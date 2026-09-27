Whilst we might still be a little way away from winter, I’m using this transitional season to get my ducks in a row. Re-jigging my capsule wardrobe? Done. Saying an emotional goodbye to my linen two-pieces? Naturally. As the new year creeps ever closer, I’m using this quieter time to take stock of life (that is, my clothes, accessories and shoes) and how well they’re actually working for me. And it was all going swimmingly until I turned my attention to my handbags.
You see, when it comes to the wonderful world of bags, I’ve always felt a little lost. Arguably one of the fastest-moving trends on the fashion cycle, it can be hard to keep up with the shapes and styles gaining in popularity each year. One minute every style feels impossibly chic, the next, wildly impractical. First we favour the logomania, then the next minute, we’re back into the quietly luxurious. Even for a seasoned fashion editor, the whole thing can feel a little discombobulating.
This season, I’ve decided to change that, and though my own rotation may leave little to be desired, I’ve always understood the enduring appeal of a great investment bag. Before your mind instantly goes to an über-luxe creation dangling from the arms of some of the chicest celebrity It girls in the city (though I do love a good daydream), let me stop you right there. Investment means something different to everyone. One person’s splurge is another's sensible purchase. So on my quest to find bags worthy of making it into our rotation this winter, I cast my net far and wide.
Having taken a look at the maximalist styles popping up on the autumn/winter 2026 runways, the timeless designs all over the social feeds of the chicest women, as well as the pieces that come up in conversations with my fellow Who What Wear UK editors, I decided to put the knowledge to good use. Consider this a carefully curated edit of bags actually worth knowing about. From quietly classic styles to statement-making shapes destined to dominate your rotation, these are the top pick's of some of the industries finest. Scroll to see and shop the nine best styles below.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
The 9 Handbags on the Coolest Fashion Insiders Wish Lists This Winter
1. Savannah Nielsen Elizalde
Chanel
Maxi Flap Bag
"I love anything Chanel, but Blazy's new Maxi Flap bag is on my wish list because I feel like it would be the perfect everyday bag. It fits everything in while still looking so chic and timeless."
2. Maxine Eggenberger
DeMellier
The Stockholm Shoulder
"I'm always drawn to compact bags over totes, but this sleek shoulder style bridges the gap. Small enough to feel considered for any outfit, be it day or night, but also roomy enough to not look ridiculous and also carry everything you'd want to carry makes it near perfect in my eyes. Given the time of year, the bitter chocolate suede is almost nonnegotiable, but I do appreciate how the brand has crafted it in a slew of chic colour—the leather burgundy comes in at a very close second."
3. Franny Fyne
VERAFIED
Gold Noir Éclair Bag
"I love this bag, it just perfectly embodies the ideal blend of chic and functional. It’s the kind of style that pairs just as well with a nice pair of jeans and a blazer as it does with a lovely silk dress and low-heeled pumps for an evening out. A remarkably elegant choice for everyday wear, if you ask me."
4. Lou Northcote
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Medium Shoulder Bag
"Not only is the Gucci Jackie medium shoulder bag iconic and timeless, but the monogram makes any classic outfit immediately not boring. I can see myself carrying this bag paired with a white tee, jeans and ballet flats."
5. Remy Farrell
Bottega Veneta
Women's Large Pinacoteca in Rust/deep mahogany
"I have to be honest, I can't stop thinking about the Bottega Pinacoteca. The size, the shape, just the right amount of show to get everyone's full attention. If you're looking for a designer bag that is both practical and polished, there's no better place to start. Something tells me that these bags will be just as sought after in 20 years as they are now."
6. Evie Mills
Moschino
Spaghetti Bag
"As a bold dresser who proudly has a penchant for the playful and unexpected, the Moschino Spaghetti Bag has sat firmly at the top of my wish list for quite some time. Naturally, it is not the most practical of bags. I mean, you can hardly fit a laptop and all your daily wares into this spaghetti-resembling clutch. But alas, that is the beauty of it. From the tomatoes to the basil leaves (each carefully placed by hand), to the photographic print noodles, it's a conversation starter in itself. And when it comes to investment bags, what is more enticing than one that can inject joy into daily life?"
7. Poppy Nash
Liffner
Belted Tote Black
"This season, I really must invest in a does-it-all tote bag. I need something practical, that can carry my laptop, charges, diary and makeup bag, but also a bag that I am genuinely happy to carry around and show off. The Liffner belted tote is the one I have my eye on. I love it in simple black leather, but it also comes in a brown and burgundy mock croc and a chocolate suede"
7. Maya Fidel
Bottega Veneta
Campana Intrecciato suede shoulder bag
"Firstly, it’s gorgeous. From its intricate intrecciato weave to the subdued green colour, this bag balances the nostalgic with the new in all the best ways. Secondly, it’s super practical. With a zipped top closure and spacious interior, it will easily fit over the shoulder without creasing your outfit. And lastly, I just love anything crafted from suede! The fabric is timeless and is an easy way to transition your outfit into an autumnal mood. "
8. Marina Avram
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
"If I could be buried with a bag, it would be that of the Alex Mill tote—and honestly, I think I’d have good reason. Endlessly spacious and timeless in design, not only does this canvas tote bag pair well with everything, but it’s that every elusive style you’ll buy one and question how on earth you lived without. The cherry on top? I’d be in good company, as even Sienna Miller owns it. "
9. Brittany Davy
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Bag
"When I’m considering investing in an new handbag, practically is at the top of my criteria list. And Miu Miu’s Beau bag strikes the ideal balance between form and function. With a large, structural bowling silhouette, this Y2K-inspired bag will fit all of my every essentials and can seamlessly transition into a clutch for evenings out. Not to mention that the embossed logo is perfectly subtle for minimal dressers like me. "
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.