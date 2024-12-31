I Thought I Hated Skinny Jeans, But These 5 Shoe Styles Make Them Feel Cool Again

woman wearing skinny jeans and ankle boots
(Image credit: @anoukyve)
Skinny jeans have been a battlefield. For years, they were my go-to—sleek, flattering, and easy to style. But then the internet decided they were passé. The rise of baggy jeans, cargos, and every other Gen Z-approved silhouette pushed skinnies into the “millennial cringe” category. Didn’t bother me though. They fit me like nothing else could, and despite the trend cycle, I refused to let them go.

Still, I’d be lying if I said the noise didn’t get to me. There were days I swapped them out for straight-leg denim just to dodge the side-eye. But recently? Something shifted. Skinny jeans are creeping back, and instead of looking dated, they’re starting to feel… fresh again. The trick? Shoes that bring them into the now.

1. Point-Toe Ankle Boots With Kitten Heels

For nights out, I’d go straight to point-toe ankle boots with kitten heels. These aren’t your standard booties; they are sleek, polished, and modern with the low heel and pointy toe. Paired with skinny jeans, a fitted black turtleneck, and chunky gold jewelry this boot and denim look gives off very French vibes.

woman with tan jacket and skinny jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Aeyde Roe Mini Studs Heels
Aeyde
Roe Mini Studs Heels

Loeffler Randall Marcella Skinny Ankle Boots
Loeffler Randall
Marcella Skinny Ankle Boots

Staud Wally Ankle Boots
Staud
Wally Ankle Boots

Madewell Dimes Kitten Heel Boots
Madewell
Dimes Kitten Heel Boots

Reformation Roberta Ankle Boots
Reformation
Roberta Ankle Boots

2. Mary Jane Flats

Mary Jane flats, but not the prim-and-proper kind. Think The Row’s version—minimalist, sleek, and unapologetically cool. I’d style them with a boxy sweatshirt and a slouchy trench. The combination hits the perfect balance between nostalgic and forward-thinking.

woman wearing denim and button down with flats

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Ava Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
The Row
Ava Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Madewell Hera Ballet Flats
Madewell
Hera Ballet Flats

Loeffler Randall Leonie Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Ballet Flats

Stella Mccartney Ryder Semi Shine Alt Mat Flats
Stella Mccartney
Ryder Semi Shine Alt Mat Flats

Madewell Greta Patent Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Madewell
Greta Patent Mary Jane Ballet Flats

3. Loafers

Next up? Loafers. They look great with a pair of skinny jeans, especially paired with a turtleneck and an oversized blazer. The easy of the jeans against the sharpness of the loafers give a totally timeless look.

loafers with socks and jeans

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafers
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafers

Madewell the Vernon Loafers
Madewell
The Vernon Loafers

Rag & Bone Carter Loafers
Rag & Bone
Carter Loafers

Loeffler Randall Rachel Woven Leather Loafers
Loeffler Randall
Rachel Woven Leather Loafers

Tory Burch Classic Loafers
Tory Burch
Classic Loafers

4. Point-Toe Kitten Heels

The contrast between the skinny fit and the sharp silhouette of the shoes gives off a “don’t mess with me” energy. Suddenly, skinny jeans didn’t feel like a relic. They feel powerful.

woman wearing black skinny jeans and kitten heels

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Aeyde Saba Patent Calf Leather Red Metallic Pumps
Aeyde
Saba Patent Calf Leather Red Metallic Pumps

Anine Bing Hilda Pumps
Anine Bing
Hilda Pumps

Veronica Beard Colette Heels
Veronica Beard
Colette Heels

Larroudé Ines Heels
Larroudé
Ines Heels

Schutz Lana Croco Slingback Pumps
Schutz
Lana Croco Slingback Pumps

5. Slippers

And for the low-key days? Slippers, but the kind that Miu Miu would approve of. Polished leather or luxe silk, either way the shoe trend is giving rich housewife aesthetic. Pair them with a cozy oversized cardigan, for a laid-back and chic outfit that’s perfect for an afternoon of running errands.

Leather Slippers
Miu Miu
Leather Slippers

Tory Burch Pierced Mules
Tory Burch
Pierced Mules

St. Agni Soft Square Toe Flats
St. Agni
Soft Square Toe Flats

Flat Leather Slides
ZARA
Flat Leather Slides

Jenni Kayne Mia Mules
Jenni Kayne
Mia Mules

Paris Texas Belle Sabot 25mm Mules
Paris Texas
Belle Sabot 25mm Mules

