Fashion Best Dressed Have Spoken: These 9 Handbags Make Up Their Dream Wish Lists

Want a peek into how the other half shop? I asked, they answered. These are the handbags that fashion insiders are dreaming about for winter. You won't want to miss this.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki&#039;s avatar
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Influencer handbag wish list winter 2026
(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger, @frannfyne, @)
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Whilst we might still be a little way away from winter, I’m using this transitional season to get my ducks in a row. Re-jigging my capsule wardrobe? Done. Saying an emotional goodbye to my linen two-pieces? Naturally. As the new year creeps ever closer, I’m using this quieter time to take stock of life (that is, my clothes, accessories and shoes) and how well they’re actually working for me. And it was all going swimmingly until I turned my attention to my handbags.

You see, when it comes to the wonderful world of bags, I’ve always felt a little lost. Arguably one of the fastest-moving trends on the fashion cycle, it can be hard to keep up with the shapes and styles gaining in popularity each year. One minute every style feels impossibly chic, the next, wildly impractical. First we favour the logomania, then the next minute, we’re back into the quietly luxurious. Even for a seasoned fashion editor, the whole thing can feel a little discombobulating.

influencer handbag wish list winter 2026: @frannfyne

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

This season, I’ve decided to change that, and though my own rotation may leave little to be desired, I’ve always understood the enduring appeal of a great investment bag. Before your mind instantly goes to an über-luxe creation dangling from the arms of some of the chicest celebrity It girls in the city (though I do love a good daydream), let me stop you right there. Investment means something different to everyone. One person’s splurge is another's sensible purchase. So on my quest to find bags worthy of making it into our rotation this winter, I cast my net far and wide.

Having taken a look at the maximalist styles popping up on the autumn/winter 2026 runways, the timeless designs all over the social feeds of the chicest women, as well as the pieces that come up in conversations with my fellow Who What Wear UK editors, I decided to put the knowledge to good use. Consider this a carefully curated edit of bags actually worth knowing about. From quietly classic styles to statement-making shapes destined to dominate your rotation, these are the top pick's of some of the industries finest. Scroll to see and shop the nine best styles below.

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The 9 Handbags on the Coolest Fashion Insiders Wish Lists This Winter

1. Savannah Nielsen Elizalde

Savannah Nielsen Elizalde : influencer-handbag-wish-list-winter-2026

(Image credit: @savannahelizalde)

2. Maxine Eggenberger

Maxine Eggenberger: Influencer handbag wishlist autumn 2026

(Image credit: @maxineeggenberger)

3. Franny Fyne

influencer handbag wish list winter 2026: @frannfyne

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

4. Lou Northcote

lounorthcote : influencer-handbag-wish-list-winter-2026

(Image credit: @lounorthcote)

5. Remy Farrell

Remy Farrell: Influencer handbag wishlist winter 2026

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

6. Evie Mills

influencer handbag wish list winter 2026: @evie_mills

(Image credit: @evie_mills)

7. Poppy Nash

Poppy Nash: Influencers handbag wish list winter 2026

(Image credit: @poppynash)

7. Maya Fidel

influencer handbag wish list winter 2026: @mayafidel

(Image credit: @mayafidel)

8. Marina Avram

Marina Avram: infleuncers handbag wish list winter 2026

(Image credit: @marinaavraam)

9. Brittany Davy

Brittany Davy: Influencer handbag wishlist winter 2026

(Image credit: @brittanyelizadavy)
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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.