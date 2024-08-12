I Ordered the $145 '90s Minidress That's Viral on TikTok, and Now I'm Obsessed

Eliza Huber wearing a black Norma Kamali minidress with black mules, a burgundy bag, sunglasses, and a slicked back bun.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

It's not often that the internet convinces me to buy something, especially when it comes to a viral clothing item on TikTok. Don't get me wrong, I shop a lot, but my inspiration often stems from runway shows or magazine editorials. If you ask me, things on social media are often just subtle advertisements, so I'm automatically skeptical whenever anyone online sings praises about anything really, but particularly fashion.

In the case of the dress I'm here to tell you about, though, the hype went beyond a few popular videos. Its acclaim seemed to reach me everywhere, from friends to co-workers to strangers on the street. "It is honestly perfection," my friend Grace Wu, a social editor at Hypebeast who's based in Hong Kong, wrote me over Instagram DM. "Not only is it insanely comfortable, but it serves as the perfect little black number that you can either dress up or down. 10/10 would recommend," she continued. And she wasn't the only one in my DMs talking it up. It sounds like I'm exaggerating, but I literally couldn't escape this dress, and after giving in and actually listening to what everyone was saying about it, I didn't want to. The fact that it looks gloriously similar to *that* little gray tank dress that Carrie Bradshaw paired with a Gucci satchel, Manolo Blahnik sandals, and Ray-Ban Aviators in season two of Sex and the City (you know the one) only added to its appeal.

The journalist in me knew that I had to give it a go myself. Dozens more recommendations, one lost package, and a few short weeks later, an orange Shopbop package arrived on my doorstep. In it was Norma Kamali's beloved Pickleball Dress.

Eliza Huber wearing a black Norma Kamali Pickleball Dress with black mules, sunglasses, and a burgundy handbag.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Wearing: Norma Kamali Pickleball Dress ($145); Linda Farrow sunglasses; By Far shoes; Bottega Veneta Small Cobble Shoulder Bag ($5500)

Opening the package, I was wholly set on returning it after a quick try-on. After all, I ordered it mostly for my investigation, wanting to know definitively if it was good enough to recommend. I absolutely did not expect to fall in love with it. The fabric was what drew me in first. As the name suggests, this dress almost feels like activewear, which is great for anyone trying (and failing) to survive the heat wave that has New York City in a constant state of melt. Unlike leggings or a sports bra, though, this material isn't thick or constricting but instead surprisingly airy. I already knew that the cut of the dress would tick off my boxes aesthetically—I'm smitten with just about anything with a high neck, nipped-in waist, and micro hemline and always have been. The way it hugs the body, though, was something I didn't see coming.

The big reveal arrived when I noticed the built-in bodysuit. You see, the way some women get excited about dress pockets, I get excited about attached underwear, especially when it doesn't add any bulk. This dress's didn't at all. And it made me tenfold more comfortable walking around the city in a dress this short. And yes, it is short—very short.

Eliza Huber wearing a black Norma Kamali Pickleball Dress with black mules, sunglasses, and a burgundy handbag.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Since I knew work was out of the question for a dress of this size, the first time I wore it I just went strolling around the Upper West Side, stopping into one of my favorite French bistros near Columbia called Le Monde for a martini and fries. After, I did some bookstore hopping and elegant, old-apartment snooping (my go-to activity whenever I'm near West End or Riverside Drive). With the Pickleball Dress, I added a pair of comfortable heeled mules, Linda Farrow oval sunglasses, and a burgundy Bottega Veneta Cobble Bag, tying my hair up in a tight bun to keep it off my neck. It was about 91ºF, but the real feel on AccuWeather was more like 100ºF. Still, I stayed pleasantly dry and comfortable in this little number, which is more than I can say about the poplin and linen dresses and separates that I usually wear on dramatically hot summer days.

It's been nearly four weeks since I unwrapped that package, and my return window is just days away from closing. It doesn't really matter, though, because there's no way I'm parting ways with my Pickleball Dress. Whether I decide to actually play pickleball in it is yet to be decided.

Scroll down to shop the dress in six colors, from classic black, navy, and brown to vibrant shades of red and pink.

Shop Norma Kamali's Pickleball Dress:

Pickleball Dress
Norma Kamali
Pickleball Dress

The first time I buy something, I tend to go for the black option. It's the easiest to style and incorporate into my wardrobe.

Sleeveless Pickleball Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Sleeveless Pickleball Mini Dress

Then, once I know that I love it, I'll venture out to other colors. This brown is next.

Sleeveless Pickleball Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Sleeveless Pickleball Mini Dress

Red is basically a neutral at this point. This would be cute with tan accents, like a light cashmere sweater or thin-strap sandals.

Sleeveless Shirred Waist Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Sleeveless Shirred Waist Mini Dress

You can't tell in the photo, but this dress is navy and so chic.

Sleeveless Pickleball Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Sleeveless Pickleball Mini Dress

For a subtler tan-and-red combo, go for this tan dress and add red accents like earrings or a necklace.

Pickleball Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Pickleball Mini Dress

I feel a Challengers-inspired outfit in your future.

Pickleball Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Pickleball Mini Dress

I'm not a hot-pink person, but for some reason, I'm tempted to buy this dress.

Shop more minidresses:

Gathered Dress With Flared Skirt
H&M
Gathered Dress With Flared Skirt

Yes, this effortlessly chic mini is just $10.

Strapless Pickleball Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Strapless Pickleball Mini Dress

The strapless version of the Pickleball Dress is absolutely coming home with me for my next night out.

Nataly Knit Dress
Reformation
Nataly Knit Dress

People on TikTok rave about this Ref number, too.

3-Pack Jersey Slip Dresses
H&M
3-Pack Jersey Slip Dresses

Three camisole dresses for the price of one? Say less.

Larina Ribbed-Knit Mini Dress
SIMKHAI
Larina Ribbed-Knit Mini Dress

This fit-and-flare shape is a sculptural masterpiece.

Pleated Sleeveless Minidress
Open Edit
Pleated Sleeveless Minidress

Open Edit always sneaks in the prettiest dresses.

Ariana V-Neck Minidress
Madewell
Ariana V-Neck Minidress

This is the perfect high-summer dress.

Stretch Cotton Rib Tank Dress
SKIMS
Stretch Cotton Rib Tank Dress

A classic choice.

Short Halter-Neck Dress
MANGO
Short Halter-Neck Dress

I'm just obsessed with anything spaghetti strap–related this summer.

Pranta Open-Back Silk-Gazar Mini Dress
KHAITE
Pranta Open-Back Silk-Gazar Mini Dress

Just wait until you see the back.

Aster Off the Shoulder Ruched Minidress
AFRM
Aster Off the Shoulder Ruched Minidress

The off-the-shoulder detail on this mini makes it appear a touch more formal.

Haltered Turtle Side Slit Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Haltered Turtle Side Slit Mini Dress

This dress will stop people in their tracks.

Christy Knit Dress
Reformation
Christy Knit Dress

Just wait until you see the back of this Laura Harrier x Reformation mini.

Mini Ballerina Dress
Après Studio
Mini Ballerina Dress

For a slightly dressier look, try this Après Studio ballerina dress.

Mayve Knit Dress
Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress

The perfect summer dress is just a click away.

Ellen Linen Mini Dress
Posse
Ellen Linen Mini Dress

Posse makes the best linen dresses and separates—period.

Carrie Solid Basic Mini Dress
Indah
Carrie Solid Basic Mini Dress

This dress is actually named after Carrie's dress.

Drop Shoulder Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Drop Shoulder Mini Dress

The drop shoulder is subtly sexy and fun.

