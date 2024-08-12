I Ordered the $145 '90s Minidress That's Viral on TikTok, and Now I'm Obsessed

It's not often that the internet convinces me to buy something, especially when it comes to a viral clothing item on TikTok. Don't get me wrong, I shop a lot, but my inspiration often stems from runway shows or magazine editorials. If you ask me, things on social media are often just subtle advertisements, so I'm automatically skeptical whenever anyone online sings praises about anything really, but particularly fashion.

In the case of the dress I'm here to tell you about, though, the hype went beyond a few popular videos. Its acclaim seemed to reach me everywhere, from friends to co-workers to strangers on the street. "It is honestly perfection," my friend Grace Wu, a social editor at Hypebeast who's based in Hong Kong, wrote me over Instagram DM. "Not only is it insanely comfortable, but it serves as the perfect little black number that you can either dress up or down. 10/10 would recommend," she continued. And she wasn't the only one in my DMs talking it up. It sounds like I'm exaggerating, but I literally couldn't escape this dress, and after giving in and actually listening to what everyone was saying about it, I didn't want to. The fact that it looks gloriously similar to *that* little gray tank dress that Carrie Bradshaw paired with a Gucci satchel, Manolo Blahnik sandals, and Ray-Ban Aviators in season two of Sex and the City (you know the one) only added to its appeal.

The journalist in me knew that I had to give it a go myself. Dozens more recommendations, one lost package, and a few short weeks later, an orange Shopbop package arrived on my doorstep. In it was Norma Kamali's beloved Pickleball Dress.

Wearing: Norma Kamali Pickleball Dress ($145); Linda Farrow sunglasses; By Far shoes; Bottega Veneta Small Cobble Shoulder Bag ($5500)

Opening the package, I was wholly set on returning it after a quick try-on. After all, I ordered it mostly for my investigation, wanting to know definitively if it was good enough to recommend. I absolutely did not expect to fall in love with it. The fabric was what drew me in first. As the name suggests, this dress almost feels like activewear, which is great for anyone trying (and failing) to survive the heat wave that has New York City in a constant state of melt. Unlike leggings or a sports bra, though, this material isn't thick or constricting but instead surprisingly airy. I already knew that the cut of the dress would tick off my boxes aesthetically—I'm smitten with just about anything with a high neck, nipped-in waist, and micro hemline and always have been. The way it hugs the body, though, was something I didn't see coming.

The big reveal arrived when I noticed the built-in bodysuit. You see, the way some women get excited about dress pockets, I get excited about attached underwear, especially when it doesn't add any bulk. This dress's didn't at all. And it made me tenfold more comfortable walking around the city in a dress this short. And yes, it is short—very short.

Since I knew work was out of the question for a dress of this size, the first time I wore it I just went strolling around the Upper West Side, stopping into one of my favorite French bistros near Columbia called Le Monde for a martini and fries. After, I did some bookstore hopping and elegant, old-apartment snooping (my go-to activity whenever I'm near West End or Riverside Drive). With the Pickleball Dress, I added a pair of comfortable heeled mules, Linda Farrow oval sunglasses, and a burgundy Bottega Veneta Cobble Bag, tying my hair up in a tight bun to keep it off my neck. It was about 91ºF, but the real feel on AccuWeather was more like 100ºF. Still, I stayed pleasantly dry and comfortable in this little number, which is more than I can say about the poplin and linen dresses and separates that I usually wear on dramatically hot summer days.

It's been nearly four weeks since I unwrapped that package, and my return window is just days away from closing. It doesn't really matter, though, because there's no way I'm parting ways with my Pickleball Dress. Whether I decide to actually play pickleball in it is yet to be decided.

Scroll down to shop the dress in six colors, from classic black, navy, and brown to vibrant shades of red and pink.

