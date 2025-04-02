This Is the It Bag Everyone With Expensive Taste Has Their Eye on Right Now
Now that spring is in full swing, the It bags of the season have emerged, and celebrities are starting to carry them. One of those It bags is the Celine Antoinette Bag, a structured frame bag with a metal clasp (of the Celine logo, I might add) at the top. It's a style that's synonymous with the 1950s and 60s, and Celine's modern take on the style is as elegant as it gets. The timeless, investment-worthy bag will without a doubt make any outfit it's paired with look supremely rich.
Naomi Watts is one celebrity that's already embracing the It bag, as she's been carrying it on repeat occasions while doing press for her latest film The Friend in NYC. Watts opted for the bag in the burgundy hue, one of three colors Celine has released so far. Sadly, the bag is already sold out (although a restock is inevitable), but you can check it out below anyway and sign up to get notified. And in the meantime, I found a handful of other frame bags that will also appeal to anyone with expensive taste. Scroll to take it all in.
On Naomi Watts: Celine jacket, belt, and Antoinette Bag in Bordeaux ($4150)
On Naomi Watts: Petar Petrov outfit; Celine Antoinette Bag in Bordeaux ($4150)
The Celine Antoinette Bag
Shop Similar Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
