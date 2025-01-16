Well, That Was Quick: The Most Elegant Bag of 2025 Has Already Arrived

We're mere weeks into the year, and 2025 is already proving to outdo its predecessor in elegant style. While we can expect several new trends to make their way from the runways to the real world once next season's collections land in the market, there's already one handbag that's influencing this aesthetic and the year has barely just begun. I'm talking about barrel bags, the latest arrival that feels undeniably 2025. They're cylindrical and reminiscent of cannolis sitting behind the pastry counter at Italian bakeries everywhere. They're also proving to be as striking as they are wearable and it's a potent combination that's well on its way to viral status.

The trend arrives on the heels of styles that have arisen in recent seasons like East-West shoulder bags and sleek clutches that place emphasis on silhouette and shape over color, texture, or even designer logo. It's a true testament to the staying power of elegant dressing, and I'll even go so far as to say this wave of barrel bags stands to eclipse sleek shoulder bags. The options are virtually endless, too. The brands leading the way include Proenza Schouler, Alaïa, and The Row, but the affordable options are equally as impressive, which isn't always the case with a buzzy new bag trend. Reformation and J.Crew also recently put out cylinder alternatives that punch far above their price ranges.

Ahead, we're charting the trend's course from the runways to the A-list set and sharing a lengthy list of the best barrel bags to buy now.

On the runway:

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Proenza Schouler)

For its spring/summer 2024 collection, Proenza Schouler models carried slim tubular bags with elegant looks defined by draping and sheer fabrics. Now that the bags have had some time to percolate in the wild, one savvy detail to note is that there are two ways to wear them (vertically or horizontally) depending on how you hold the strap.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jil Sander)

Jil Sander's Cannolo Bag (yes, named after the Italian pastry) was first introduced in spring 2022. Its shape and extra-long strap have continued to lead the emerging bag trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Miuccia Prada was already lightyears ahead of her time when she put a series of rounded barrel bags in Prada's resort 2010 collection in bright shades like lime green and sky blue.

On celebrities and fashion people:

For her 2024 CFDA Awards look, Nicole Richie carried a bright-red version of the aforementioned Proenza Schouler bag, which popped against her black leather maxi dress (also designed by the New York label).

Elsa Hosk was one of the first celebrities we noticed carrying the Alaïa Tube Bag, a take on the trend that features a unique perforated leather texture.

No discussion of this barrel-bag trend would be complete without a mention of the viral The Row '90s Bag, a celebrity and fashion-person-adored piece that's consistently in demand.

People in the know are reaching for barrel bags that also tap into another major trend at the moment: burgundy bags.

This is proof that even an all-black look can be exciting with the addition of this very modern handbag silhouette.

Shop the trend:

Shopbop Proenza Schouler Silo Bag $990 SHOP NOW

Reformation Simona Cylinder Bag $398 SHOP NOW

ALAÏA Tube Shoulder Bag $1490 SHOP NOW

Shopbop St. Agni Connolo Shoulder Bag $235 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Bordeaux Bag in Leather $128 SHOP NOW

THE ROW 90's Leather Tote $1190 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch T Monogram Canvas Barrel Bag $598 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Sade Small Tube Shoulder Bag in Quilted Suede $1890 SHOP NOW

Simkhai Rola Cylinder Metal Shoulder Bag $595 SHOP NOW

H&M Cylindrical Shoulder Bag $18 SHOP NOW

JIL SANDER Cannolo Small Leather Shoulder Bag $1500 SHOP NOW

The Row Edith Bag $2290 SHOP NOW

Louis Vuitton Monogram Mini Papillon $625 SHOP NOW

ZARA Leather Shoulder Bag $169 $68 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Barrel Intrecciato Leather Crossbody Bag $2400 SHOP NOW

Balenciaga Le Cagole Lambskin Leather Cylinder Crossbody Bag $2200 SHOP NOW

Longchamp Daylong Handbag $945 SHOP NOW

Michael Kors Natalie Croc-Embossed Barrel Shoulder Bag $2200 SHOP NOW

Telfar Small Telfar Duffle $250 SHOP NOW

ALDO Adara Faux Leather Barrel Crossbody Bag $75 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Petite T Monogram Leather Barrel Bag $398 SHOP NOW

By Anthropologie Quilted Barrel Bag $40 SHOP NOW