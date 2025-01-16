Well, That Was Quick: The Most Elegant Bag of 2025 Has Already Arrived
We're mere weeks into the year, and 2025 is already proving to outdo its predecessor in elegant style. While we can expect several new trends to make their way from the runways to the real world once next season's collections land in the market, there's already one handbag that's influencing this aesthetic and the year has barely just begun. I'm talking about barrel bags, the latest arrival that feels undeniably 2025. They're cylindrical and reminiscent of cannolis sitting behind the pastry counter at Italian bakeries everywhere. They're also proving to be as striking as they are wearable and it's a potent combination that's well on its way to viral status.
The trend arrives on the heels of styles that have arisen in recent seasons like East-West shoulder bags and sleek clutches that place emphasis on silhouette and shape over color, texture, or even designer logo. It's a true testament to the staying power of elegant dressing, and I'll even go so far as to say this wave of barrel bags stands to eclipse sleek shoulder bags. The options are virtually endless, too. The brands leading the way include Proenza Schouler, Alaïa, and The Row, but the affordable options are equally as impressive, which isn't always the case with a buzzy new bag trend. Reformation and J.Crew also recently put out cylinder alternatives that punch far above their price ranges.
Ahead, we're charting the trend's course from the runways to the A-list set and sharing a lengthy list of the best barrel bags to buy now.
On the runway:
For its spring/summer 2024 collection, Proenza Schouler models carried slim tubular bags with elegant looks defined by draping and sheer fabrics. Now that the bags have had some time to percolate in the wild, one savvy detail to note is that there are two ways to wear them (vertically or horizontally) depending on how you hold the strap.
Jil Sander's Cannolo Bag (yes, named after the Italian pastry) was first introduced in spring 2022. Its shape and extra-long strap have continued to lead the emerging bag trend.
Of course, Miuccia Prada was already lightyears ahead of her time when she put a series of rounded barrel bags in Prada's resort 2010 collection in bright shades like lime green and sky blue.
On celebrities and fashion people:
For her 2024 CFDA Awards look, Nicole Richie carried a bright-red version of the aforementioned Proenza Schouler bag, which popped against her black leather maxi dress (also designed by the New York label).
Elsa Hosk was one of the first celebrities we noticed carrying the Alaïa Tube Bag, a take on the trend that features a unique perforated leather texture.
No discussion of this barrel-bag trend would be complete without a mention of the viral The Row '90s Bag, a celebrity and fashion-person-adored piece that's consistently in demand.
People in the know are reaching for barrel bags that also tap into another major trend at the moment: burgundy bags.
This is proof that even an all-black look can be exciting with the addition of this very modern handbag silhouette.
Shop the trend:
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
The "So Wrong It's Right" Way to Wear Sporty Jackets in 2025
Give it a try.
By Eliza Huber
-
Fashion People in London Are Pinning This Anti-Designer Bag as the Must-Have Accessory of 2025
You'll never guess who makes it.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
This Loud Bag Trend Has Fully Infiltrated European Women's Wardrobes
It makes every outfit better.
By Allyson Payer
-
It's Confirmed: These 8 2025 Trends Are Elite, According to Nordstrom's Associate Fashion Director
Get the 411.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
It's True—Every Chic Person Is Wearing This New Top Trend
Check it off your list.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Refined Bag Trend Is on Its Way to Dethroning Shoulder Bags
As seen on Nara Smith.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sorry to My Go-To Accessories, But I'm Replacing You With This Rich-Looking Trend
Truly the easiest outfit upgrade.
By Natalie Cantell
-
If the Latest Shoe Trends Speak to You, You Better Listen—3 Standout Picks
These are already starting to sell out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes