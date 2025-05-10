This Jeans-and-Sandals Formula is the Key to Looking Polished All Summer

Getting dressed in the summer calls for a fresh perspective. With no oversized coats or chunky knits to hide behind, each element of an outfit carries a heavy load. Suddenly, the pressure is on every item to hold its own, both in style and functionality. That’s why I find it invaluable to curate a warm-weather wardrobe built around simple, impactful pieces that work hard individually and play well with others. A capsule wardrobe, if you will.

Among my own most relied-upon staples, two pieces stand out time and again: white jeans and black sandals. Making for an outfit combination that I don't think I'll ever tire of, this fool-proof formula is a pillar of my summer rotation.

White jeans bring a crispness to summer dressing that feels instantly elevated. They’re fresher than classic blue denim, more polished than shorts, and surprisingly versatile. Pair them with a linen shirt, a silk cami, or even a white tee—white jeans have a way of making everything feel more intentional.

But the real magic happens when you anchor them with black sandals.

Chicer than trainers and more wearable than pale-hued footwear, black sandals offer just the right amount of contrast to make an impact when paired with white jeans. They ground the outfit, creating a striking yet wearable look that feels balanced and modern. The combination of clean white and inky black adds a dimension that’s minimal, but not dull.

It’s a formula I come back to across the summer months, dressed up with heeled leather sandals or kept casual with a flat style. Perhaps best of all, it allows you to do more with less.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Read on to discover the best white jeans and black sandals to shop below.

SHOP WHITE JEANS AND BLACK SANDALS:

Zara Baggy Balloon Mid-Waist Jeans £30 SHOP NOW These also come in four shades of blue.

H&M Leather Flip-Flops £38 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Reformation Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £178 SHOP NOW The low-rise silhouette gives these a casual energy that makes them perfect for daily styling.

Zara Flat Strap Sandals With Metal Adornment £30 SHOP NOW The toe ring sandals trend is going to be one of summer's most important shoes.

Arket Lupine Flared Jeans £85 SHOP NOW The flared jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Proenza Schouler Leather Sandals £640 SHOP NOW This elegant heeled thongs have just made their way to the top of my wish list.

Gap White High Waisted Ultrasoft Horseshoe Jeans £50 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or wear with a lightweight strappy sandal this summer.

Massimo Dutti Asymmetric Flat Sandals £129 SHOP NOW The chunky straps and thick sole ensure a comfortable stride.

H&M Wide High Jeans £28 SHOP NOW These also come in 11 other shades.