I'm a Fussy 4'11" Fashion Editor—16 Dresses I Genuinely Recommend for Petite Frames
Trust me, as a 4'11" fashion editor, I know the struggle of finding a dress that fits your frame perfectly and still looks chic. After years of research, I've compiled all of my tips and tricks for finding a dress for petite proportions below, as well as my edit of the best dresses available for petites right now.
As someone who’s been navigating the pros and pitfalls of petite dressing for over 30 years, I’d like to think I’ve learnt a thing or two about dressing for shorter proportions.
Firstly, shopping from the best petite fashion brands will make the task a whole heap easier, as you can choose from pieces specifically designed for shorter frames. Secondly, knowing which shapes and styles won’t overwhelm petite heights is key to avoiding having a meltdown mid-try-on. And finally, having the number of a great tailor can turn any style into a petite-approved fit—this, alas, is something I’m still on a quest to find, and so, I find myself gravitating towards petite-friendly styles whenever possible and, more often than not, that means the best petite dresses.
Why dresses? Well, what I’ve discovered over the years is that they offer the most flexibility when it comes to petite styling. For busy days running errands or brunch with friends, there are shirred dresses in summer and knit styles on cooler days, both of which fit snuggly on smaller frames and often come in petite-friendly lengths.
For weddings and events, while a chic trouser suit undoubtedly delivers serious cool-girl vibes, often blazers and tailored trousers can overwhelm petite heights (see, I told you a great tailor was key), and so, once again, a dress is the smart way to go. Plus, many of the best petite dresses can easily be re-worked whatever the weather through clever layering or a switch of accessories, meaning once you find a style you love, you can happily reach for it year-round.
So, what makes a great petite dress? Well, to answer that question, I’ve pulled together an edit of my favourite styles for all occasions, as well as some handy advice to make shopping for the best petite dresses just that little bit easier. Here’s everything you need to know…
What Style of Dress Is Best for Petites?
As I mentioned before, the best petite dresses come in many different shapes and styles, meaning there’s no one-fits-all dress that’s perfectly suited for petites. As a guideline, however, I’d suggest avoiding anything that’s too oversized, especially from mainline collections, as they’ll often swamp petite frames.
Dresses that fall in a single line from top to bottom, like slip dresses and strapless styles, are also a great choice, as they will streamline your shape to give the illusion of extra inches. Yet, that’s not to say traditional fit and flare dresses are off the table, either — to maximise their potential, opt for styles which flare high on the waist as this will create an optical illusion, making legs appear longer.
What Length of Dress Is Best for Petites?
Much like there’s no single dress style that’s best for petite heights, there are many different lengths which flatter petite proportions, too. The key is to stick to the extremes: mini lengths will make legs appear longer thanks to the amount of skin on show, while midis and maxis will elongate and lengthen. Avoid knee-length styles, which can make legs appear shorter by cutting your legs at their midpoint.
My main piece of advice, however, is to opt for styles that you feel most comfortable in, regardless of your height. After all, there’s nothing more confidence-boosting than feeling your best in an outfit.
So, now you're armed with the expert advice, onto the best dresses to shop for petites. Here are some of my favourites for every occasion…
Shop the Best Dresses for Petites:
The Best Petite Day Dresses
Style Notes: When it comes to the best day dresses for petite frames, look for styles with elasticated or shirred detailing which mould to the body for a snug fit. Knitted dresses are also a chic option on colder days, especially styles with vertical ribbed detailing, as these can have a lengthening effect. Also, look for small details like adjustable straps or tie backs so you can adjust the fit to your body shape. See, who needs a tailor anyway?
Shop the Best Petite Day Dresses:
Rixo
Jocelyn Broderie Cotton Dress
Rixo's dress comes in petite length, ideal for those of under 5ft4".
Abercrombie & Fitch
Pintuck Flowy Maxi Dress
Much like Lison's dress above, this style features an empire waistband — ideal for elongating the frame.
Nobodys Child
Butter Yellow Colorado Midi Dress
Such a pretty style.
Guest in Residence
Checked ribbed silk-blend mini dress
Although not technically petite, I can vouch for Guest in Residence's petite-friendly sizing.
The Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses
Style Notes: For weddings and events, you want a dress that makes an impact. Thankfully, many of the best petite fashion brands excel when it comes to occasionwear. For a lengthening effect, opt for styles which sit close to the body—slip dresses and bandeau styles are a great option for this—as these will streamline your shape for a statuesque appearance.
Shop the Best Petite Wedding Guest Dresses:
Reiss
Fae Petite Satin Cape Maxi Dress
If I had an upcoming wedding, this is the dress I would be buying.
Reformation
Petites Balia Linen Dress
Perfect with raffia accessories now or blacks and metallics come winter.
Self-Portrait
Taffeta Midi Dress
While you may think the drop waist on Self-Portrait's dress would work against shorter proportions, the clever waistband actually does the opposite, defining the waist at its highest point.
Mango
Strapless Midi Dres
This midi dress will fall maxi length on petite heights.
The Best Petite Party Dresses
Style Notes: Whether you’re heading for dinner and drinks or going out out, there’s a petite party dress for it. For shorter heights, I’m a big fan of a mini style, as when paired with a great pair of heels, the micro length will make legs appear longer. Go for a style that finishes mid-thigh to maximise the effect. Alternatively, if you’d prefer a little more coverage, slip dresses, column shapes and even ’00s-inspired bodycon styles in midi and maxi lengths all make a great choice, too.
Shop the Best Petite Party Dresses:
Retrofete
Amalie Tulle Mini Dress
Snap this sequin dress up now and be ready come party season.
M&S
Fringe Detail Midi Column Dress
This LBD with a twist will look great on petite frames.
Maygel Coronel
Selvaggio One-sleeve Mini Dress
Not only is Maygel Coronel's mini made from figure-hugging fabric but it also comes in petite sizing.
Mango
Scoop Back Sequin Dress
The diagonal stripe print on this cami dress will subtly elongate a petite frame.
The Best Petite Workwear Dresses
Style Notes: If you’ve ever tried to find the perfect petite suit or tailored trousers, you’ll know how difficult finding great petite workwear can be. For that reason, I’m a big fan of dresses for a chic and easy office look. Alongside the cut, it can also be useful to think about prints when it comes to great petite workwear dresses. Stripes are my favourite for a professional look while also working hard to elongate a petite frame.
Shop the Best Petite Workwear Dresses:
Tove
Ceres Gathered Cotton Midi Dress
The gathered detail and tie neckline make Tove's dress a great petite buy.
Finery
Mela Black Spot Spun Midi Tea Dress
Finery have recently launched petite and their collection of dresses are perfect for the office.
M&S
Pure Cotton Mini Relaxed Shift Dress
Pair with Mary-janes to give this midi dress an office-approved look.
H&M
Belted Shirt Dress
This relaxed take on a shirt dress feels incredibly cool.
