The 7 Designer Bags That Everyone Will Still Be Talking About in 2026
It may only be January, but my fashion-editor senses are tingling when it comes to a handful of newly launched designer bags that will come to define the rest of the year. They may be new to the market, but I can pretty much guarantee that these seven styles will go so viral that the fashion community will still be discussing them all the way into 2026. It's a tall order, but based on the early response I've already noticed from the insider set, these are just brimming with It-item potential.
Whether it's The Row's barrel-shaped update to its beloved classic or the retro-elegant handbag from Khaite's most recent runway, the fashion crowd is already fixating on a number of specific silhouettes, and as the year plays out and we approach fashion month, I fully anticipate seeing these seven bags become the stars of every street style gallery, from Copenhagen to Paris. Are you taking notes?
First up comes the Balenciaga Rodeo Bag. Inspired by vintage briefcases and featuring a sophisticated top handle with a slouchy frame, the harmonious blend of retro and modern is everything fashion people want in a bag right now. The brand tapped a genius cast—including Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh, and Amelia Gray—for its campaign, which featured the bags accessorized to the brim with quirky and colorful charms, signaling that it's the latest canvas for 2025's hottest accessory trend and is the kind of bag that only gets better with more wear and use. On the street, Hailey Bieber is already one of its earliest IRL fans, and she recently wore hers with one of her effortless off-duty uniforms of relaxed jeans, loafers, and a leather jacket.
The version to buy: The Rodeo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag in smooth black leather
There's no question that Catherine Holstein knows how make an It bag. Countless carryalls have gone on to achieve cult status among the fashion set (the sleek Simona Bag and studded Elena Bag are two recent styles), and the latest to join the Khaite lineup comes in the form of an ultra-polished tote with a slightly curved body. Called the Cate, the bag debuted on the spring/summer 2025 runway, and now that it's arrived in stores, it's already getting callouts from key insiders as the handbag of the season, especially in the ultra-luxe calf-hair finish. With fashion month quickly approaching, I'm predicting the bag will bubble up as a key street style piece.
The version to buy: Khaite Cate Calf Hair Tote in black
As if the original Alaïa Le Teckel Bag didn't cause enough of a frenzy on its own, we now have a sleek clutch iteration that's sure to put us into overdrive. With its cheeky wiener-dog name ("teckel" translates to "dachshund" in French) and unique east-west silhouette, the bag was one of 2024's most-wanted purses, having earned favor with A-listers like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and completely selling out shortly after its launch. Now, Alaïa has issued a Le Teckel Bag 2.0 that features the same iconic shape but with a mini handle that serves as a clutch rather than a shoulder bag, giving it eveningwear energy. It joins the growing ranks of sleek clutches that are rapidly replacing over-the-shoulder styles, and indeed, the fashion set is already rallying around the new Le Teckel Clutch on social media.
The version to buy: Alaïa Le Teckel Suede Clutch in burgundy
With the launch of the Loafer Bag for his eponymous label, Jonathan Anderson continues to prove that he's one of the most inventive and fantasy-fueled designers at work today. After all, he is the mind behind reality-defying fashion items, like the iconic Pigeon Bag he designed for Loewe. The Loafer Bag, however, taps into the same surrealism but strikes a much more wearable note for those of us who want to embrace Anderson's signature cheekiness without sacrificing practicality. The bag comes in the form of a roomy carryall with a structured top handle and shoulder and crossbody straps. Perhaps most notably, it features leather that's cut with a pane resembling the penny slot on loafers at the front.
The version to buy: JW Anderson Loafer Shoulder Bag in brown suede
Bottega Veneta's oversize clutch is inspired by an archival design that actress Lauren Hutton carried in the 1980 classic American Gigolo. It has an oversize, slouchy shape with a structured top to hold easily in your hand. It has already been worn multiple times by Rihanna and Elsa Hosk in Barolo. Bottega bags are always high in demand, but the Lauren 1980 is already cementing itself as the Italian house's most-wanted bag, even nudging out the fan-favorite Andiamo Bag.
The version to buy: Bottega Veneta Lauren 1980 Teen Clutch in Barolo
Carried by seemingly every stylish person I know, The Row's 90's Bag is a modern icon. Its sleek pouch shape and thin belted strap have made it a pillar of modern minimalist style, and it continues to remain in top demand even years after its release. Now, the brand has released a fresh version of the cult-popular bag that features a rounded cylinder shape and thicker handle in the same measurements that made the original so beloved.
The version to buy: The Row Round 90's Bag in black
Toteme has established itself as the go-to for elevated everyday pieces that are undeniably luxurious while being worthy of the most edited capsule wardrobe. Speaking of functionality, the Swedish label's Belted Tote is the ultimate stylish daytime bag that can accommodate everything from a laptop to a pair of shoes, and it comes in beautiful croc- and lizard-effect finishes with a tonal belt that cinches the shape for sleek, modern appeal.
The version to buy: Toteme Belted Croc-Effect Bucket Tote
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
