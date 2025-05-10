This Jeans-and-Sandals Formula is the Key to Looking Polished All Summer
White jeans and black sandals is an outfit formula I'll never grow tired of—discover why I think it's the ultimate summer combination below.
Getting dressed in the summer calls for a fresh perspective. With no oversized coats or chunky knits to hide behind, each element of an outfit carries a heavy load. Suddenly, the pressure is on every item to hold its own, both in style and functionality. That’s why I find it invaluable to curate a warm-weather wardrobe built around simple, impactful pieces that work hard individually and play well with others. A capsule wardrobe, if you will.
Among my own most relied-upon staples, two pieces stand out time and again: white jeans and black sandals. Making for an outfit combination that I don't think I'll ever tire of, this fool-proof formula is a pillar of my summer rotation.
White jeans bring a crispness to summer dressing that feels instantly elevated. They’re fresher than classic blue denim, more polished than shorts, and surprisingly versatile. Pair them with a linen shirt, a silk cami, or even a white tee—white jeans have a way of making everything feel more intentional.
But the real magic happens when you anchor them with black sandals.
Chicer than trainers and more wearable than pale-hued footwear, black sandals offer just the right amount of contrast to make an impact when paired with white jeans. They ground the outfit, creating a striking yet wearable look that feels balanced and modern. The combination of clean white and inky black adds a dimension that’s minimal, but not dull.
It’s a formula I come back to across the summer months, dressed up with heeled leather sandals or kept casual with a flat style. Perhaps best of all, it allows you to do more with less.
Read on to discover the best white jeans and black sandals to shop below.
SHOP WHITE JEANS AND BLACK SANDALS:
The low-rise silhouette gives these a casual energy that makes them perfect for daily styling.
The toe ring sandals trend is going to be one of summer's most important shoes.
This elegant heeled thongs have just made their way to the top of my wish list.
Style with ballet flats or wear with a lightweight strappy sandal this summer.
The small buckle detailing gives them a 2025 energy that will invigorate any outfit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
