Baci Clutch
Mansur Gavriel
Baci Clutch

Diamond Frame Clutch Bag
Jimmy Choo
Diamond Frame Clutch Bag

Dalia Baguette Bag
The Row
Dalia Baguette Bag

Frame Clutch - Black
Strathberry
Frame Clutch

