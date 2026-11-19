With fashion sharpening its focus on the mundane elements of fashion, it’s only fitting that we cast a spotlight on the winter jeans outfits that define the season. On the heels of the Met Gala announcing that its upcoming exhibition will be titled "extraORDINARY", it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a material study on the prowess of denim should follow.
Originating in California in the late 19th century as a practical fabrication suited to manual labour, denim waxed and waned in popularity before firmly becoming rooted as a defining part of off-duty dressing in the ‘90s. (You only need to look to the cohort of supermodels—Kate! Cindy! Christy!—and their street-style offerings for evidence of this fact.) Nowadays, jeans have become as commonplace as a white T-shirt or chunky V-neck jumper. Their status as an integral wardrobe staple has enshrined their relevance in contemporary dressing, with even the upper echelons of luxury fashion mining the humble fabric for their creations.
As you may recall, Valentino presented a pair of couture jeans for its haute couture autumn/winter 2023 show, showcasing the silk gazar trousers, which were hand-embroidered with microscopic beads dyed in different shades of indigo, in a 16th-century château on the outskirts of Paris. Elsewhere, Matthieu Blazy proclaimed that denim is as integral to the design codes of Chanel as a piece of tweed or a string of pearls, opening his Metier d’Art 2026 show with a pair of loose-cut baggy jeans modelled on Indian model and House ambassador Bhavitha Mandava. (He later dressed her in a couture iteration of the silhouette for the Met Gala.)
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Suffice to say, there’s much more that goes into wearing a pair of jeans this winter than might initially seem. But this inherent complexity needn’t mean you overcompensate with heavy accessorising or superfluous details. Rather, this storied history should serve as proof that wearing denim in the cold months is less basic than once assumed. Like any foundational style, the effect can be drastically altered through how it’s styled. And with this winter dominated by a discernible obsession with all things ornate (dressing like an Italian-American mob wife: out, dressing like the interior of Lee Radziwill's 1960s Upper East Side apartment: in), jeans are providing us with novel ways to play with this trend.
Ahead, uncover the chicest outfits centred around jeans to replicate this winter.
5 Chic Winter Jeans Outfits to Wear in 2026
1. Trench Coat + Black Jeans + Tassel Scarf
Style Notes: With opera dressing serving as the ultimate antithesis to curing winter blues—because who wouldn’t feel less seasonally affected when decked out in a gorgeous chinoiserie coat with fur trim?—we’re beginning to see other styles that fit within the realm crop up in situ. From tassel trims to tuxedo scarves, these smaller motifs present an excellent opportunity to dress up without overloading yourself with chintz. And when paired with a clean-cut pair of black jeans and a polished, taffeta-esque trench coat, you’re left with a look that’s equal parts Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Hutton.
Shop the Look:
Burberry
Long Gabardine Car Coat
ZARA
High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
H&M
Crushed-Velvet Scarf
ASOS
Liana Premium Ballet Flats
2. Opera Coat + Boyfriend Jeans + Paisley Shawl
Style Notes: Another extension of this trend is the rise of intricate shawls. Adhering to the school of Mary-Kate Olsen layering, this bohemian style offsets the elegance intrinsic to jacquard coats, like the Maison Essentiele kimono duster that is going absolutely viral at the moment. Though it’s less The Row and more Dries Van Noten, you’ll notice that fans of the Olsen Twins like Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence have begun embracing this trend. With earthy tones, intricate patterns and a soft-as-butter fabric composition, this is a piece you’ll gladly cocoon yourself in.
Shop the Look:
MAISON ESSENTIELE
Fur Trimmed Kimono Duster
Monsoon
Embroidered Paisley Print Scarf
ZARA
High-Waist Regular Long Length Jeans
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
3. Fair Isle Sweater + White Jeans + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Winter jeans outfits are a masterclass in intentional styling. And given it’s the only season you can consciously pair heavy fabrics with architectural shapes, why not lean into it with seasonally appropriate motifs like Fair Isle stitching and mock-croc embossing? Tuck your jeans into your boots for an effect that feels Kate Moss in Primrose Hill circa 2003. And whilst you might be questioned for wearing something more suited for après-ski than your neighbourhood wine bar, there’s no denying this slopes-approved ensemble is a certifiable head-turner.
Style Notes: Make like the album cover of The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan and embrace clashing textures of suede and denim. Industrial city streets provide the ideal backdrop for experimenting with these sturdier fabrics, and by incorporating a vintage-inspired hat and a scarf wreath, your outfit feels both contemporary and nostalgic. It’s a formula we’ve seen Kendall Jenner adopt, paying no mind to the fact that her sister is dating the actor who played him in the Oscar-nominated film A Complete Unknown. Who needs method dressing when you have this archival reference?
Shop the Look:
Rise & Fall
Suede Trench Coat
H&M
Baggy Regular Waist Jeans
DeMellier
The Stockholm
Prada
Corduroy Newsboy Cap
5. Black Trench Coat + Stovepipe Jeans + T-Bar Heels
Style Notes: If there's one cohort we can look to for endless winter jeans outfit inspiration, it’s the French. Parisians, especially, are revered for the way they wear classics ad nauseam, giving new meaning to the word "timeless". Longevity in fashion, especially during the colder months when getting dressed can feel like a punishment, let alone new outfits, is paramount, which is why you’ll see these tasteful dressers roaming through the arrondissement in blue jeans and black coats for months on end.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.